Alpha Swing Reversal Signals

Overview
Alpha Swing Reversal Signals is an MT4 indicator that marks potential swing reversal candles with arrows.
Signals are evaluated on closed candles using candle structure (wick-to-range), swing high/low detection, and an ATR-based volatility filter.
An optional EMA trend filter can be enabled to align signals with a broader directional bias.
Optional alerts can notify you when a new signal is confirmed on the last closed candle.

What the Indicator Does
The indicator scans historical and newly closed candles for reversal-style structures near local extremes.
A sell signal can be marked when a swing high is detected and the candle shows a relatively large upper wick.
A buy signal can be marked when a swing low is detected and the candle shows a relatively large lower wick.
A volatility condition compares candle range to ATR to help filter very small candles during low activity.
If enabled, the EMA filter applies a directional condition to reduce signals against the selected bias.
Signals are plotted as arrows directly on the chart for visual review.

Key Features

  • Buy/sell arrows plotted on the chart

  • Swing high/low detection with configurable lookback

  • Wick percentage filter for reversal-style candles

  • ATR-based volatility filter to reduce low-range signals

  • Optional EMA trend filter (on/off)

  • Optional alerts when a new signal is confirmed

Risk Management & Safety Notes
This indicator provides visual signals only and does not place trades.
Trading involves risk, and losses are possible.
Signals can occur during volatile periods where spread, slippage, or gaps may affect execution.
No indicator can account for all market conditions or sudden news-driven price moves.
Use position sizing and protective orders that match your risk tolerance.
Test settings on your broker’s data before relying on them in a live environment.

Inputs
Signal Detection

  • Swing Lookback Period (InpLookback): bars used to confirm swing highs/lows

  • Minimum Wick Percentage (InpWickPercent): wick-to-range threshold (0.0–1.0)

  • Arrow Offset (if available): distance above/below candle for visibility

Volatility Filter (ATR)

  • ATR Period (InpAtrPeriod): ATR calculation length

  • ATR Multiplier (InpAtrMult): minimum candle range relative to ATR

  • Volatility Filter On/Off (if available): enable/disable the ATR condition

Trend Filter (EMA)

  • Use Trend Filter (UseTrendFilter): enable/disable EMA condition

  • EMA Period (InpEmaPeriod): EMA length

  • Trend Rule (if available): buy above EMA / sell below EMA

Alerts

  • Show Alerts (ShowAlerts): alert on newly confirmed signal

  • Alert Types (if available): pop-up / sound / push

  • Alert Frequency (if available): limit repeated alerts per bar

Setup

  1. Copy the indicator file to MQL4/Indicators and restart MT4 (or refresh the Navigator).

  2. Attach Alpha Swing Reversal Signals to a chart.

  3. Select your symbol and timeframe.

  4. Set InpLookback and InpWickPercent to match the symbol’s price behavior.

  5. Configure ATR period/multiplier to control how strict the volatility filter is.

  6. Enable/disable the EMA trend filter and set the EMA period if needed.

  7. Turn alerts on/off as desired.

Recommended Evaluation
Review signals on historical charts by scrolling left and checking how arrows align with swing points and wick structures.
Try different settings per symbol and timeframe, because volatility and session behavior differ between markets.
Observe how the ATR multiplier affects signal frequency during quiet vs. active periods.
If you use alerts, confirm they trigger only after the bar closes (last closed candle).
Practice your full decision process on a demo account, including risk controls and execution rules.
Keep notes of the settings used and the market conditions where signals were more or less frequent.

Compatibility
Platform: MetaTrader 4 (indicator for the chart window).
Timeframes: works on any timeframe (commonly used on M15–H1, depending on the symbol).
Symbols: any broker-provided instruments supported by MT4.
Signals are calculated from price history; results can differ across brokers due to data and symbol specifications.

FAQ
Q: Does it repaint?
A: Signals are calculated on closed candles, and arrows are plotted after the candle closes. Display may vary if broker history updates.

Q: When is a signal confirmed?
A: After the candle closes; the most recent confirmed bar is the last closed candle.

Q: What does wick percentage mean?
A: It defines how large the wick must be relative to the candle’s full range to qualify.

Q: What does the ATR multiplier do?
A: It filters out small candles by requiring the candle range to meet a minimum size relative to ATR.

