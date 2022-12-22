News Scope EA Pro MT5

5

BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion!
Buy News Scope EA PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice!

Promo Price: $157
(Regular Price: $397 — You Save $240! Don't Miss!)

After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs!

For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here!

News Scope EA PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things!

News Scope EA PRO is a very effective and potentially highly profitable strategy for high impact news trading. Usually, when a major news event occurs, the price spikes in one, or both directions and this creates an opportunity for short-term scalping. If the magnitude of the price movement is strong enough, the trader cold gain 20, or in some rare cases even more than 100 pips in a few seconds. Of course, nothing is perfect and the liquidity issues in such high volatility moments could lead to spread increase, execution delay and slippage. However, in the last years the brokers conditions improves continuously and the spreads during major news events are lower than ever. This creates a good opportunity for profitable news trading. 

There is a MT4 version too! Click here to check it!

IMPORTANT: Due to impossibility for internet connection during test in the strategy tester of MT5 terminal you will not be able to back-test News Scope EA PRO. In order to test, try the MT4 version here. There is no such problem in the MT4 terminal. Or contact me to get a special test version.

News Scope EA PRO Features

  • Semi-automated and fully automated modes
  • Precise time and news detecting filters
  • High spread detection filter
  • Single or multiple-cascade orders modes
  • Exit by a trailing stop, or back-tick detection
  • NFP and FOMC only trading mode
  • Multiple currency pairs support
  • Longs only and shorts only option
  • Custom time management feature


...If you are into news trading, News Scope EA PRO is the best tool for you!


Recommended timeframe: M1

Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, AUDUSD and GBPUSDClick here to download .set files for all supported pairs.

Please, make sure that you have loaded the set files for each individual currency pair!

IMPORTANT: Use “News Scope EA PRO” only on well-known ECN brokers with good reputation. If you notice repeatedly unusual spread increase, too high slippage, or execution delay, you should not use News Scope EA PRO on this broker anymore.


News Scope EA PRO Settings


==== Risk Management ====

  • FixedLots - fixed trading volume (works if AutoMM=0).
  • AutoMM - values greater than 0 (zero) activate automatic ММ (traded volume as a percentage of free margin).

==== General Settings ====

  • Slippage - maximal allowed slippage for position opening.
  • MaxSpread - maximal allowed spread for position opening.
  • MagicNumber - magic number - it is extremely important to keep this different for all robots.
  • StartTrail - value in pips. When trade's profit is equal to this value the EA set trailing stop.
  • TrailStop - value in pips. The trailing stop value.
  • EA_Coment - text which will be added as a comment to each trade opened by News Scope EA PRO.

==== Pending Orders Settings ====

  • PlaceOrders_OnInit - true/false - whether to place or not pending orders during initialization of the EA.
  • ExitAll_OnDeinit - true/false - whether to close or not all orders during de-initialization of the EA.
  • ExitAll_OnInit - true/false - whether to close or not all orders during initialization of the EA.
  • CloseOnTradeHour - true/false - whether to close or not all orders before to place pending orders.
  • TradeDirection - possible values: -1 only short trades; +1 only long trades; 0 long and short trades;
  • AddDistance - the distance between the current price and the first pending order in pips.
  • AddStep - the distance between each pending orders in pips.
  • AddCount - the number of pending orders to be placed.
  • StopLoss - the stop loss value for pending orders. 0 - means not stop loss.
  • ExpireMinutes - the expiration time for pending orders in minutes.
  • .............

For more info, complete list of settings, .set files and LIVE Results, click here to visit the blog!

If you like my product, please write a review! I will be very grateful!

You can check out my other products in my profile!

If you want to be notified of my new products, please add me as a friend!

Reviews 2
Sascha Kleemeier
260
Sascha Kleemeier 2024.12.31 07:43 
 

So far So good. With setfile it is easy to set up. Lets See how it works

Heiko
404
Heiko 2023.06.23 15:03 
 

The EA works perfectly! It does exactly what it was programmed to do! But as with all EAs, this does not mean that you will be rich tomorrow. The result always depends on the market situation and there are phases when things don't go optimally....... Thanks to Lachezar and his team, who answered all questions quickly and friendly!

