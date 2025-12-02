Qora

QORA is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on Smart Money Concepts – the same methodology used by institutional traders and hedge funds. Instead of lagging indicators, QORA analyzes Fair Value Gaps, Order Blocks, and Market Structure to identify high-probability setups. The built-in confluence system ensures trades are only executed when multiple elements align. An adaptive engine automatically adjusts parameters to current market conditions, while comprehensive risk management including news filter, session control, and weekend protection keeps your capital safe. Pre-optimized for BTCUSD, XAUUSD, US500, GER40, and US30.

⭐ Download: QORA USER MANUAL
⭐ Download: QORA OPTIMIZATION GUIDE
⭐ Download: QORA Optimization SET-File

    🎯 Why Smart Money Concepts?

    QORA is built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) – the same methodology used by institutional traders and hedge funds. Unlike conventional EAs that rely on lagging indicators, QORA reads the market the way smart money does.

    Fair Value Gaps (FVG)

    Price imbalances that act as magnets for future price movement

    Order Blocks (OB)

    Institutional footprints where big players accumulated positions

    Market Structure

    HH/HL patterns, Break of Structure (BOS), and Change of Character (CHoCH)

    🧠 The Indicator-Free Advantage

    • No Indicator Lag – Doesn't wait for MA, RSI or MACD to confirm what already happened

    • No Curve-Fitting – SMC logic is based on market mechanics, not over-optimized parameters

    • Clean Chart, Clear Logic – Every trade decision is visually verifiable on the chart

    • Universal Application – Works on any liquid market based on supply, demand, and order flow

    🌍 Multi-Market Optimization

    QORA comes with ready-to-use SET-files for the most popular markets:

    BTCUSD • XAUUSD • US500 • GER40 • US30

    Simply load the SET-file for your instrument and start trading with optimized parameters.


    💡 Recommended Setup

    • Timeframe: M15 + HTF H1
    • Best Sessions: London & New York
    • Recommended $500+ (1:30)


    📊 Key Features Intelligent Entry System

    • Confluence scoring with customizable weights (FVG/OB/Structure)

    • Minimum signal score threshold (0-100)

    • Higher timeframe trend filter (H4)

    • Configurable confluence requirements

    🔄 Adaptive Mode (optional)

    Enable adaptive mode for live trading to automatically adjust:

    • Lookback periods based on ATR volatility
    • Score thresholds based on ADX trend strength
    • SL/TP ratios based on market conditions
    • Trail distances based on recent performance

    All adapted parameters are saved every 5 minutes and automatically restored when the MT5 terminal restarts.


    🛡️ Professional Risk Management

    • Percentage-based position sizing

    • Maximum daily trades limit

    • Maximum daily drawdown protection

    • Maximum concurrent trades control

    Advanced Trade Management

    • Trailing stop with customizable activation

    • Breakeven functionality

    • Partial take profit to lock in gains

    • ATR-based & SMC-based Stop Loss placement

    ⏰ Built-in Protection

    • News filter with economic calendar integration

    • Weekend protection with auto-close

    • Session filter for optimal trading hours

    • Spread monitoring

    📈 Dashboard & Statistics

    Real-time dashboard displays:

    • Current signal scores (FVG, OB, Structure)
    • Total confluence and signal type
    • Win rate and profit factor
    • Daily P&L tracking
    • News status and next event
    • Adaptive values (if enabled)

    What's Included

    • ✓ QORA Expert Advisor

    • ✓ Optimized SET-files for BTCUSD, XAUUSD, US500, GER40, US30

    • ✓ Detailed User Manual & Optimization Guide

    • ✓ Free Updates


    ⚠️ Important Notes
    • Past performance does not guarantee future results
    • Always test on demo account before live trading
    • Start with conservative risk settings (0.5-1% per trade)
    • VPS recommended for 24/5 operation

      Trade like the institutions. Trade with QORA.