Q: Should I use the EMA trend filter?
A: It can reduce counter-bias signals by applying a directional condition. You can disable it to see all swing signals.

Q: How do I get support?
A: Support is provided via MQL5 comments or MQL5 messages only.

Changelog
v1.00
Initial release: swing reversal arrows with wick filter, ATR volatility filter, optional EMA trend filter, and alerts.




Recommended products
Candle Patterns
Paul Geirnaerdt
5 (2)
Indicators
The Candle Patterns indicator shows popular candle patterns on the chart. The possible patterns are Inside Bar, Large Wick, Engulfing, Marubozu, Hammer, Shooting Star, Three White Soldiers and Three Black Crows. Candles are colored to easily identify the patterns. Also, a point and click function displays the pattern found. Settings Message box - when a candle is clicked, the pattern identified will be shown in a Message Box on the charts. All 'Message Box' settings pertain to the box. Show Ins
Binary Gap
Teresinha Moraes Correia
Indicators
A gap is a space on the chart between two consecutive candlesticks where no trading occurred between the close of one candle and the open of the next. In the Forex market, gaps mainly appear at the weekly open, reflecting events or expectations from the weekend. Technically, a gap may indicate an imbalance between supply and demand. Strategies use gaps as signals of possible trend continuation or reversal, offering opportunities for technical analysis based on liquidity and momentum.
Pin Bars
Yury Emeliyanov
5 (4)
Indicators
Main purpose: "Pin Bars" is designed to automatically detect pin bars on financial market charts. A pin bar is a candle with a characteristic body and a long tail, which can signal a trend reversal or correction. How it works: The indicator analyzes each candle on the chart, determining the size of the body, tail and nose of the candle. When a pin bar corresponding to predefined parameters is detected, the indicator marks it on the chart with an up or down arrow, depending on the direction of
FREE
Invincible Arrow
Quan Li
Indicators
This is an arrow indicator without a future function，developed based on the most advanced profit trading algorithms.It has the most innovative and advanced dual trend analysis module, as well as the latest and highly effective market trend prediction algorithm.Trends are your friends, and following larger trends can earn the maximum profit in foreign exchange. This indicator helps traders identify current trends and track them. Someone once made a profit of 10 times in a week by relying on it.No
Levels ATR
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Indicators
The ATR Levels Indicator For MT4 is an indicator that is built specifically for traders who use the Meta Trader 4 for their trading analysis, charting of different currency pairs and trading assets, doing their technical analysis and making trading decisions all through the trading day as they work. One of the first major advantages of using the ATR Levels Indicator For MT4 is that it automatically helps the trader to spot very important levels in the markets based on the Average True Range Ind
PinBar Pattern mk
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator PINBAR Pattern for MT4, No repaint, No delay. - Indicator "PINBAR Pattern" is very powerful indicator for Price Action trading. - Indicator detects PinBars on chart: - Bullish PinBar - Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). - Bearish PinBar - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures). - With PC, Mobile & Email alerts. - Indicator "PINBAR Pattern" is excellent to combine with Support/Resistance Levels. Click here to see high quality Trading Robots and Indicators! It i
Doji breakout pattern mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator  " Doji Breakout pattern" for MT4. Indicator "Doji Breakout pattern" is pure Price Action trading:   No repaint, No delay; Indicator   detects breakout of   Doji pattern into the trend direction  where Doji candle is in the middle of the pattern and the last candle is breakout one: Bullish  Doji   Breakout   pattern  - Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). Bearish   Doji   Breakout   pattern  - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures). With P C, Mobile & Email alerts
Witch Hat for Binary Options
Luis Orlandini
Indicators
Witch Hat for Binary Options is an indicator for binary options based on analysis of Bollinger Bands and RSI, using a modulated strategy with indicator settings using complex filters. This indicator never repaints, it has an almost accurate answer for you to make the entries. There are two ways for you to analyze your entry, when an arrow appears you have more than 90% chance of hits, and the other way is the lines that it automatically draws and its trend line. It has surprisingly strong sup
SFT Trendmeister
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
Signal trend indicator. Detects the direction of the trend and is coloured accordingly.  Has built in audible and visual alerts when trends change. Can send notifications to your phone or email. Allows Trend and Counter-Trend trading. Works on all timeframes, all currency pairs, metals, indices and cryptocurrencies. Can be used with binary options. Distinctive features No re-drawing; Simple and clear settings; Four types of alerts; Works on all timeframes and all trading tools; Suitable
Chart Patterns Analyser
Sami Chebbi
5 (4)
Indicators
