Scalper Gem Pro XAUUSD

Scalper Gem Pro XAUUSD - Peak Profit Trailing System

Scalper Gem Pro is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) and others on the M1 and M5 timeframes (no tested just test on xauusd). The bot utilizes a dynamic Peak Profit Trailing System, engineered to adjust the Stop Loss based on the maximum floating profit achieved during market impulses.

The algorithm aims to follow trend movements while managing risk through progressive protection levels.

Main Features:

- Dynamic Peak Profit Trailing: Adjusts the Stop Loss by taking the highest floating profit reached during price impulses as a reference point.
- Multi-Stage Risk Management:
  * Level 1: Break-Even adjustment upon reaching the first profit threshold.
  * Level 2: Lock-in of a fixed profit amount.
  * Level 3+: Activation of dynamic peak tracking.
- Trend and Volume Filtering: Uses EMA alignment (Fast, Slow, and Macro Trend) combined with a tick volume filter for signal validation.
- Closed Bar Confirmation: Entry conditions are evaluated at the close of the previous bar to prevent intra-bar false signals.
- Broker Requirement Adaptability: Includes automatic checking of stop levels (SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL) to prevent execution errors in high-spread or volatile environments.

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RECOMMENDED SETTINGS AND SPECIFICATIONS:

• Recommended Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
• Timeframes: M5 or M1
• Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread with low latency
• Risk Management: Fully adjustable according to account balance using the initial lot size and Stop Loss in USD inputs.

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INPUT PARAMETERS:

Risk & Trade Management:
• Lot Size: Order volume (Default: 0.01).
• Initial Stop Loss ($): Emergency initial Stop Loss expressed in USD.
• Magic Number: Unique identifier for the EA's orders.

Indicator Strategy:
• Fast EMA Period: Fast EMA period (Default: 9).
• Slow EMA Period: Slow EMA period (Default: 21).
• Macro Trend EMA: Macro trend EMA period (Set to 0 to disable).
• Volume Threshold: Minimum tick volume required to validate signal entries.

Peak Profit Trailing:
• Level 1 Trigger ($): USD profit threshold to activate Break-Even.
• Level 2 Trigger ($): USD profit threshold to activate profit lock.
• Level 2 Lock ($): Fixed USD profit amount to secure at Level 2.
• Level 3 Peak Trigger ($): USD profit threshold to activate Dynamic Peak Trailing.
• Max Giveback ($): Maximum allowed drawdown in USD from the peak profit before closing the position.

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IMPORTANT NOTES:
1. Backtest results and past performance are no guarantee of future trading performance. It is recommended to test the Expert Advisor on a Demo account or using the Strategy Tester before live deployment.
2. For optimal performance of the trailing stop mechanism, using a low-latency Virtual Private Server (VPS) connected to your broker is recommended.
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Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
Experts
Please note that I do not sell this EA through any third-party resellers, affiliates, or alternative distribution channels. Monitoring -  Live signal Public channel - Here This EA trades two symbols and looks for short-term imbalance between them. When the symbols move differently from their normal relationship, the EA can open trades and close them when the imbalance becomes smaller. This is not a grid EA. This is not martingale. The EA does not open many recovery orders. It uses only 1 positio
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