      Recommended products
      Neural Bitcoin Impulse
      Denys Babiak
      Experts
      Introducing Neural Bitcoin Impulse - an innovative trading bot created using neural network training technology on voluminous market data sets. The built-in mathematical model of artificial intelligence searches for the potential impulse of each next market bar and uses the resulting patterns of divergence and convergence between the predictive indicators and the price to form high-precision reversal points for opening trading positions. The trading robot is based on the Neural Bar Impulse ind
      New Rate MT5
      POPEY GROUP S.A.C.S.
      Experts
      New Rate EA – Precision Breakout Automation New Rate EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to capture daily breakout opportunities with disciplined precision. It trades only once per day , locking in a defined intraday range and executing at the exact breakout point. No re-entries, no overtrading, no emotion. Built upon a proven Opening Range Breakout (ORB) concept, New Rate combines clean execution, strict risk control, and versatile configuration options suitable for any MT5 symbol t
      Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      3.97 (58)
      Experts
      Exp-TickSniper -  high-speed tick scalper with auto-selection of parameters for each currency pair automatically. Do you dream of an adviser who will automatically calculate trading parameters? Automatically optimized and tuned? The full version of the system for MetaTrader 4:   TickSniper  scalper  for MetaTrader 4 TickSniper - Full Description   + DEMO + PDF The EA has been developed based on experience gained in almost 10 years of EA programming. The EA strategy works with any SYMBOLS. The
      Turnaround Technique
      Razvan-andrei Tomegea
      5 (1)
      Experts
      Transform your trading with Turnaround Technique EA, a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed to capture profitable market reversals and trend reversals using advanced RSI indicator setup. This professional-grade Expert Advisor is perfect for traders seeking consistent returns through automated trading. The "trading robot" provides signals for swing and day trading on forex, commodities, stocks, indices, and crypto. It works on any financial markets. 90% of traders lose money throu
      SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
      Adam Gerasimov
      Experts
      SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
      Bober Real MT5
      Arnold Bobrinskii
      4.76 (17)
      Experts
      Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
      OXI DCA machine
      Nickey Magale
      Experts
      Oxi – Mean Reversion DCA Riser (MT5 Expert Advisor) Oxi is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that combines advanced Mean Reversion logic with strategic Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) to help you grow your account steadily. Designed to work across multiple currency pairs using adaptive analysis and smart trade management, Oxi offers a high win rate, flexible controls, and reliable recovery—perfect for traders who want performance with peace of mind. Key Features: ️ Plug & Pla
      Indicement MT5
      Profalgo Limited
      4.04 (26)
      Experts
      Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the be
      Royal Radiante Basic
      Mr Jeeraphat Lommahadthai
      Experts
      Basic Version with Limited Lot sizes for Real world Testing. Royal Radiante   is an automated scalping robot that uses a very advanced Logic, Proprietary Indicator, Alot of Technical analysis.  Tested and Proven itself on real accounts with a Good Realistic risk-to-reward ratio. The   Logic in this strategy is the core of its performance , Even with   bad   optimization this strategy will still be very profitable! This strategy   does not use Any High & Risky Methods like Martingale / Grid Syste
      Super Rebate Mix System
      Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
      Experts
      Basic working principles of EA will have 2 main systems. 1. Timed order opening means that at the specified time the EA will open 1 Buy order and 1 Sell order. 2. When the graph is strong, the EA will remember the speed of the graph. is the number of points per second which can be determined You can set the number of orders in the function ( Loop Order ). The order closing system uses the trailling moneym Loss system, but I set it as a percentage to make it easier to calculate when the capital
      Gyroscopes mt5
      Nadiya Mirosh
      5 (2)
      Experts
      Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
      Sir Stoch and Commodities
      Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
      Experts
      An Expert Advisor that operates in times of high contrast, employing the stochastic indicator and the commodity index indicator, using overbought or oversold points or the ADX indication to exit trades. It also features a stop-loss control that operates on a percentage difference in price, with progressive lot scaling as the balance increases, while keeping an eye on the account's margin call. Learn what parameters are with better performance for each symbol in the strategy tester and find a go