Chart Patterns Detect 15 patterns (Ascending Triangle, Descending Triangle, Rising Wedge, Falling Wedge, Bullish Flag, Bearish Flag, Bullish Rectangle, Bearish Rectangle Symmetrical triangle, Head and Shoulders, Inverted Head and Shoulders, Triple top, Triple Bottom, Double Top, Double Bottom) Use historical data to calculate the probability of each pattern to succeed (possibility to filter notification according to the chance of success) gives graphic indication about the invalidation level and
Scalping Sniper md
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator SCALPING SNIPER for MT4, No Repaint Trading System. Scalping Sniper - is advanced system (indicator) showing accurate price momentum! Upgrade your trading methods with the professional   Scalping Sniper   Indicator for MT4. This system provide very accurate but rare sniping signals, with win rate up to 90%. System suppose to use many pairs to search for signals to compensate low number of signals per one pair. Scalping Sniper  consist of:  Top & Bottom Volatility lines (B
ON Trade Hikkake Pattern
Abdullah Alrai
Indicators
The Hikkake Japanese candle pattern is a specialized indicator designed to identify and detect Hikkake Price Action Patterns that are being formed on a chart. These patterns are based on the concept of a false inside bar break out, which often leads to potential trading opportunities. The indicator's main function is to analyze the last five candles on the chart and determine whether they exhibit the characteristics of the Hikkake pattern. When this pattern is confirmed, the indicator will draw
Smart Price Action Concepts
Issam Kassas
4.75 (12)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non-Repainting Non-Redrawing and Non-Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal for professional trading . Online course, user manual and demo. The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focuses on
Banks Binary Option For MT2Trading
Anirut Mankong
Indicators
5 signal in 1  Product     TimeFrame   Recommend   1m-5m Banks Pro Binary Option is Indicator for binary option Can Use Manaul Trade or Robot on Platform  Mt2Trading  https://www.mt2trading.com/?ref=104    Time Trading   good work  EU US session    Recommend  Curency   EUR  GBP USD        careful   AUD JPY      Recommend  Martingale 2-5 Step   Recommend  set profit  1%-5%/Day Setting Brake  News Event High volatility   recommend  15-30 min Have Problem Contract Telegram @BinaryBanks  Email a
MovingFlatBreakout
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
This indicator monitors the market for a flat state and possible breakout. The flat state is detected as a predefined number of consecutive bars during which price fluctuates inside a small range. If one of the next bars closes outside the range, breakout is signaled. The indicator shows 3 lines: blue - upper bound of flat ranges AND consecutive breakout areas; red - lower bound of flat ranges AND consecutive breakout areas; yellow - center of flat ranges (NOT including breakout areas). When a b
Happy Scalping Indicator
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
This indicator was designed for aggressive scalping and quick entries in binary options , generating signals on every candle , so you can know exactly what is happening at all times. Join the Happy Scalping channel: MQL5 It does not repaint : the current candle's signal is generated in REAL TIME , which means it may change while the candle is still forming, depending on whether the price rises or falls compared to the previous candle's close. But once the candle closes , the signal color becom
Brilliant Reversals Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
3.67 (3)
Indicators
Elevate your trading precision with the Brilliant Reversal Indicator MT4 , a sophisticated tool engineered to detect potential trend reversals by analyzing historical price patterns and bar formations. Drawing from advanced reversal detection algorithms, this indicator stands out in the forex community for its non-repainting nature, ensuring signals remain consistent even after bar closures. Popularized through platforms like MQL5, IndicatorsPot, and trading forums since its introduction, the B
Binary Scalper 6
Roman Lomaev
Indicators
Binary Scalper 6 – A Powerful Binary Options Indicator for MT4 Binary Scalper 6 is an advanced trend analysis and binary options trading tool for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) . Designed for traders of all experience levels, this indicator offers precise signals and detailed statistics to maximize trading efficiency. Key Features: Trend Detection Accurately identifies trending markets, providing traders with a clear direction for binary options trading. Support for Any Currency Pair The indicator works
NonLag Indicator MT4
Lungile Mpofu
Indicators
Trend NonLag Indicator  is a professional and easy to use Forex, Crypto and CFDs trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the Swing High and Swing Low and Price Action strategy. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. Probably you already   heard   about the Swing High and Swing Low trading methods before. Usually the Swing High/Low is a very complex thing not only for newbie traders but also for th
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Introducing the   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO charts with alerts Designed to provide clear insights into market trends, the Heiken Ashi candles are renowned for their ability to filter out noise and eliminate false signals. Say goodbye to confusing price fluctuations and hello to a smoother, more reliable chart. What makes the Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO truly unique is its innovative formula, which transforms traditional candlestick data into easy-to-read colored bars. Red and green bars elegantly high
Candlestick Patterns Analytics
