Volume High Low Finder
- Indicators
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Thomas Bradley ButlerALL OF MY PRODUCTS ARE CLEARLY STATED WITH WHAT TO DO AND YOU MUST READ ALL AND FOLLOW DESCRIPTIONS.
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 12 May 2024
- Activations: 5
Other Volume Tools to combine: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/72744
High Volume Extremes Identification: Position the indicator as a powerful tool for traders to pinpoint periods of intense buying or selling pressure. Highlight how the indicator's primary buffer, which utilizes Volume, helps traders identify spikes in volume that indicate heightened market activity. Emphasize the significance of these high-volume extremes in signaling potential trend reversals or continuations, as they often coincide with strong price movements.
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Low Volume Extremes Identification: Showcase the indicator's ability to detect periods of low trading volume, which can signal market indecision or lack of participation. Highlight how the Volume-based buffer can identify instances of weak buying or selling pressure, indicating potential exhaustion in the current trend. Position this feature as valuable for traders seeking to avoid trading during periods of low liquidity or anticipating potential market reversals.
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Visual Representation: Illustrate how the indicator visually displays high and low volume extremes on the price chart, making it easy for traders to identify these critical market conditions at a glance. Emphasize the simplicity and effectiveness of the indicator's graphical representation, allowing traders to make informed trading decisions quickly and confidently.