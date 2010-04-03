HedgingGrid Pro EA

Pattie HedgingGrip Pro is a simple EA with high performance 

This advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit). There are no pending orders. After download user may add a 200 EMA on chart

If the market is above 200 EMA set Enable Buy in inputs on true and Sell on False

If the price is below 200 EMA set Enable Sell in inputs on True and Buy on False.


How this EA works:

  • Opens BOTH buy and sell trades initially
  • Every time price moves one grid level:
    • Opens another trade
  • Trades close automatically using Take Profit
  • Works as a real hedging grid
  • Can use Martingale
  • Optional EMA trend filter
  • Dashboard on chart
  • Fully automatic

BEST SETTINGS FOR XAUUSD:

  • GridSizePoints = 3000
  • TakeProfitPoints = 3000
  • StartLot = 0.01
  • UseMartingale = false initially

BEST SETTINGS FOR BTCUSD:

  • GridSizePoints = 10000
  • TakeProfitPoints = 3000-7000
  • StartLot = 0.01
  • UseMartingale = false initially

BEST SETTINGS FOR FOREX:

  • GridSizePoints = 10
  • TakeProfitPoints = 7

IMPORTANT:
For MT4 hedging:

  • Use a broker that allows hedging
  • Enable AutoTrading
  • Allow DLL imports OFF
  • Allow live trading ON

Best timeframe:

  • M15
  • H1

Why:

  • Safer
  • Lower drawdown
  • Handles BTC spikes better
  • Better for small accounts

This version:

  • Makes profit faster
  • Opens more trades
  • Higher DD
  • Riskier during news
Institutional / Smart Money BTC Setup (BEST)

This is the setup I actually recommend.

StartLot = 0.01 GridSizePoints = ATR Based TakeProfitPoints = ATR Based UseMartingale = false UseTrendFilter = true MAPeriod = 200

Why this is best:

  • BTC volatility changes constantly
  • Fixed grids eventually fail
  • ATR adapts automatically

A professional BTC grid EA should:

  • Increase grid during volatility
  • Reduce lot size during DD
  • Pause trading during news
  • Use equity protection
  • Use floating basket TP
  • Detect trends

Without those protections, ANY grid can eventually blow the account during a strong BTC trend.

For BTC specifically, I strongly recommend:

  • H1 timeframe
  • Trend filter ON
  • No Martingale at first
  • Small lot sizes
  • VPS running 24/7

BTC can move:

  • 1000–3000 points in minutes
  • 10,000+ points during news

So grid protection matters a lot.

A VERY GOOD BTC starting combo:

Account: $300-$500 Lot: 0.01 Grid: 7000 TP: 4000 Trend Filter: ON Martingale: OFF

This is much more survivable long term.

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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Poison Ivy
Janet Abu Khalil
5 (1)
Experts
Info: Working trading pairs :  XAUUSD, GOLD  Timeframe: H1 Min deposit: $100 Min leverage 1:20  Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended Features: No martingale No grid trading No averaging No dangerous money management techniques Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade Stable results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes Not sensitive to broker conditions Easy to install and use FTMO and Prop firm ready Complies with FIFO rules (Need to disable Hedging in EA settings)
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Spider Crazy Pro
Michela Russo
4.78 (126)
Experts
Spider Crazy Pro is at discount Price only Today, at 50% of the Original Price! Buy Now! Spider Crazy Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a complete system with   11 Strategy in 1 EA . This Robot opens a   large number of orders .  Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 to receive a free copy of Squirrel Trader Pro ! This Expert advisor not use arbitrage or breakout, then we see an high resistance to slippage Spider  Crazy Pro  Work in  EURU
Diamond Black
Fanur Galamov
4 (3)
Experts
Diamond Black  is a professional expert advisor for automatic market trading. The EA implements my long-term observations of the market behavior in the evening. A thorough analysis of the behavior of the low-volatility market allowed me to implement a stable reliable system for profitable and long-term trading. EA algorithm uses the advantages of pending limit orders and strict control of trading risk. Expert advisor uses automatic lot calculation, and also allows you to use a fixed trading lo
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Pattie Grid Pro
Patrick Jeannot
4.64 (11)
Experts
Pattie Grid Pro EA  is a fully automatic expert advisor using the very accurate strategy for both initial and grid orders. The EA can trade any currency pairs with one preset that provides high diversification and smooth growth of equity. In spite of using grids the EA is designed to long-term trading with minimal risk.  The robot independently opens positions, manages them and closes them in parts, creating an efficient order grid that adapts to changing market conditions.   Requirements Minima
Pattie US30 Crossover EA
Patrick Jeannot
5 (1)
Experts
Pattie US30 CrossOver EA is Easy to use and supervise Fully customizable moving average settings It implements two different trading behaviors Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Trading can be NFA Compliant Trades can be closed on opposite signals Filter trading by weekdays and hours Built-in money management (Coming Soon) The EA implements four different behaviors: Regular: Buy on bullish crossovers and sell on bearis
Pattie Breakout ORB EA
Patrick Jeannot
4.75 (4)
Experts
Pattie Opening Range Breakout (ORB) is a range of price variation, which for each session, it generates a combination of support and resistance levels, positioning itself in favor of breaking out of the bands, when it is exceeded on the upside is a signal to buy or enter long and when it is exceeded on the downside it is a signal to sell or enter short. Pattie Break Out  EA  is a specialized trading tool designed to automate  time session-based breakouts . The EA operates by drawing a price rang
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