Denis Luchinkin
Indicators
Candlestick Patterns Analytics is a powerful tool for analyzing candlestick patterns. Do you trade based on candlestick patterns? Then Candlestick Patterns Analytics is designed for you. The undeniable advantage of the indicator: Predicts trading result when trading candlestick patterns; Uses statistical data based on the history of the selected symbol and timeframe. What the indicator does Finds and marks on the chart 29 candlestick patterns; Draws arrows to indicate the classical and statist
Power of Arraw
Mohamed Alaa Mekki
Indicators
The indicator is usefull for: binary options and forex trading.. .Support all trading Pairs. --->Recommended expiration time for 3 to 5 candles. Exemple: Time frame 1 minute then expiration time will be 3 to 5 minutes. The indicator support MT2trading autotrading platform ; SELL BUFFER : 0 (red arrow) BUY BUFFER  : 1 ( green arraw) See #screenshot1. This is a premium powerfull indicator show hight daily winrate..
Gato Forex
Ruben David Santana Rodriguez
Indicators
This is a trend indicator with signals that are very easy to interpret, we must confirm trends in higher temporalities, for example to operate in 1H and 4H we must confirm in 1D charts, to operate in 1D charts we must confirm in 1W charts, the signals are as follows Next, we will enter long when the indicator offers us a green signal, on the contrary we will enter short when the indicator offers us a red signal, the stop loss is placed in the last high \ low oscillation of the signal, the take
Smart Key Levels Indicator MT4
Atefe Shoopani
Indicators
Smart Key Levels Indicator for MT4 - Advanced Support & Resistance Tool The   Smart Key Levels Indicator   is a professional-grade tool for traders seeking precise support and resistance levels. Using advanced algorithms, it identifies key price levels with dynamic strength scoring, volume filtering, and higher timeframe confluence. Perfect for all trading styles and timeframes, this indicator provides clear visual signals with customizable settings. Available for both MT4 and MT5 platforms. Unl
Akendicator X
Flavio Graziano
Indicators
Akendicator X is a Non-repainting Indicator for trading at 5-15 minutes Timeframe.  Akendicator X extimates with clear arrows, in which direction the next candlestick will move. Pratically, when the length of the last candle reaches and exceeds a particular value (called Candle Power) immediately, after its closing, an arrow appears indicating whether the next candle could be Bullish or Bearish. I created a manual in pdf where you should learn exactly how to use AKENDICATOR X correctly; I will s
Probability Tool Suite Elite
Premier Global Holdings
Indicators
The elite (V3) multi-indicator suite from JoaquinTrading specifically geared towards Forex & binary options, including regulated exchanges such Nadex, Cantor Exchange, and other binary option brokers. The Probability Tool Suite Elite will provide the given win/loss outcome probabilities of up to 10 strike levels, a specific expiration duration, based on a combination of up to 16 indicators, rules, or conditions and derivative behavior (i.e. expiry, touch, touch & retrace).  Using this indicato
PatternMMB
Mikhail Bilan
Indicators
The PatternMMB trading indicator finds the most common candlestick analysis patterns and provides trading recommendations based on them. The PatternMMB trading indicator is designed to search for candlestick patterns on the price chart and issue trading recommendations depending on the nature of the found candlestick pattern. It is also possible to send sound notifications when all or any of the selected patterns appear, with an explanation of the pattern and its interpretation. In addition, th
Morning Star pattern ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator  " Morning  Star  pattern" for MT4. Indicator "Morning Star pattern" is a very powerful indicator for Price Action trading:   No repaint, No delay. Indicator   detects bullish Morning Star patterns on chart:  Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). With P C, Mobile & Email alerts. Also its brother - bearish  " Evening Star pattern" indicator is available (follow the link below). Indicator  " Morning Star pattern" is excellent to   combine with Support/Resistance Levels
Binary boom
Roman Lomaev
Indicators
The Binary Boom Indicator is designed for binary options trading and can be used on any timeframe and currency pair. The recommended expiration is 1 candle. The indicator provides a signal as a buffer arrow (red or blue) before the close of the current candle, allowing you to respond to the signal quickly. For convenience, signal pass-through statistics are displayed on the chart, helping to assess their effectiveness. Attention: For the indicator to work correctly, copy the "MQL5" folder into t
The Golden Star
Fadhila Abbes
Experts
Golden Star EA is a professional strategy programmed in Expert Robot in an algorithm for good and continuous production Likes oscillations and short waves It is best to trade with a low spread broker You have to choose a reliable broker and the lowest spread is 10-30 pips Programmer on gold in the frame of the 5 minute The settings differ from one frame to another It is suitable for all couples, especially the most volatile It is suitable for all pairs, especially the many oscillations, just ad
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (101)
Indicators
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when yo
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (74)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
Indicators
