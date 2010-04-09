KT Market Structure EA MT5
- Experts
- KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
KT Market Structure EA is a fully automated expert advisor built on the foundation of our popular KT Market Structure indicator. It uses Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH) signals directly from the indicator and offers a variety of options to automate trades.
By combining these signals with additional analysis, it provides a smart and efficient way to trade. No separate download is needed, as the EA comes with all its dependencies seamlessly embedded within the code.
Features
- Automated Market Structure Trading: Provides a perfect solution for trading market structure patterns in a fully automated way, ideal for traders who can’t stay glued to their screens all day.
- Customizable and Optimizable: Fully customizable and optimizable, allowing you to adapt market structure patterns to different markets and timeframes with ease.
- Seamless Trading Continuity: The EA remembers and resumes its trading operations automatically in case of a MetaTrader restart or crash.
- Integrated Risk Management: Includes built-in options for risk management, such as adjustable lot sizes, stop-loss levels, and maximum drawdown limits to safeguard your capital.
- Real-Time Signal Analysis: Continuously analyzes Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH) signals in real time to ensure quick and accurate trade execution.
- User-Friendly Interface: Designed with an intuitive interface that makes it easy to configure settings and monitor trades, even for beginners.
- Backtesting and Optimization Ready: Fully compatible with MetaTrader’s strategy tester, enabling users to backtest and optimize settings for better performance.
- Low Resource Consumption: Optimized to run efficiently without causing significant strain on your system or MetaTrader platform.
What is BOS?
Break of Structure (BOS) is a fundamental concept in technical analysis that signifies a significant shift in market trends or momentum. It occurs when the price action breaks through a previous higher high or lower low, indicating a potential reversal or continuation of the current trend.
Identifying BOS patterns helps traders anticipate market movements and adjust their strategies to capitalize on emerging opportunities.
What is CHoCH?
Change of Character (CHoCH) is a technical analysis term used to identify potential reversals in market trends. It occurs when the price action shifts from making higher highs and higher lows to making lower highs and lower lows, or vice versa.
This change signifies a transition in market sentiment, indicating that buyers or sellers are gaining control. Detecting CHoCH helps traders anticipate trend reversals early, allowing them to adjust their trading strategies to capitalize on new market directions.