Recommended products
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
Experts
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
PairsTrading MT5
Evgenii Kuznetsov
Experts
The EA identifies divergences in two correlated currency pairs and trades in the direction where they converge back. Working timeframe: M30 Input parameters MagicNumber - identification number for the EA. OrdersComment - comment to order, automatic if an empty value is set. Lots - lot size. DepoPer001Lot - automatic lot calculation (specify the balance per 0.01 lot) (if 0, the value from 'Lots' parameter is used). TimeFrame - working timeframe. Symbol #2 - correlated currency. Symbol #2 reverse
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.88 (16)
Experts
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
Malaysian Support and Resistance
Januaries Mwaka Mawioo
Experts
Classic SNR MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor | Multi-Symbol Support & Resistance Trading with Trend-Based Logic Overview Classic SNR Breakout EA is a professional trading robot that identifies structural Support & Resistance levels using daily swing points and executes trades based on H1 price action relative to these levels. The EA applies   dual logic : in an uptrend, it sells on H1 rejection below an SNR level; in a downtrend, it buys on H1 rejection above an SNR level. Breakout confirmations are
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Trifecta Confluence
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Trifecta Confluence Trifecta Confluence — Trade Only When the Market Truly Agrees Most Expert Advisors fire on a single signal — one moving average cross, one oscillator spike, one candle pattern — and get chopped apart the moment the market goes quiet or erratic. Trifecta Confluence was built on a different premise: a trade is only worth taking when three independent, mathematically distinct dimensions of price behavior all point the same direction at the same time. The Three-Engine Core Every
PSAR Expert Extended MT5
Alexander Fedosov
Experts
This robot operates based on the Parabolic SAR indicator. Verion for MetaTrader4 here . The advanced EA version includes the following changes and improvements: The EA behavior has been monitored on various account types and in different conditions (fixed/floating spread, ECN/cent accounts, etc.) The EA functionality has been expanded. Features better flexibility and efficiency, better monitoring of open positions. Works on both 4 and 5 digits brokers. The EA does not use martingale, grid or arb
Fundamental Robot MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
Fast Gold Scalper EA
Leonard Mutwiri Kimathi
Experts
This Expert Advisor is a fully automated scalping EA that trades based on Support and Resistance levels , combined with volatility filtering and smart profit protection . It is designed to work safely on any broker , automatically adapting to different lot rules, spreads, margin requirements, and account sizes , including very small accounts. Send an email to leonmutwiri7@gmail.com after lifetime purchase to get the fine tuned gold version. The EA opens trades only when market conditions are sui
ProTrade EA
Jim Ariel Camarce Ignao
Experts
Key Features   Automated Candle Pattern Recognition 10 Professional Patterns : Detects Bullish/Bearish Engulfing, Hammer/Shooting Star, Morning/Evening Star, Piercing/Dark Cloud, and 6 additional professional candlestick patterns Smart Filtering : Combine multiple patterns with configurable confirmation logic Volume Confirmation : Optional volume filter to validate pattern strength Multi-Timeframe Analysis : Separate execution and bias timeframes for better timing   Trading Dashboard Int
Forex Diamond EA MT5
Lachezar Krastev
4.67 (3)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Apex Gold Dynamics 11
Nicola Biacca Notari
Experts
English Version Apex Gold Dynamics - Battalion 11 (XAUUSD / Gold) Attention: This Expert Advisor is a specialized tactical module. For optimal performance, risk management, and capital protection, it is highly recommended (and specifically engineered) to operate under the command of the Vanguard Sentinel Core master algorithm. ️ WHAT'S NEW (LATEST UPDATE) Broker-Agnostic Symbol Mapping: You can now dynamically edit and customize asset symbols directly from the input parameters. This essen
OverSeer MT5
Theo Karam
4 (2)
Experts
OverSeer:Your Thoughtful Trading Ally OverSeer isn’t just another Expert Advisor—it’s a carefully crafted companion for traders looking to navigate the complex world of index trading with a steady, conservative approach. Built through years of experimentation and learning, OverSeer helps you gain exposure to global markets while keeping your strategies grounded in realism. Why Choose OverSeer? OverSeer bridges thoughtful trading strategies and practical decision-making. Instead of trying to pr
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (3)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Diamond DE40 MT5
Fanur Galamov
5 (4)
Experts
Diamond DE40 is high-quality expert advisor for fully automated trading. DE40 MT5   is new generation system that uses all advantages of the mt5 platform and intended for trading with symbol DE40. Diamond includes advanced core, accurate entry points filter that based on number of key market factors like price channels, round and key levels, price action and fine analisys of bar models. DE40 contains multi-stage profit closure system, two ways trailing stop function, high spread protection, sepa
ApexFlow Universal EA
Robert Seamans
Experts
ApexFlow Universal EA ApexFlow Universal EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed for short-term M1 trading and evaluates price behavior, momentum, volatility, and current market conditions before managing a trade from entry through exit. The EA can be used on Forex pairs, metals, indices, and other symbols supported by your broker. Because contract specifications, spreads, commissions, and execution vary, every symbol and broker should be tested separately befor
