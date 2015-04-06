British Japanese Wizard MT4

British-Japanese Wizard

This Expert Advisor has been developed for GBPJPY H1 based on Bollinger Bands and pending orders. It has been backtested on more than 17-year long tick data with 99,9% quality of modeling. It has been developed with the help of a genetic algorithm. It is highly stable and durable and suitable for long-term smart trading.

I tried several thousand optimizations before I found an EA that is not only profitable in the backtest but has the potential to be profitable in the future. The enclosed screenshot demonstrates the stability of the EA subjected to truly demanding test by Walk-Forward Matrix analysis with over 50 000 simulations. I also used various tests to confirm the independence of profitability on volatility, broker, order of trades, etc. However, a broker with a small spread and slippage is recommended for the best performance. There is no need to set up any parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.

As you can see in enclosed screenshots, the EA is both stable and scalable. The stability is shown in backtest with fixed lot size while the scalability is shown in backtest with fixed % of an account. Feel free to adjust the money management exactly according to your needs. In principle, there is no need to use a large account. I personally recommended trading from 500 USD with 0.01 or 0.02 lots. Please do not take unnecessary risks.

Good Return/Drawdown ratio 1:18 for fixed lot size MM.

Main Features

Each deal is protected by stop orders (Stop Loss and Take Profit)

No martingale, no grid, no scalp

No excessive consumption of CPU resources

User-friendly settings

All settings optimized

Both stable and scalable

Longterm strategy

If you have any question, please contact me before buying. I plan to add other EAs, however, their development is quite demanding and time consuming. I want to publish only the best. Together, they will one day form an invincible portfolio.