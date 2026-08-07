SOVEREIGN GOLD NEURAL AI — The Regime-Switching Gold Algo



"The market changes. So does the Sovereign. Adapt or Perish."



> The first EA to detect market regimes in real-time and automatically switch strategies. 100% Local AI. Zero API dependency.



Why use one strategy when the market has three faces? Sovereign Gold Neural AI- introduces the Multi-Regime Neural Matrix- — an intelligent system that continuously monitors whether the market is Trending, Ranging, or Volatile, and deploys the perfect strategy for each condition. Unlike competitors that rely on slow, expensive GPT APIs, the Sovereign operates entirely within your terminal. No internet dependency. No lag. No API costs.



The 3-Regime Neural Matrix (How It Works)



The Sovereign constantly analyzes ATR (volatility), ADX (trend strength), and Bollinger Bands (range width) to classify the current market state:



TRENDING Regime (ADX > 25 + Normal ATR)

- Detected When:- Strong directional movement is confirmed.

- Strategy:- MACD Trend Following + H4 EMA Filter.

- Adaptive Risk:- Full risk exposure (default 2.0%).

- Target:- Large swing moves (1000+ points).



RANGING Regime (ADX 2x Average)

- Detected When:- A massive news event, flash crash, or liquidity void causes extreme price swings.

- Strategy:- NONE. The EA goes into STANDBY mode and waits for calm.

- Adaptive Risk:- 0% — No trades are placed.



---



- Aegis Shield (Drawdown Guard):- Hard-coded daily drawdown circuit breaker. Set to 4% for Prop Firms.

- Ghost Stealth Mode:- Hides your SL/TP from the broker. Neutralizes stop-hunting.

- News Shield:- Blocks trading during high-impact US news hours (configurable).

- Auto-Breakeven:- Once profit reaches 250 points, locks in 30 points of consistent potential profit.

- Max Spread Filter:- Prevents entries during high-spread conditions.

- Strictly NO GRID. NO MARTINGALE. NO AVERAGING.



---



How to Setup (User Manual)



1. Account & Chart Requirements

- Symbol:- XAUUSD (Gold) ONLY.

- Timeframe:- Attach to the H1- chart (The EA reads ATR/ADX/BB from the current timeframe and H4 EMA internally).



2. Parameter Settings



=== Regime Detection Matrix ===

- ADX Threshold Trending:- 25 (Higher = stricter trend confirmation).

- ADX Threshold Ranging:- 20 (Lower = more likely to classify as Range).

- ATR Spike Multiplier:- 2.0 (If ATR exceeds 2x average, VOLATILE is triggered).

- BB Period / Deviation:- 20 / 2.0 (Standard Bollinger Bands).



=== Trend Strategy (Green Regime) ===

- MACD Fast/Slow:- 12 / 26 (Classic MACD cross detection).

- H4 EMA Filter:- 50 (Ensures we trade in the macro direction).



=== Range Strategy (Yellow Regime) ===

- RSI Period:- 14 (Standard).

- RSI Overbought/Oversold:- 70 / 30.



=== Risk Management ===

- Risk in Trend Mode (%):- 2.0% (Full position).

- Risk in Range Mode (%):- 1.0% (Conservative position).

- Stop Loss / Take Profit:- 500 / 1000 (Trend), 500 / 400 (Range).

- Stealth Mode:- true.

- Aegis Shield Max Daily DD (%):- 4.0.

- News Shield:- ON (Hours 13-15 server time).