Signals from an experienced trader
- Indicators
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Andrey KozakLaboratory of Automatic Systems (LAS) - more than 10 years, we have been developing, testing and programming automatic trading robots for the forex market.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
The Trend Reversal Indicator with alerts and push notifications is designed to detect reversal points on the price chart using a combination of indicators such as the Moving Average (MA), Stochastic Oscillator, and Average True Range (ATR). The indicator plots arrows on the chart that indicate potential buy or sell moments and can send real-time notifications in the form of alerts, push notifications, and emails when a signal occurs on the current bar.
Key Features:
Use of Moving Average (MA):
- The indicator calculates the moving average (MA) based on a period defined by the user ( MA_Period ). It supports the choice of calculation method, including Simple Moving Average (SMA) and Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
- A buy signal appears when the closing price is below the moving average, indicating a possible downward trend reversal into an upward trend.
- A sell signal is generated when the closing price is above the moving average, suggesting a potential start of a downward movement.
Stochastic Oscillator:
- The indicator uses two parameters of the stochastic oscillator: %K and %D. If %K is below 30 and higher than %D, a buy signal is generated. If %K is above 70 and below %D, a sell signal is generated. This helps filter moments when the asset is in overbought or oversold conditions.
ATR (Average True Range) Filtering:
- The option to filter signals using ATR is included. When the ATR filter is active, it checks whether the difference between the closing price and the low/high exceeds a certain value multiplied by the user-defined coefficient ( ATR_Multiplier ). This helps to filter out weak signals in low volatility conditions.
Signal Reset by Bar Closure:
- When the Use_Closed_Bars parameter is enabled, signals are reset after the bar closes. This prevents signal repainting and ensures that only closed bar data is used for generating signals.
Alerts and Notifications:
- When a buy or sell signal is generated, the indicator can send alerts ( Alert ), push notifications ( SendNotification ), and email notifications ( SendMail ). This allows traders to react quickly to signals without constantly monitoring the chart.
Signal Alternation:
- The indicator is designed so that buy and sell signals alternate. This prevents repeated buy or sell signals without an intermediate reversal.
Input Parameters:
- Period for the Moving Average — The period for calculating the Moving Average.
- Choose between SMA and EMA — The method for calculating the Moving Average (SMA or EMA).
- K period for Stochastic — The %K period for the Stochastic Oscillator.
- D period for Stochastic — The %D period for the Stochastic Oscillator.
- Multiplier for ATR — The coefficient for filtering signals using ATR.
- Enable or disable ATR filter — Enable or disable ATR filtering.
- Use only closed bars to avoid repainting — Use only closed bars to avoid repainting.
- Alert + PUSH sending — Enable alerts, push notifications, and email notifications when a signal occurs.