      Imbalance HFT
      Mei Yang
      Experts
      This strategy continuously monitors changes in price action, consuming all the liquidity in the market. It doesn't care where the asset's price goes; as long as there are price fluctuations, it will keep absorbing liquidity. Yes, it's that incredible.        The strategy performs better on gold.        When running on non-gold assets, the parameters need to be adjusted. Time: Best 5 minute Fixed stop loss: 800  point Fixed profit: 800  points Applied to markets with high liquidity Maximum capit
      FabTradeX GJ
      Raffaele Romano
      Experts
      Revolutionize Your Trading Game with FabTradeX: A Decade-Proven Expert Advisor for GBPJPY Mastery! Embark on a new era of trading excellence with FabTradeX, an intricate Expert Advisor meticulously crafted for algorithmic trading on the GBPJPY forex pair. This powerhouse strategy isn't just a game-changer – it's a decade-long market exploit trend that consistently outperforms, rarely stepping into negative territory. The secret? It's not overfitted; FabTradeX draws inspiration directly from t
      SmartScalp Pro MT5
      Serhii Shtepa
      Experts
      Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market. This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations. Key Features: Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy
      Envelopes RSI Scalper EA
      Abraham Theuri Wangui
      Experts
      Envelopes & RSI Scalper EA Introducing the Envelopes & RSI Scalper EA, a cutting-edge expert advisor designed to make precise, high-frequency trades using advanced technical indicators and smart risk management techniques. Key Features: Envelopes Indicator Integration: The EA leverages the Envelopes indicator to identify optimal entry and exit points. By detecting price levels relative to moving average bands, the Envelopes indicator helps pinpoint potential breakouts and reversals, crucial
      GoldSupreme
      Sihan Shabani
      Experts
      GoldSupreme is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for the gold market (XAUUSD). Using a combination of advanced technical indicators and rigorous selection criteria, GoldSupreme aims to identify only the best trading opportunities in gold, optimizing profit potential while minimizing risk. Key Features: Selection of the Best Trades: GoldSupreme employs a set of technical indicators, including exponential moving averages (EMA), stochastic oscillators, and Bollinger Bands, to pinpoint the be
      TropangFX v1 MT5
      Jordanilo Sarili
      Experts
      PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  Recommendations: Timeframe:   H1   (Any Timeframe) Supported currency pairs:   EURUSD , EURCHF,   USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURAUD and many more... MT4 Version :   Here! Live
      Open Season
      Philipp Shvetsov
      Experts
      Open Season is a fully automated Expert Adviser that allows 'active' and 'set and forget' traders to trade high probability EURUSD H1 price action breakouts. It detects price action set ups prior to the London Open and trades breakdowns. The EA draws from human psychology to trade high probability shorts Every trade is protected by a stop loss In-built time filter Three position sizing techniques to suit your trading style Two trade management techniques The EA does not use a Martingale system T
      Supply Demand Brake Out
      Domantas Juodenis
      Experts
      Supply Demand Breakout EA - Professional Edition Automated Supply & Demand Zone Trading System with Advanced Risk Management and False Breakout Protection  WHAT IS THIS EA? The Supply Demand Breakout EA is a fully automated trading robot that identifies and trades high-probability supply and demand zones using institutional trading concepts. It combines CHoCH (Change of Character) and BOS (Break of Structure) detection with intelligent risk management and a professional real-time dashboard. Perf
      Super Euro FX
      Michael Prescott Burney
      Experts
      Super Euro FX is an Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the EURUSD currency pair on the H1 timeframe. Its core design philosophy revolves around achieving a high win rate while simultaneously integrating advanced risk management protocols to maintain the lowest possible drawdown relative to its performance. The system is powered by a complex engine running 225 distinct trading strategies. This multi-strategy approach allows the Expert Advisor to adapt to various market phases and conditi
      Sun Bin SCF
      Peat Winch
      Experts
      Sun Bin SCF is an Expert Advisor that identifies moments when market participants act in the same direction.  It observes recent price bars and volume to detect situations where buyers or sellers dominate together.  When a consistent crowd movement appears, the EA opens a trade in the same direction and manages it using pre-defined risk and exit rules. Main Features: - Crowd detection based on consecutive bars with similar direction. - Volume confirmation to avoid false signals in low-activity
