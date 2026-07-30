DS Volume Value Areas

DS Volume Value Areas V1.0

Volume Profile Value Area Indicator for MetaTrader 5

Overview

DS Volume Value Areas V1.0 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to display key volume profile levels directly on the trading chart.

The indicator calculates and displays important volume-based reference levels including Value Area High (VAH), Value Area Low (VAL), and Point of Control (POC).

By presenting volume distribution levels in a clear visual format, traders can analyse areas where price has previously traded with higher or lower volume activity and use these levels as part of their market analysis.

Key Features

• Value Area High (VAH) calculation
• Value Area Low (VAL) calculation
• Point of Control (POC) display
• Volume profile based level mapping
• Multi-timeframe analysis
• Customisable display settings
• Clear chart visualisation
• Suitable for all MetaTrader 5 symbols
• Lightweight indicator performance

Volume Profile Levels

DS Volume Value Areas displays three key volume profile components:

Value Area High (VAH)

Displays the upper boundary of the calculated value area.

Value Area Low (VAL)

Displays the lower boundary of the calculated value area.

Point of Control (POC)

Displays the price level with the highest calculated volume concentration within the selected range.

These levels provide a structured reference for analysing volume distribution on the chart.

Volume Distribution Analysis

The indicator helps traders visualise:

High Volume Areas

Areas where greater trading activity has occurred.

Low Volume Areas

Areas where lower trading activity has occurred.

Value Boundaries

The upper and lower limits of the calculated volume area.

This provides a visual representation of how volume is distributed across price levels.

Multi-Timeframe Functionality

DS Volume Value Areas can be used across multiple chart timeframes.

Supported timeframes include:

• M1
• M5
• M15
• M30
• H1
• H4
• D1
• W1
• MN1

Users can select the timeframe that best matches their preferred analysis approach.

How It Works

After attaching DS Volume Value Areas V1.0 to a MetaTrader 5 chart, the indicator analyses available market data and calculates the selected volume profile levels.

The displayed levels update automatically as new market information becomes available according to the indicator settings.

Main Uses

DS Volume Value Areas can be used for:

Volume-Based Market Analysis

Monitor how volume is distributed across different price levels.

Support and Resistance Reference

Use calculated volume levels as additional chart references.

Multi-Timeframe Analysis

Compare volume areas across different timeframes.

Price Structure Analysis

Analyse areas where price has previously interacted with different volume conditions.

Recommended Usage

Suitable for:

• Volume profile analysis
• Price action analysis
• Multi-timeframe trading workflows
• Manual trading setups
• Market structure analysis

Compatible with:

• Forex
• Indices
• Metals
• Cryptocurrency markets
• Commodities
• Other MetaTrader 5 supported instruments

Input Settings

Configurable options include:

• Analysis timeframe
• Volume calculation settings
• Level display options
• Visual preferences
• Chart positioning
• Colour settings

Initial Release Features

Version 1.0 includes:

• VAH calculation and display
• VAL calculation and display
• POC calculation and display
• Volume area mapping
• Multi-timeframe support
• Customisable visual settings
• Optimised chart rendering

Technical Information

Platform:
MetaTrader 5

Type:
Custom Indicator

Markets:
All supported MT5 symbols

Timeframes:
All timeframes

Notes

• Volume calculations depend on the available data provided by the MetaTrader 5 terminal and broker.
• Results may vary depending on symbol, timeframe, and market conditions.
• This indicator provides analytical information and does not execute trades.

Darkstone Product Suite

DS Volume Value Areas V1.0 is part of the Darkstone collection of MetaTrader 5 trading tools designed to improve chart analysis, market awareness, and trading workflow.

Other Darkstone products include indicators, dashboards, and automated trading systems available through the MQL5 Market.

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Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
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Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
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Shengzu Zhong
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Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
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Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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5 (1)
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