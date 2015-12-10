Watch how to download trading robots for free
Price Channel Central - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 19947
The channel indicator.
- The upper line of the channel — the maximum value of a bar in a specified amount of bars.
- The lower line of the channel — the minimum value of a bar in a specified amount of bars.
- The middle line of the channel — the average value of the upper and the lower lines.
The indicator also displays the current channel levels as price labels and the type of the signal for making trading decisions.
The indicator settings:
- Bars_Count — the amount of bars on which the maximum and the minimum bar values lookup is performed.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13801
