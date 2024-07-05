DYJ SIgnalSourceWPRBashboard

The DYJ SignalSource WPRBashboard signal source is based on the WPR indicator information dashboard It can be used for any currency pair and time frame.





WPR suggests that a metric value between 80% and 100% indicates oversold in the market The indicator value between 0 and 20% indicates that the market is overbought.





The entry signal of this indicator is a turning point in the trend.





It provides reverse trend selection direction.





This indicator uses simulated trading techniques.





It provides you with performance evaluation reports, calculates the start date, calculating the overall profit and maximum floating loss for all signals.

You can use the DYJ Mathematical Model Trader indicator trading analysis model to display the real trading opening and closing records of the indicator, as well as calculate the overall profit and maximum floating loss!

If you need to automatically open and close positions according to signals, please download the practical software DYJ Follow Me or a better DYJ Game Device with game strategy.





If you need trend indicators as guidance, please use DYJ PowerSignalSource to filter out false signals of oscillation indicators. Input parameters

[General] InpUseLanguage = English/Chinese [Indicator] InpWPRPeriod=14

InpViewMinBars = 10080 [EstimateSystem]

InpSimulatedVolume = 1

InpOnlyOppositeClosedLine = false

InpIsDisplayChartText = true

InpIsDisplayProfitsLine = true

MaxProfitsTextHigh = 40

MaxProfitsTextLow = 20

UpLineClr = DeepSkyBlue // Arrow Up Color

DnLineClr = PaleVioletRed // Arrow Down Color

alertsMessage = true

alertsSound = true

alertsEmail = false

alertsPush = false

InpIsMultipleLinesTextForAlertsMessage = true

InpStartDate = "19700101" // InpStartDate:If it is 19700101, it represents the minimum date.

InpEndDate = "19700101" // InpEndDate:If it is 19700101, it represents an infinite date.

InpWindowsXSize = 1030

InpWindowsYSize = 450