      Grid ATR Bands Bounce EA
      AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
      Experts
      Grid ATR Bands Bounce EA Important Notice: This Expert Advisor is provided in its base configuration and requires optimization for your specific trading preferences and market conditions. The EA serves as a framework for your personal trading strategy development. Description: The Grid ATR Bands Bounce EA combines technical analysis with grid trading methodology to identify and capitalize on price bounces from dynamic support and resistance levels. This tool is designed for traders who appreciat
      Simo Professional
      Maryna Shulzhenko
      Experts
      Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
      ChronoATR Guardian
      Roman Lomaev
      Experts
      ChronoATR Guardian (Trend Scalping Expert Advisor) ChronoATR Guardian is a tool for automated trading on financial markets, designed to work on impulses with confirmation based on ATR (Average True Range) and trend. The advisor comes with ready-made presets for various currency pairs, making it easy to use even for beginners. ️ Key Parameters Parameter Description cSeconds Time interval (in seconds) for analyzing market conditions. PriceShotPercentATR Percentage of ATR that the price must m
      Hamster Scalping mt5
      Ramil Minniakhmetov
      4.71 (234)
      Experts
      Hamster Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging account type Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller General Recommendati
      R1 Deep Seek EA
      Canberk Dogan Denizli
      Experts
      R1 Deep Seek EA - The Ultimate Precision Trading Solution! If you are searching for a highly efficient, consistent, and sustainable trading approach in the Forex market, combined with an advanced mathematically-driven averaging system, then R1 Deep Seek EA is the perfect solution for you! What Makes R1 Deep Seek EA Unique? R1 Deep Seek EA is designed with an intelligent strategy that executes precise and calculated trades. It places multiple buy and sell orders at predetermined intervals around
      MOVING 5 best expert advisor For all symbols
      Mahmoud Mohammad Mohamm Banat
      Experts
      No need for strategies or thinking, just hire him for $300 or purchase him. I see that this expert is good in Forex in 2026! Tips: Note: These settings apply to the arrows; you can change the settings. Watch the video more than once, as you will encounter new information each time. You won't understand or benefit from it if you don't watch the entire video due to the overwhelming amount of information. Real-life experience with this expert: Earn from $3,000 to $227,272 per month and $2,500,000
      The Bitcoin Reaper
      Profalgo Limited
      3.7 (33)
      Experts
      LAUNCH PROMO: Only a very limited number of copies will be available at current price! Final Price: 999$ NEW (from 349$) --> GET 1 EA FOR FREE (for 2 trade account numbers). Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Welcome to the BITCOIN REAPER!   After the Tremendous success of the Gold Reaper, I decided it is time to apply the same winning principles to the Bitcoin Market, and boy, does it look promising!   I have been
      Buyers of this product also purchase
      Quantum Queen MT5
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.98 (377)
      Experts
      Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
      Aot
      Thi Ngoc Tram Le
      4.8 (35)
      Experts
      AOT MT5 - Next-Generation AI Multi-Currency System Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  | [Satellite Signal] | AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions: Resource Description Understanding AOT's Trading Frequency Why the bot doesn't trade every day How to Set Up AOT Bot Step-by-step installation guide Set files AOT MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor powered by AI sentiment analysis and Adapt
      AI Gold Sniper MT5
      Ho Tuan Thang
      5 (19)
      Experts
      LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 8 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 5 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $499! After that, the price will be raised to $599. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure th
      Zenox
      PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
      4.65 (20)
      Experts
      Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
      NTRon 2OOO
      Konstantin Freize
      5 (16)
      Experts
      Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
      Quantum King EA
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      5 (86)
      Experts
      Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
      AI Gold Trading MT5
      Ho Tuan Thang
      5 (9)
      Experts
      LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
      Mad Turtle
      Gennady Sergienko
      4.56 (75)
      Experts
      Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
      AI Forex Robot MT5
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.44 (64)
      Experts
      AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
      ABS GoldGrid
      Thi Ngoc Tram Le
      5 (13)
      Experts
      S pecial price of  $109  (regular price: $365) . Setup & Usage Guide :  ABS Channel . Real-Time Monitoring:   ABS Signal .  Setup file from live signal Basic setup file What is ABS EA? ABS EA is a professional trading robot developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It is based on a Martingale system with built-in risk controls . Designed for both new and experienced traders, ABS EA is easy to set up, fully automated, and customizable to fit different trading styles. Ke
      Aura Ultimate EA
      Stanislav Tomilov
      4.84 (83)
      Experts
      Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
      Quantum Emperor MT5
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.87 (496)
      Experts
      Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
      Pivot Killer
      Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
      4.6 (20)
      Experts
      Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
      Nova Gold X
      Hicham Chergui
      5 (5)
      Experts
      Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
      Argos Rage
      Aleksandar Prutkin
      4.56 (25)
      Experts
      A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
      Big Forex Players MT5
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.74 (129)
      Experts
      We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
      X Fusion AI
      Chen Jia Qi
      5 (4)
      Experts
      X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 left out of 20 — almost sold out. Current promotional price is $149, and it will soon return to $999. Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an automated trading system that combines classic, proven tradin
      CryonX EA MT5
      Solomon Din
      5 (1)
      Experts
      Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
      Syna
      William Brandon Autry
      5 (17)
      Experts
      BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
      The ORB Master
      Profalgo Limited
      4.88 (24)
      Experts
      PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
      Remstone
      Remstone
      5 (7)
      Experts
      Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex Christmas discount : $1,750 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises
      HTTP ea
      Yury Orlov
      5 (8)
      Experts
      How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
      Ultimate Breakout System
      Profalgo Limited
      5 (28)
      Experts
      IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
      Aura Black Edition MT5
      Stanislav Tomilov
      4.36 (50)
      Experts
      Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
      The Gold Reaper MT5
      Profalgo Limited
      4.47 (88)
      Experts
      PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
      EA Pips Hunter
      Ihor Otkydach
      4.25 (4)
      Experts
      Real monitoring. Honest tests. Zero hype. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Before we go into technical details, there are two things you must know: PipsHunter is confirmed by a real-money monitoring signal. The EA has been running live for several months on a real account (Pepperstone), and the monitoring is fully public. No simulations, no hidden accounts, no “perfect backtests only” — real trading results confirm the actual performance. Backtests are 100% honestNo curve-fitting, no history man
      Autorithm AI
      Zaha Feiz
      4.6 (10)
      Experts
      ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 499$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
      Nano Machine
      William Brandon Autry
      5 (4)
      Experts
      BLACK FRIDAY 50% OFF - NANO MACHINE GPT Regular price: $997 to Black Friday: $498.50 (Discounted price will be reflected during the promotion.) Sale begins: November 27, 2025 - limited-time Black Friday event. Black Friday Giveaway: All Nano Machine GPT buyers during the Black Friday event can enter a random drawing for: 1 x Syna activation 1 x AiQ activation 1 x Mean Machine GPT activation How to participate: 1) After your purchase, send me a private message to receive the Nano Machine GPT m
      Golden Synapse
      Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
      3.61 (49)
      Experts
      Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
      Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
      Anton Zverev
      Experts
      The world's first public arbitrage algorithm between Gold and Bitcoin! Deals open every day! Live Signal -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Recommended brokers over time as:   IC Markets Traded pairs:   XAUUSD, BTCUSD Symbol for attachment:   XAUUSD H1 Be sure to check that   the traded currency pairs are added   to the   Market Watch   window! Account Type: ECN/Raw Spread Prefix Settings: If your broker has a currency pair with a symbol prefix, for example - XAUUSD   _i Then ente
      Filter:
      No reviews
      Reply to review