News Scope EA Pro MT5
- Experts
-
Lachezar KrastevWe are an experienced team of professional Forex Traders and Developers with more than 15 years trading experience, 12 years in developing automated trading systems.
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 18 September 2024
- Activations: 5
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion!
Buy News Scope EA PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice!
Promo Price: $157
(Regular Price: $397 — You Save $240! Don't Miss!)
After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs!
For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here!
News Scope EA PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things!
News Scope EA PRO is a very effective and potentially highly profitable strategy for high impact news trading. Usually, when a major news event occurs, the price spikes in one, or both directions and this creates an opportunity for short-term scalping. If the magnitude of the price movement is strong enough, the trader cold gain 20, or in some rare cases even more than 100 pips in a few seconds. Of course, nothing is perfect and the liquidity issues in such high volatility moments could lead to spread increase, execution delay and slippage. However, in the last years the brokers conditions improves continuously and the spreads during major news events are lower than ever. This creates a good opportunity for profitable news trading.
There is a MT4 version too! Click here to check it!
IMPORTANT: Due to impossibility for internet connection during test in the strategy tester of MT5 terminal you will not be able to back-test News Scope EA PRO. In order to test, try the MT4 version here. There is no such problem in the MT4 terminal. Or contact me to get a special test version.
News Scope EA PRO Features
- Semi-automated and fully automated modes
- Precise time and news detecting filters
- High spread detection filter
- Single or multiple-cascade orders modes
- Exit by a trailing stop, or back-tick detection
- NFP and FOMC only trading mode
- Multiple currency pairs support
- Longs only and shorts only option
- Custom time management feature
...If you are into news trading, News Scope EA PRO is the best tool for you!
Recommended timeframe: M1
Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, AUDUSD and GBPUSD. Click here to download .set files for all supported pairs.
Please, make sure that you have loaded the set files for each individual currency pair!
IMPORTANT: Use “News Scope EA PRO” only on well-known ECN brokers with good reputation. If you notice repeatedly unusual spread increase, too high slippage, or execution delay, you should not use News Scope EA PRO on this broker anymore.
News Scope EA PRO Settings
==== Risk Management ====
- FixedLots - fixed trading volume (works if AutoMM=0).
- AutoMM - values greater than 0 (zero) activate automatic ММ (traded volume as a percentage of free margin).
==== General Settings ====
- Slippage - maximal allowed slippage for position opening.
- MaxSpread - maximal allowed spread for position opening.
- MagicNumber - magic number - it is extremely important to keep this different for all robots.
- StartTrail - value in pips. When trade's profit is equal to this value the EA set trailing stop.
- TrailStop - value in pips. The trailing stop value.
- EA_Coment - text which will be added as a comment to each trade opened by News Scope EA PRO.
==== Pending Orders Settings ====
- PlaceOrders_OnInit - true/false - whether to place or not pending orders during initialization of the EA.
- ExitAll_OnDeinit - true/false - whether to close or not all orders during de-initialization of the EA.
- ExitAll_OnInit - true/false - whether to close or not all orders during initialization of the EA.
- CloseOnTradeHour - true/false - whether to close or not all orders before to place pending orders.
- TradeDirection - possible values: -1 only short trades; +1 only long trades; 0 long and short trades;
- AddDistance - the distance between the current price and the first pending order in pips.
- AddStep - the distance between each pending orders in pips.
- AddCount - the number of pending orders to be placed.
- StopLoss - the stop loss value for pending orders. 0 - means not stop loss.
- ExpireMinutes - the expiration time for pending orders in minutes.
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For more info, complete list of settings, .set files and LIVE Results, click here to visit the blog!
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So far So good. With setfile it is easy to set up. Lets See how it works