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Super Rebate Mix System
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Experts
Basic working principles of EA will have 2 main systems. 1. Timed order opening means that at the specified time the EA will open 1 Buy order and 1 Sell order. 2. When the graph is strong, the EA will remember the speed of the graph. is the number of points per second which can be determined You can set the number of orders in the function ( Loop Order ). The order closing system uses the trailling moneym Loss system, but I set it as a percentage to make it easier to calculate when the capital
Expert Smart Trend
Ruslan Pishun
3 (6)
Experts
The trading system operates on seven pairs and one timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses trading systems for trend-based entries with the help of the Envelopes and CCI indicators. Each indicator uses up to five periods for calculating the trends. The EA uses economic news to calculate the prolonged price movements. The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit taking filter. The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously. Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" account
Bear vs Bull EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; - Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent tradi
Darkstone Fusion
Darkstone Capital LTD
Experts
Darkstone Fusion Professional Multi-Asset Algorithmic Trading System for MetaTrader 5 Overview Darkstone Fusion is an advanced automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, combining multiple trading methodologies into a unified algorithmic framework. The system is built to analyse market conditions, identify potential trading opportunities, and execute trades using a structured approach across multiple asset classes. Darkstone Fusion has been developed with a focus on adaptability, risk m
BTC Breakout Scalper No Grid No Martingale
Huu Loi Ly
Experts
Strategy Overview BTC Breakout Scalper Pro is a breakout scalper for BTCUSD M1 that places pending stop orders at high-volatility breakout points, confirmed by RSI filter (12/88 extremes) and ADX M15 ≥ 20 (trending market only). The EA does NOT use martingale, grid, or hedging. Each trade is a single position with predefined SL/TP based on price percentage. Position size scales with account equity via the built-in Smart_Lots algorithm — bounded by your chosen MaxLots cap (.set file). Backtest Re
CRT Master EA MT5
Javier Sobrino Vega
Experts
CRT Master EA is an automated trading system based on Candle Range Theory (CRT) and market structure concepts (Accumulation, Manipulation, and Distribution). The Expert Advisor identifies liquidity sweeps where price temporarily manipulates outside a defined accumulation range before returning inside. It automatically executes trades based on structural confirmation, managing position sizing, stops, targets, and trailing rules. A manual indicator version of this logic is available as the CRT Mas
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (242)
Experts
Hamster Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging account type Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller General Recommendati
Quantum Einstein Gold
Roylan Jumalon
Experts
Quantum Einstein XAU is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5. It employs a trend-validated dual-basket Smart DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging) strategy with intelligent profit-taking mechanisms, built-in risk management, and broker hyperactivity protection. The EA operates two independent baskets — BUY and SELL — each capable of scaling up to 15 DCA levels with fully customizable lot sizes and grid distances per level. A 5-minute Quantum Tre
ST Matrix
Domantas Juodenis
Experts
ST MATRIX — Institutional Symmetrical Triangle EA MetaTrader 5 | Netting & Hedging | All Brokers | Version 1.01 WHAT IS ST MATRIX? ST Matrix is a professional Expert Advisor built around the Symmetrical Triangle — one of the most reliable compression breakout patterns in technical analysis. The EA enforces a strict 5-point structure (H1 → L2 → H3 → L4 → breakout), applies institutional-grade filters before every entry, and manages trades
Code Green
Md Wakiluzzaman Raz
Experts
Code Green EA This is a breakout strategy featuring advanced market confirmation and robust risk management. The system is designed to be highly flexible, offering the choice to utilize a Martingale recovery module or trade without it. Performance & Transparency This EA is built to provide realistic, sustainable results rather than inflated or unrealistic returns. While I have conducted my own internal forward testing, I encourage all traders to verify the strategy’s performance independently on
MultiSAR PRO
Eduard Polishchuk
Experts
MultiSAR PRO v2.2 — Dual-Logic Multi-Currency Expert Advisor Профессиональный мультивалютный EA на двойном SAR с фильтром H4, логикой XAUUSD и встроенным новостным календарём.   MultiSAR PRO — это полностью автоматический мультивалютный Expert Advisor для MetaTrader 5, построенный на двух независимых торговых логиках: Logic A для кросс-пар (21 инструмент) и Logic B для мажоров и XAUUSD (8 инструментов). Советник использует двойной фильтр Parabolic SAR на таймфреймах H1 и H4 как основной ме
Gold Trend Expert
Daniel Ivan Gutierrez Montiel
Experts
Gold Trend Expert — The EA That Trades Gold While You Live Your Life How many gold opportunities do you miss because you're not watching the charts? Gold Trend Expert trades for you — 24 hours a day, 5 days a week — on the gold market (XAUUSD), with zero emotions and zero interruptions. Why Gold Trend Expert? Fully automated — set it up once and let it work Built-in risk management — every trade has an automatic Stop Loss No martingale, no grid — fixed lot, no high-risk compounding strateg
