Golden Time EA

3

Golden Time EA is an innovative trading robot, specifically designed to enhance trading performance by using a single-entry strategy at support and resistance areas. With a focused approach to these key levels, Golden Time EA automatically places pending orders with precision, waiting for the optimal moment to enter the market.

What sets Golden Time EA apart is its ability to identify potential market movements as prices approach support and resistance zones. It carefully analyzes price action and sets pending orders to trigger when the market reaches predetermined levels. This strategy leverages market behavior around these critical points to support more informed trading decisions.

In addition to its precise entry approach, Golden Time EA is equipped with advanced safety features. The built-in stop loss helps safeguard capital from unexpected market movements, while the trailing stop dynamically adjusts with price changes, enabling more flexible trade management.


    EA Installation:

    1. go to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors > Check Allow WebRequest for the listed URL. then copy and paste the url 
    2. Open XAUUSD/GOLD Chart H1 Timeframe, drag/attach Golden Time EA and set the risk size settings.
    3. Last, Make sure the emoji in the top right corner is smiling.
    Specifications:

    • Trade XAUUSD/GOLD
    • Single Entry
    • Every trade is protected with proper SL
    • Exit strategy incorporates a trailing stop using a H1 Chart
    • Autolot function incorporated
    • Very easy to install, does not need any changes on settings, default settings are perfect (If you need anothet set u can chat owner)
    • Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)
    • Find backtest results in comment section !
    It is highly recommended to be patient waiting for the EA to execute trades. The EA only trades if the market reaches the pending orders located at Support and Resistance. 




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    Pol Lazaro Porta
    Experts
    GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
    Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
    Ken Rmah
    Experts
    Gold Breakout Promotion Ends Soon! The limited-time   Gold Breakout EA   offer ends   August 31, 2026 .   Sale price:   $499.99 Regular price: $799.99   Buy 1, Get 1 Free Choose compatible versions for   MT4 and MT5 . Only a few days remain—offer ends August 31! Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging accounts. The EA monitors gold price action for potential breakout opportunities and automatically manages e
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    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.29 (42)
    Experts
    The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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    Sergey Batudayev
    5 (2)
    Experts
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    EA Ice Cube Scalper
    Sergey Batudayev
    4.71 (21)
    Experts
    Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
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    Masoud Seydeshaghi
    873
    Masoud Seydeshaghi 2023.12.12 09:32 
     

    5 Star for User support, he replied me very fast I did back test also it's same as live signal which provided by seller https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2131721

    the expert not works as it supposed to the signal gone so not a recommended expert

    Reply to review