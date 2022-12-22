News Scope EA Pro MT5

After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs!

BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy News Scope EA PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice!

For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here!

News Scope EA PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things!

News Scope EA PRO is a very effective and potentially highly profitable strategy for high impact news trading. Usually, when a major news event occurs, the price spikes in one, or both directions and this creates an opportunity for short-term scalping. If the magnitude of the price movement is strong enough, the trader cold gain 20, or in some rare cases even more than 100 pips in a few seconds. Of course, nothing is perfect and the liquidity issues in such high volatility moments could lead to spread increase, execution delay and slippage. However, in the last years the brokers conditions improves continuously and the spreads during major news events are lower than ever. This creates a good opportunity for profitable news trading.

There is a MT4 version too! Click here to check it!

IMPORTANT: Due to impossibility for internet connection during test in the strategy tester of MT5 terminal you will not be able to back-test News Scope EA PRO. In order to test, try the MT4 version here. There is no such problem in the MT4 terminal. Or contact me to get a special test version.

News Scope EA PRO Features



Semi-automated and fully automated modes

Precise time and news detecting filters

High spread detection filter

Single or multiple-cascade orders modes

Exit by a trailing stop, or back-tick detection

NFP and FOMC only trading mode

Multiple currency pairs support

Longs only and shorts only option

Custom time management feature





...If you are into news trading, News Scope EA PRO is the best tool for you!





Recommended timeframe: M1

Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, AUDUSD and GBPUSD. Click here to download .set files for all supported pairs.

Please, make sure that you have loaded the set files for each individual currency pair!

IMPORTANT: Use “News Scope EA PRO” only on well-known ECN brokers with good reputation. If you notice repeatedly unusual spread increase, too high slippage, or execution delay, you should not use News Scope EA PRO on this broker anymore.



