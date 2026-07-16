We are Here To Deliver Real Market Ready Gold Spark V1.2 With Best Results In Real Market On XAUUSD on M1 Time Frame.

To Watch Live Performance

Account No : 100232353

Server Name : ECMarkets-Demo

Observer Password : Trade@123

Broker Name : EC Market

Just Grab Your Copy and Experience the Gold Spark V1.2 and we are always here and ready for Best Results and Support.

Important Setting : change Minimum Account Balance to Trade to10 (By Default it is 1000)

Use on ECN Raw Account only.

Gold Spark V1 is a fully automated trading robot designed specifically for XAU/USD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe.

It combines multiple technical indicators and a smart pending‑order grid to capture short‑term momentum while maintaining strict risk control – a solution built for real‑market stability and consistent performance.

The EA uses a dual‑confirmation entry logic:

Trend filter: Parabolic SAR (M15) – ensures trades align with the prevailing trend.

Momentum filter: Stochastic oscillator (M1) – detects overbought/oversold conditions and adds short‑term price acceleration ( Acceleration ) for precision entries.

Dynamic pending orders: When a valid signal occurs, the EA places up to MaxPendingOrders buy‑stops or sell‑stops at progressively spaced levels (controlled by the Step parameter). This allows the EA to “catch” breakouts without chasing the market.

Once a trade is activated, the EA applies: