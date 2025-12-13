GoldWise – A Professional Expert Advisor for Advanced Gold Trading

Gold has historically been one of the safest assets in the world and has shown continuous growth over time. Over the past year, gold has experienced significant price increases, and as global gold prices have risen, the volatility of this asset has increased significantly as well. Based on the recent behavior of gold and current market volatility, this EA has been developed using two completely different strategies. Each strategy can be customized with various settings and trading styles, allowing users to benefit from a single EA with a comprehensive trading toolset and maximize market opportunities under different market conditions. If you are looking for an Expert Advisor (EA) for gold trading in today’s highly volatile market, GoldWise is a unique EA that utilizes a trend-following strategy alongside a true scalping strategy.

This strategy uses daily support and resistance levels across the H1, H4, and Daily timeframes, reacting efficiently to gold market volatility and executing trades at the most optimal entry points.





Risk management is handled through predefined Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels, combined with a dynamic trailing stop, designed to maximize performance and protect capital.





This approach allows the EA to capitalize on market movements in both directions, turning both bullish and bearish price action into potential opportunities. The scalping strategy focuses on transparency and delivering clear, realistic results, and has been specifically designed and optimized based on current market conditions.





Symbols: Gold (XAUUSD).

Timeframe: H4 or Daily.

Deposit: Minimum 500$ (recommended $1000 and up).





Note: I recommend starting with the smallest lot. If you feel comfortable, you can increase the risk. For accounts with low balances (under $500), I suggest setting the Mode parameter to "Low Risk" in the inputs, as it provides the least drawdown. also, I recommend using a good ECN broker.













Trend Strategy (Trend or Buy & Sell)





This strategy is designed to maximize the use of gold price fluctuations on lower timeframes. By utilizing its built-in trend detection system, the strategy opens and manages positions precisely in the direction of the prevailing trend.





With the Buy & Sell option enabled, you can trade both directions simultaneously, or choose to trade only one direction based on your preference and market outlook.





For risk control, you can define a global stop loss based on a percentage of your account balance, and the strategy offers advanced customization options. Some of the key advanced inputs include Trailing Stop, Automatic Lot Sizing, Equity Stop, Time Trading Filter, and Dynamic Step.





One of the most effective times to use this strategy is during ranging (sideways) market conditions, where it can potentially lead to significant account growth over a short period of time.





If your account balance is low or you are a beginner trader, this strategy is not recommended for initial use, as it can be risky for inexperienced users. The more experience and understanding you gain with this strategy, the more effective and beneficial it will become for your trading performance.





Symbols: Gold (XAUUSD).

Timeframe: M1,M5 or (M15 and H1).

Deposit: Minimum 1000$ (recommended $3000 and up).









Note: There are no guarantees in financial markets. Keep in mind that gold volatility can be extremely risky. Always apply proper risk management to ensure that your trading account is not exposed to excessive risk.







