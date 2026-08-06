Scalper Gem Pro XAUUSD - Peak Profit Trailing System





Scalper Gem Pro is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) and others on the M1 and M5 timeframes (no tested just test on xauusd). The bot utilizes a dynamic Peak Profit Trailing System, engineered to adjust the Stop Loss based on the maximum floating profit achieved during market impulses.





The algorithm aims to follow trend movements while managing risk through progressive protection levels.





Main Features:





- Dynamic Peak Profit Trailing: Adjusts the Stop Loss by taking the highest floating profit reached during price impulses as a reference point.

- Multi-Stage Risk Management:

* Level 1: Break-Even adjustment upon reaching the first profit threshold.

* Level 2: Lock-in of a fixed profit amount.

* Level 3+: Activation of dynamic peak tracking.

- Trend and Volume Filtering: Uses EMA alignment (Fast, Slow, and Macro Trend) combined with a tick volume filter for signal validation.

- Closed Bar Confirmation: Entry conditions are evaluated at the close of the previous bar to prevent intra-bar false signals.

- Broker Requirement Adaptability: Includes automatic checking of stop levels (SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL) to prevent execution errors in high-spread or volatile environments.





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RECOMMENDED SETTINGS AND SPECIFICATIONS:





• Recommended Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

• Timeframes: M5 or M1

• Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread with low latency

• Risk Management: Fully adjustable according to account balance using the initial lot size and Stop Loss in USD inputs.





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INPUT PARAMETERS:





Risk & Trade Management:

• Lot Size: Order volume (Default: 0.01).

• Initial Stop Loss ($): Emergency initial Stop Loss expressed in USD.

• Magic Number: Unique identifier for the EA's orders.





Indicator Strategy:

• Fast EMA Period: Fast EMA period (Default: 9).

• Slow EMA Period: Slow EMA period (Default: 21).

• Macro Trend EMA: Macro trend EMA period (Set to 0 to disable).

• Volume Threshold: Minimum tick volume required to validate signal entries.





Peak Profit Trailing:

• Level 1 Trigger ($): USD profit threshold to activate Break-Even.

• Level 2 Trigger ($): USD profit threshold to activate profit lock.

• Level 2 Lock ($): Fixed USD profit amount to secure at Level 2.

• Level 3 Peak Trigger ($): USD profit threshold to activate Dynamic Peak Trailing.

• Max Giveback ($): Maximum allowed drawdown in USD from the peak profit before closing the position.





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IMPORTANT NOTES:

1. Backtest results and past performance are no guarantee of future trading performance. It is recommended to test the Expert Advisor on a Demo account or using the Strategy Tester before live deployment.

2. For optimal performance of the trailing stop mechanism, using a low-latency Virtual Private Server (VPS) connected to your broker is recommended.