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Apollo SR Master is a Support/Resistance indicator with special features which make trading with Support/Resistance zones easier and more reliable. The indicator calculates Support/Resistance zones in real-time without any time lag by detecting local price tops and bottoms. Then to confirm the newly formed SR area, the indicator shows special signal which signalizes that the SR zone can be taken into consideration and used as an actual SELL or BUY signal. In this case the strength of the SR zone
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicators
New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicators
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maxim
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicators
Market makers' tool. The indicator analyzes volume from every point and calculates exhaustion market levels for that volume. ( This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment ) Meravith main lines: - Bullish volume exhaustion line   - serves as a target. - Bearish volume exhaustion line   - serve as a target. -   A line indicating the market trend. It changes color depending on whether the market is bullish or bearish and s
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. The Arrows DO NOT REPAINT and DO NOT LAG! The algorithm is based on the analysis of volumes and price waves using additional filters. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable fo
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (2)
Indicators
CHRISTMAS SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 70 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY TILL 25TH DECEMBER MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS CHRISTMAS SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) , to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with the prevailing mark
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Indicators
RFI LEVELS PRO   is a professional indicator that shows where large capital enters and the beginning of a market reversal. R1 constructions (levels) are the key point at which a new trend begins. The market forms an initial impulse, then returns to test this level - and this is where the strongest entry point appears, allowing you to enter almost simultaneously with a major player. The indicator works without redrawing, is optimized for any instruments, and reveals its maximum potential when pai
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (29)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.62 (37)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Market Structure Patterns MT4
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (17)
Indicators
Available for   MT4   and   MT5 . Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations. Related posts: Market Structure Patterns - Introdução Get it now with 50% off | Previously priced at $90 | Offer valid until December 31 | A major upgrade is coming soon, and the original price will be adjusted. Market Structure Patterns   is an indicator based on   smart money concepts   that displays   SMC/ICT   elements that can take your tr
TPSproTREND PrO
Roman Podpora
4.69 (26)
Indicators
TPSproTrend PRO   - this is a trend indicator that automatically analyzes the market and provides information about the trend and its changes, as well as displays entry points for trades   without redrawing! ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   -   INSTRUCTIONS  ENG       -     VERSION MT5 Main functions: Accurate entry signals WITHOUT REPAINTING! Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is a significant distinction from repainting indicators that might provide a signal and then alter it, potentially leading
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (2)
Indicators
SOLD OUT & SPECIAL YEAR-END ENCORE SALE! The $35 Special Encore Sale is now LIVE! The first 10 copies sold out instantly! Due to overwhelming demand, the $35 Early Bird Price is extended until Dec 31, 2025! Year-End Price: $35 (Until Dec 31, 23:59) From Jan 2026: $59 ~ (Step-by-step increase) Regular Price: $499 (Planned) Update: Mobile Push Notifications Smart notifications based on your specific settings. Never miss a signal again, even when you're away from your PC! ️ Key Features 1.
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (34)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (8)
Indicators
Detect Indirection Break Out Signal with high success rate. Introduction to Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , this indicator is an advanced tool designed for both MT4 and MT5 platforms , helping traders view market movement through the lens of price structure. It identifies and highlights key trading signals using arrows and alerts, both in the direction of the trend and against it (reversal signals). One of its standout features is the ability to draw unbroken supply and demand zones , giving
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Indicators
This dashboard shows the latest available harmonic patterns for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient / MT5 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays results on
More from author
Gold Hyper Scalper M5
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview XAU Hyper Scalper is an automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) designed for M5 charts in MetaTrader 4. It uses a rule-based approach that combines Parabolic SAR direction filtering with Bollinger Bands conditions to manage entries and exits. Optional spread and news-time blocking can pause new entries during selected conditions. The EA requires user-defined risk settings and broker-appropriate parameters. What the EA Does The EA monitors XAUUSD on M5 and evaluates market direction u
