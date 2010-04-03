HedgingGrid Pro EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit). There are no pending orders. After download user may add a 200 EMA on chart
If the market is above 200 EMA set Enable Buy in inputs on true and Sell on False
If the price is below 200 EMA set Enable Sell in inputs on True and Buy on False.
How this EA works:
- Opens BOTH buy and sell trades initially
- Every time price moves one grid level:
- Opens another trade
- Trades close automatically using Take Profit
- Works as a real hedging grid
- Can use Martingale
- Optional EMA trend filter
- Dashboard on chart
- Fully automatic
BEST SETTINGS FOR XAUUSD:
- GridSizePoints = 3000
- TakeProfitPoints = 3000
- StartLot = 0.01
- UseMartingale = false initially
BEST SETTINGS FOR BTCUSD:
- GridSizePoints = 10000
- TakeProfitPoints = 3000-7000
- StartLot = 0.01
- UseMartingale = false initially
BEST SETTINGS FOR FOREX:
- GridSizePoints = 10
- TakeProfitPoints = 7
IMPORTANT:
For MT4 hedging:
- Use a broker that allows hedging
- Enable AutoTrading
- Allow DLL imports OFF
- Allow live trading ON
Best timeframe:
- M15
- H1
Why:
- Safer
- Lower drawdown
- Handles BTC spikes better
- Better for small accounts
This version:
- Makes profit faster
- Opens more trades
- Higher DD
- Riskier during news
This is the setup I actually recommend.
StartLot = 0.01 GridSizePoints = ATR Based TakeProfitPoints = ATR Based UseMartingale = false UseTrendFilter = true MAPeriod = 200
Why this is best:
- BTC volatility changes constantly
- Fixed grids eventually fail
- ATR adapts automatically
A professional BTC grid EA should:
- Increase grid during volatility
- Reduce lot size during DD
- Pause trading during news
- Use equity protection
- Use floating basket TP
- Detect trends
Without those protections, ANY grid can eventually blow the account during a strong BTC trend.
For BTC specifically, I strongly recommend:
- H1 timeframe
- Trend filter ON
- No Martingale at first
- Small lot sizes
- VPS running 24/7
BTC can move:
- 1000–3000 points in minutes
- 10,000+ points during news
So grid protection matters a lot.
A VERY GOOD BTC starting combo:
Account: $300-$500 Lot: 0.01 Grid: 7000 TP: 4000 Trend Filter: ON Martingale: OFF
This is much more survivable long term.