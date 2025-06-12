Garuda MT5

MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/121820

MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/121821


Garuda EA – Breakout Power with Dynamic Risk Management

Garuda EA is a powerful Expert Advisor designed to capture breakout opportunities from specific time-based price zones (box). With a time-filtered strategy and smart risk management, Garuda EA aims to deliver consistent profits while keeping risk under control.


Key Features:

Smart Breakout Entry: Trades are triggered when price breaks out of a custom time-based box.


Dynamic TP & SL: Take Profit and Stop Loss are automatically calculated based on the box range — adapting to market volatility.


Auto Box Detection: EA automatically draws and measures the breakout zone based on your defined time.


Advanced Risk Control: Choose between fixed lot or auto lot based on your account size and risk appetite.


Built-in Time Filter: Only trades during selected hours to avoid volatile news sessions.


Low Drawdown Strategy: Ideal for real accounts or prop firm challenges.


⚙️ Key Inputs:

Start Hour / End Hour: Time range for the box creation.


Risk Per Trade: Set your risk percentage per trade.


Auto Lot / Fixed Lot: Flexible money management system.



💡 Recommended Settings:

Timeframe: M15 or M30


Pairs: XAUUSD, GBPUSD, US30, NAS100 (or any high-volatility pair)


Broker: ECN with low spread and fast execution


VPS: Strongly recommended for stable performance


Perfect for Traders Who:

Love breakout trading based on price action


Want full automation without risky strategies


Seek consistent growth with disciplined risk control


Garuda EA is not just a trading robot — it’s a breakout weapon with military precision and smart risk logic.


"Fly like an eagle, not a duck. One strong breakout can take you far." – Garuda EA Philosophy

Video Garuda MT5