Euro Pulse EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Euro Pulse EA (Alpha Structure FX) Overview Prop Firm Robot is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that trades 5 minute timeframe using a multi-indicator confirmation model and built-in protection limits. Entries are filtered by several standard indicators and are evaluated on new bars. The EA includes spread/position limits, daily loss and drawdown limits, and account equity protections that can suspend new entries when triggered. An optional news filter can pause new entries around sc
Nasdaq Apex EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Nasdaq Apex EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for NASDAQ-100 index symbols provided by your broker (e.g., US100, NAS100, USATECHIDXUSD). It is intended for H1 charts and uses a trend-continuation breakout approach with directional filters. Entries are placed as stop orders at recent structural highs/lows when both the daily bias and SuperTrend agree. The EA includes fixed SL/TP, optional trailing stop, and time-based expiry rules to avoid stale entries. What t
US30 Quantum EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview US30 Quantum EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for trading the Dow Jones index symbol provided by your broker (e.g., US30/DJ30/USA30). It is intended for M15 charts and uses a rule-based trend and volatility confirmation approach. The EA combines Keltner Channel, Hull Moving Average, and SuperTrend conditions, with ATR-based trade management. It is designed to run as a single-instance EA on one symbol, with no grid and no martingale logic. What the EA Does The
Sterling Sigma Reversion EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Sterling Sigma Reversion EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for GBPUSD on the H1 timeframe. It applies a rule-based mean reversion approach using two Bollinger Bands to detect stretched conditions and then targets a return toward a 20-period simple moving average (SMA). Entries are placed using pending orders, with time-based expiry to avoid stale setups. The EA is designed without grid-style averaging and without martingale logic. What the EA Does The EA monito
Aegis Vortex US30 EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Aegis Vortex US30 EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for US30-type index symbols (broker naming may vary, e.g., US30/DJ30/USA30). It is intended for M5 charts and uses a rule-based approach that targets mean-reversion behavior near volatility extremes. Entries are placed using pending stop orders and are filtered by regime/confirmation conditions to reduce activity when criteria are not aligned. The EA includes fixed SL/TP and an ATR-based staged trailing option
Gold Regime Shift EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Gold Regime Shift EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M30 timeframe. It detects volatility expansion and potential “regime shift” conditions using two Bollinger Band frameworks. When the rules confirm directional alignment, the EA places stop orders to participate in the move. The EA is designed without martingale and without grid-style averaging. What the EA Does The EA monitors XAUUSD M30 and evaluates price behavior against two Bolling
Gold Liquidity Capture EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Gold Liquidity Capture EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It uses Bollinger Bands and swing reference points to prepare stop-entry orders at adaptive distances. Orders are intended to trigger only when price movement confirms direction after a defined setup condition. The EA places fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit levels and removes pending orders after a set bar limit if they are not triggered. What the EA Does The EA monit
Gold Linear Alpha EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Gold Linear Alpha EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It combines a Linear Regression directional bias with limit entries around a LWMA(50) reference level. Entry spacing adapts to volatility using Bollinger Band Width from a higher-period band. Trades use fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit, with an optional fixed trailing stop (when enabled). The EA is designed without martingale and without grid-style averaging. What the EA
Gold Expansion Capture EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Gold Expansion Capture EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe. It follows a rules-based approach that looks for daily range expansion conditions and then seeks pullback entries. Directional bias is derived from prior-day reference levels with a Bollinger-based confirmation. Entries are placed as pending limit orders anchored to Keltner Channel levels. Trades are managed with fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit, with an optional ATR-based
German Index Thrust EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview German Index Thrust EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for GER40 / DAX-type symbols on the M5 timeframe. It uses a rule-based intraday approach anchored to the daily open and places pending stop orders when conditions align. Directional bias is derived from a DeMarker cross, and entry distance adapts to volatility using Bollinger Band Width. The EA is designed for one position per signal, with no grid-style layering and no martingale logic. What the EA Does At t
