Quantora EA
- Experts
-
Hardik K ChaplaMy Trading Journey & Philosophy
With 5+ years of market experience, I’ve explored both manual and automated trading—blending technical precision with real-world adaptability. Over time, I’ve built a strategy that prioritizes consistency, patience, and smart decision-making.
My Core Belief
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 26 May 2026
- Activations: 10
QUANTORA EA – Advanced Automated Trading for Gold & Indices
Main Features
• Fully automated trade execution
• Adaptive position management
• Intelligent market filtering
• Dynamic risk control system
• Configurable trade management settings
• Flexible lot sizing options
• Customizable account protection features
Risk Management
• Basket profit target
• Basket drawdown protection
• Adjustable exposure controls
• User-defined risk settings
Supported Instruments
Optimized for:
• XAUUSD (Gold)
• NAS100
• US30
• JP225
The EA may also be used on other instruments depending on broker conditions and market volatility.
Recommended Minimum Balance
Indices: $500 – $1,000
Gold (XAUUSD): $5,000 – $10,000 for more conservative operation
Important Notice
Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Users should always apply appropriate risk management and test settings on a demo account before trading live.
Set Files & Recommended Configurations
For set files and recommended configurations, please contact directly.