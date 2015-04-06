British Japanese Wizard MT4

  • Experts
  • Viktor Materna
    Viktor Materna

    Viktor Materna

    Trading since I was 17. I specialize in cryptocurrencies and the development of automated trading strategies for forex and futures. Do not hesitate to contact me with any request, in addition to the advertised strategies, I am able to build a strategy or even the entire portfolio according to your
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

British-Japanese Wizard

This Expert Advisor has been developed for GBPJPY H1 based on Bollinger Bands and pending orders. It has been backtested on more than 17-year long tick data with 99,9% quality of modeling.  It has been developed with the help of a genetic algorithm. It is highly stable and durable and suitable for long-term smart trading.

I tried several thousand optimizations before I found an EA that is not only profitable in the backtest but has the potential to be profitable in the future. The enclosed screenshot demonstrates the stability of the EA subjected to truly demanding test by Walk-Forward Matrix analysis with over 50 000 simulations. I also used various tests to confirm the independence of profitability on volatility, broker, order of trades, etc. However, a broker with a small spread and slippage is recommended for the best performance. There is no need to set up any parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.

As you can see in enclosed screenshots, the EA is both stable and scalable. The stability is shown in backtest with fixed lot size while the scalability is shown in backtest with fixed % of an account. Feel free to adjust the money management exactly according to your needs. In principle, there is no need to use a large account. I personally recommended trading from 500 USD with 0.01 or 0.02 lots. Please do not take unnecessary risks.

Good Return/Drawdown ratio 1:18 for fixed lot size MM.

Main Features

  • Each deal is protected by stop orders (Stop Loss and Take Profit)
  • No martingale, no grid, no scalp
  • No excessive consumption of CPU resources
  • User-friendly settings
  • All settings optimized
  • Both stable and scalable
  • Longterm strategy

If you have any question, please contact me before buying. I plan to add other EAs, however, their development is quite demanding and time consuming. I want to publish only the best. Together, they will one day form an invincible portfolio.

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The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
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