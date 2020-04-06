DAX Highest BreakOut

This Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 is designed for trading the DAX index (DE40) on the H1 timeframe, with optional fixed or dynamic position sizing for adaptable risk management.

Strategy Overview

The EA combines three complementary approaches based on SRPercentRank, SuperTrend, and DeMarker indicators. These methods focus on breakout and reversal conditions to provide diverse trade signals across different market environments.

Key Features

Fully adjustable indicator parameters and risk settings, including Stop Loss, Take Profit, and optional trailing stop.

Choice between fixed-percentage risk or dynamic position sizing , offering flexible control over trade exposure.

Customizable trading restrictions: weekend filtering, end-of-day closure (20:35), Friday cut-off (19:00), and optional hourly filters (e.g., 9–15).

All strategy components are internally integrated, and parameter values can be user-adjusted based on personal testing and preference.

Suitable for a wide range of brokers; testing on a demo account is strongly recommended before live use.

Important Notes

Trading performance depends on market conditions and the user’s chosen settings. Thorough backtesting and forward testing are recommended.

Disclaimer: Past performance does not guarantee future results. This EA does not guarantee profit and should be used with appropriate risk management.