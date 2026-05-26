Quantora EA

  • Experts
  • Hardik K Chapla
    Hardik K Chapla

    Hardik K Chapla

    My Trading Journey & Philosophy
    With 5+ years of market experience, I’ve explored both manual and automated trading—blending technical precision with real-world adaptability. Over time, I’ve built a strategy that prioritizes consistency, patience, and smart decision-making.
    My Core Belief
    1 topic
  • Version: 1.3
  • Updated: 26 May 2026
  • Activations: 10

QUANTORA EA – Advanced Automated Trading for Gold & Indices


Main Features

• Fully automated trade execution

• Adaptive position management

• Intelligent market filtering

• Dynamic risk control system

• Configurable trade management settings

• Flexible lot sizing options

• Customizable account protection features

Risk Management

• Basket profit target

• Basket drawdown protection

• Adjustable exposure controls

• User-defined risk settings

Supported Instruments

Optimized for:

• XAUUSD (Gold)

• NAS100

• US30

• JP225

The EA may also be used on other instruments depending on broker conditions and market volatility.

Recommended Minimum Balance

Indices: $500 – $1,000

Gold (XAUUSD): $5,000 – $10,000 for more conservative operation

Important Notice

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Users should always apply appropriate risk management and test settings on a demo account before trading live.

Set Files & Recommended Configurations

For set files and recommended configurations, please contact directly.

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Info: Working trading pairs :  XAUUSD, GOLD  Timeframe: H1 Min deposit: $100 Min leverage 1:20  Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended Features: No martingale No grid trading No averaging No dangerous money management techniques Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade Stable results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes Not sensitive to broker conditions Easy to install and use FTMO and Prop firm ready Complies with FIFO rules (Need to disable Hedging in EA settings)
Forex Diamond EA
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5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Spider Crazy Pro
Michela Russo
4.78 (126)
Experts
Spider Crazy Pro is at discount Price only Today, at 50% of the Original Price! Buy Now! Spider Crazy Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a complete system with   11 Strategy in 1 EA . This Robot opens a   large number of orders .  Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 to receive a free copy of Squirrel Trader Pro ! This Expert advisor not use arbitrage or breakout, then we see an high resistance to slippage Spider  Crazy Pro  Work in  EURU
Wall Street Robot MT4
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5 (1)
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Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
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