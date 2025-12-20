Wild Horse MT4

MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/121574

MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/121575





The "Wild Horse" Expert Advisor (EA) is a sophisticated trading tool designed for forex markets, utilizing a counter-trend strategy to open positions via pending orders. This EA is engineered to identify potential reversals in market trends, allowing traders to capitalize on market corrections.

Key Features:

Pending Order Method:

The EA places pending orders at strategic levels, anticipating market pullbacks or reversals. This approach ensures that positions are only opened when price movements align with the EA's counter-trend logic. Counter-Trend Strategy:

The "Wild Horse" EA is specifically designed to detect and trade against prevailing trends, aiming to profit from temporary market corrections. This makes it particularly effective in volatile or ranging markets. Averaging and Martingale Options: Averaging: The EA can be configured to use an averaging technique, where additional positions are opened at predetermined intervals if the market moves against the initial trade. This method helps to reduce the average entry price and increases the potential for profit as the market corrects.

The EA can be configured to use an averaging technique, where additional positions are opened at predetermined intervals if the market moves against the initial trade. This method helps to reduce the average entry price and increases the potential for profit as the market corrects. Martingale: For more aggressive traders, the EA can implement a martingale strategy, where position sizes are increased following a losing trade. This approach aims to recover losses quickly, though it comes with higher risk. Risk Management Tools: Take Profit: Each position can be set with a take profit level, ensuring that trades close automatically when a certain profit target is reached.

Each position can be set with a take profit level, ensuring that trades close automatically when a certain profit target is reached. Stop Loss: To protect against adverse market movements, the EA allows for customizable stop loss levels on each trade, limiting potential losses.

To protect against adverse market movements, the EA allows for customizable stop loss levels on each trade, limiting potential losses. Trailing Stop: A trailing stop feature is included, which dynamically adjusts the stop loss level as the market moves in favor of the trade. This locks in profits while allowing for potential further gains. Customization and Flexibility:

The "Wild Horse" EA is highly customizable, allowing traders to adjust parameters such as order size, grid distance, and risk management settings to align with their individual trading strategies and risk tolerance.

Ideal Use Cases:

Ranging Markets: The EA excels in markets where prices oscillate within a certain range, providing frequent opportunities to capture profits from counter-trend movements.

The EA excels in markets where prices oscillate within a certain range, providing frequent opportunities to capture profits from counter-trend movements. Volatile Markets: The counter-trend approach, combined with the flexibility of averaging or martingale strategies, makes this EA suitable for volatile markets where trends often reverse or retrace.

In summary, the "Wild Horse" Expert Advisor is a versatile and powerful tool designed for traders who prefer a counter-trend approach, with robust risk management features and customizable settings to adapt to various market conditions.



