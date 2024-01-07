Trang Holding EA

- use trendline of H4 to confirm buy/sell zone, then open first entry when break-out candle

- hold profit with trailing stop. we have 2 options:

+ low risk ; holding only 3 (fill the number you want) trades, close a part of combo when markets move by negative way

+ high risk : hold all trades of combo to TP of combo

- I like high risk option with maximum autolot = 0.05/$1000 . but better option is fix_vol. example 10k open fixed 0.2 and you can withdraw profit everyweek

-change drawdown to 100 (defauls is 30) to run

- you can setup maxDD only 5% if you want. but you need to know calculate about volume/balance to get the best results

- with ratio 0.01/1000 -> maxDD around 20%, profit around 5-30% monthly. normal DD below 10% . get once maxDD per year

- reduce DD by close a part of risk, make money by holding profit - there is key of mind set

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