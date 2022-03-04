The strategy is based on the MACD and Moving Average indicators. It buys when the fast MA is above the slow MA and the MACD histogram is above the signal line. It sells when the fast MA is below the slow MA and the MACD histogram is below the signal line. Designed for 4 and 5-digit quotes, use it on a VPS hosting.

Launching the EA

It is recommended to launch the EA on several adjacent currency pairs with the same magical numbers. For example:

GBP USD , EUR USD , AUD USD , NZD USD ;

, EUR , AUD , NZD ; or USD CAD, USD CHF;

CAD, CHF; or GBP JPY , EUR JPY , AUD JPY , NZD JPY ;

, EUR , AUD , NZD ; or other similar linked pairs.

At the same time, multi-currency trading must be enabled. Inp_Multicurrency – true, the EA works with the same magic number on all specified symbols. When a specified profit, drawdown, breakeven or trailing is reached, all orders in the same/different direction are closed and the trading is started anew.

In order to provide operation of the news filter: In the terminal, open Tools ---> Options ---> Expert Advisors ---> add "http://calendar.fxstreet.com" to the "Allow WebRequest for listed URL list" field.





Advantages of the EA template

Compatibility of the template features to modify or supplement the trading strategy;

The maximum possible compatible functionality;

It can be easily optimized.





Main Parameters