Alpha Gold Minute EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Alpha Gold Minute is an Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe. It combines a structured entry layer (momentum/confirmation filters and time controls) with position-building logic that can add orders at configured distances. The EA includes minimum-distance checks between orders, optional indicator confirmations, and day/time filters. It supports symbol suffix handling and ECN-style order flow (send order first, then modify SL/TP if required by the broker). Tradin
Alpha Cerberus Manager
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Alpha Cerberus Manager is a manual trading panel for MetaTrader 4. It runs on a chart and helps you place and manage trades with risk-based calculations and on-chart controls. The panel does not generate trade signals and does not trade on its own. All actions are initiated by the user (buttons/controls). It can assist with position sizing, order placement, partial closes, and management tasks such as break-even and trailing stop (when enabled). What the Tool Does The panel calculates l
Glimpse Hft US30 EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Glimpse Strategy is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for short-term execution using pending stop orders and time-based controls. It places Buy Stop or Sell Stop orders at a configurable distance from the current price and manages trades with Stop Loss and optional trailing logic. The EA is intended to run on the symbol chart where it is attached and can be set to Buy only, Sell only, or Both directions. Because this style depends on execution quality, behavior can v
Gold Session Limits EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Gold Session Limits EA is an automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 4. It is built around time-based breakout rules and uses broker server time for all session logic. The EA can run two independent modules: a Previous Day High/Low breakout and a London range breakout into the New York session window. It uses pending orders, level checks, and optional filters to help avoid entries after early level breaks. What the EA Does The EA reads defined price ranges (yesterday’s
Alpha Trading Sceduler
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Alpha Trading Scheduler is an MT4 tool that helps control when automated trading is allowed inside one terminal. It does not open trades by itself. Instead, it evaluates your weekly schedule and publishes a “trading allowed / blocked” status. The status is shared through terminal Global Variables so your other Expert Advisors can follow one centralized time plan. Optional functions can close positions and/or cancel pending orders at the end of allowed periods (when enabled). Use it to a
Alpha Price Trap Support Resistance EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Alpha Price Trap Support Resistance EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4. It is designed around a break-and-retest approach on support and resistance zones. The EA detects zones from price structure, waits for a confirmed break on candle close, then places a limit order in the retest area. Risk controls include percentage-based sizing (if available), structural Stop Loss placement, and configurable filters (trend, time, spread, volatility). It can be used on Forex symbols
Alpa Crossover Strategy EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Alpha Crossover Strategy is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 based on an EMA crossover model (EMA 50 and EMA 200). It is designed to trade directional signals when the fast EMA crosses the slow EMA (Golden Cross / Death Cross). The EA works with one active market direction at a time and can close an opposite trade when a new signal appears. Lot sizing can be fixed, with an optional Martingale mode available for users who understand the related risk. What the EA Does The EA m
Alpha FX News Filter
Andreas Smigadis
Indicators
Overview Alpha News Shield is an MT4 indicator designed to help you plan and reduce trading activity around scheduled economic events. It displays upcoming events on the chart (panel, countdown, and optional vertical lines) and can control terminal-wide protection using global variables. When the protection window is active, the indicator can set a “trading allowed” flag that other Expert Advisors can read before sending new orders. Optional auto-close rules can close positions before selected e
Alpha Silver Cross EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Alpha Silver Cross V2.0 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that trades a moving-average crossover with an ATR-based volatility confirmation. It is designed to run on the chart where it is attached and evaluates signals on new bars. The EA supports configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit, plus optional indicator-based exits. Built-in protections include spread and exposure limits, daily limits, and account-level equity protections. An optional news filter can suspend new entries around
The 2 to 10 Algorithm
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview The 2 to 10 Algorithm is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for EURUSD on the M1 timeframe. It evaluates signals on closed candles and uses a combination of EMA trend direction, RSI extremes, and an ATR volatility condition. Entries are placed as pending limit orders with a short validity window to reduce late fills. The EA includes a spread filter, optional time controls, and optional money management (including a martingale-style mode). What the EA Does It checks t
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review