Garuda MT4
- Experts
- Agus Santoso
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 12 June 2025
- Activations: 5
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/121820
MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/121821
Garuda EA – Breakout Power with Dynamic Risk Management
Garuda EA is a powerful Expert Advisor designed to capture breakout opportunities from specific time-based price zones (box). With a time-filtered strategy and smart risk management, Garuda EA aims to deliver consistent profits while keeping risk under control.
Key Features:
Smart Breakout Entry: Trades are triggered when price breaks out of a custom time-based box.
Dynamic TP & SL: Take Profit and Stop Loss are automatically calculated based on the box range — adapting to market volatility.
Auto Box Detection: EA automatically draws and measures the breakout zone based on your defined time.
Advanced Risk Control: Choose between fixed lot or auto lot based on your account size and risk appetite.
Built-in Time Filter: Only trades during selected hours to avoid volatile news sessions.
Low Drawdown Strategy: Ideal for real accounts or prop firm challenges.
⚙️ Key Inputs:
Start Hour / End Hour: Time range for the box creation.
Risk Per Trade: Set your risk percentage per trade.
Auto Lot / Fixed Lot: Flexible money management system.
💡 Recommended Settings:
Timeframe: M15 or M30
Pairs: XAUUSD, GBPUSD, US30, NAS100 (or any high-volatility pair)
Broker: ECN with low spread and fast execution
VPS: Strongly recommended for stable performance
Perfect for Traders Who:
Love breakout trading based on price action
Want full automation without risky strategies
Seek consistent growth with disciplined risk control
Garuda EA is not just a trading robot — it’s a breakout weapon with military precision and smart risk logic.
"Fly like an eagle, not a duck. One strong breakout can take you far." – Garuda EA Philosophy