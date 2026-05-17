FTU Bach FinAstro

🎼 Bach — FinAstro 

This is the FinAstro service: Receive weekly trend bias for most asset groups: Indices, USD, Metals, Energies and Crypto


I gather market sources who provide directional trading bias, then after a review, I decide the best overall bias for the week for each asset group.

Sent weekly via email. Your role is to then trade manually or with an algorithm and manage risk carefully, watch the video for more details


Need a solid trend bias? watch this video to find out more. Rent Bach FinAstro and receive weekly trend bias via email.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ct4YpKI8kWs


Simply message here on mt5 or jaypipin@gmail.com and inform me that you are interested. 

1- Rent this product 2- Await confirmation from me 3- First new week/month I begin sending weekly bias.


Trader >> Mindset >> Trend Bias >> Strategy >> Discipline >> Stable repetition


EA video here: https://youtu.be/rorFVlANajA


Core Features

  • Receive trend bias for various asset groups
  • Trade your own style or use our algorithm
  • Short term one win a week objective or
  • Medium term swing trading
  • Copy Trading for these systems coming soon



What Bach Does

Eliminates over trading by focusing on existing trends 

Every trade:

  • enters with controlled risk
  • manages the position through structured exit logic
  • avoids overtrading with smart pattern alignment detection
  • smart recovery system, does not increase trade size/risk


🎹  Setup & Risk Control

  • Adjustable risk per trade
  • Max lot protection
  • No-trade time filter (avoid news / sessions)
  • Designed to operate safely across multiple instruments

    • EA is currently set to best settings after extensive testing. Forex pairs could use lower tp3 value such as 16. The EA will adjust tp lower after indication, to 40% of the initial so best not to set too low. 

    Stop loss is set to 11, this will affect trade size when using atr target manager. Such as 11x atr value = stop loss. Do not set this too low as trade size will increase dramatically, otherwise user could set risk per trade lower if intention is for tight stop loss. 


    🎹  Research

    Change inputs, back test >> study how the EA performs... Find the settings and risk model which suits your goals. In real environment trading sometimes EA is near full tp level and price retraces some events like that manual closure by user will improve results. Some news events create losses in simulation, these losses can be avoided >> exit near major news events.

    Compare and study interaction with other indicators for potential improvements, add trade events to assist with recovery or use similar products to assist with recovery. When loss occurs on product such as us100 then perhaps during recovery trade us30 is also in a profitable trade, then close us30 early to assist with recovery of partner product.

    Trade safe, back test and let me know your thoughts and suggestions. 


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