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.5 (8)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.51 (41)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (34)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (146)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (104)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (9)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.16 (43)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.29 (28)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (136)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.81 (27)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 21th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
5 (2)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (215)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
1.87 (15)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.37 (30)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.5 (18)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.08 (37)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Vexora sera
Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (2)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.2 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Microedge Neural Matrix EA
Peter Robert Grange
5 (4)
Experts
MICROEDGE NEURAL MATRIX EA Precision at the Edge of Market Structure LIVE SIGNAL — REAL ACCOUNT PERFORMANCE https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383765 Follow MicroEdge Neural Matrix EA under real market conditions, including current and historical trades, balance and equity development, drawdown, trading frequency, spreads, liquidity changes, and broker execution. Historical testing demonstrates how the architecture behaved under previous market conditions. The live signal demonstrates how the syst
More from author
GOLD Scalper PRO MT5
Lachezar Krastev
4.46 (41)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper Pro  is a very effective and profitable trading strategy, professionally developed especially for trading  GOLD (XAUUSD) . I have used the most pr
Infinity Trader EA MT5
Lachezar Krastev
4.35 (37)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI , providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth fund
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Forex GOLD Investor MT5
Lachezar Krastev
4.34 (117)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
WallStreet Recovery PRO MT5
Lachezar Krastev
4.67 (3)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy WallStreet Recovery PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2331815 WallStreet Recovery PRO is a powerful FULLY automated trading system built on the legendary WallStreet Forex Robot core — one of the most popular and ti
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.48 (25)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
WallStreet Recovery PRO
Lachezar Krastev
5 (2)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy WallStreet Recovery PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2331815 WallStreet Recovery PRO is a powerful FULLY automated trading system built on the legendary WallStreet Forex Robot core — one of the most popular and ti
BF Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.05 (56)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
Trend Reader Indicator
Lachezar Krastev
Indicators
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
Forex Diamond EA MT5
Lachezar Krastev
4.67 (3)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Omega Trend Indicator MT5
Lachezar Krastev
5 (1)
Indicators
The Omega Trend Indicator is an advanced tool that has been specifically designed to detect market trends early, and follow them efficiently. The indicator draws two lines. The main (thicker) Trend Line represents the presumed lower or upper volatility limits of the current market trend. A break in the main Trend Line indicates a potential reversal or shift in the movement of the trend. The Trend Line also indicates the best point to place a stop loss order. In Omega Trend Indicator, the Trend L
FREE
Crypto Investor EA MT5
Lachezar Krastev
4.67 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Crypto Investor EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Whether you're just starting out or already a pro, Crypto Investor EA is your edge in navigating Bitcoin’s high-volatility moves. Driven by cutting-edge algorithms, powered by advanced high-performance trading alg
MACD Trend EA
Lachezar Krastev
4.5 (2)
Experts
MACD Trend EA is based on the popular forex indicator MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence). It is fully automated trading expert advisor and completely FREE!  As the name suggests, this expert advisor uses a trend-following strategy and uses the MACD indicator to detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends. MACD Trend EA Top Features - Trend Following Strategy - Money Management - Advanced Exit System + TP and SL  - Trailing Stop System - Broker protection System - Custom Magic Re
FREE
Omega Trend Indicator
Lachezar Krastev
4.86 (22)
Indicators
The Omega Trend Indicator is an advanced tool that has been specifically designed to detect market trends early, and follow them efficiently. The indicator draws two lines. The main (thicker) Trend Line represents the presumed lower or upper volatility limits of the current market trend. A break in the main Trend Line indicates a potential reversal or shift in the movement of the trend. The Trend Line also indicates the best point to place a stop loss order. In Omega Trend Indicator, the Trend L
FREE
BF News Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
4.25 (8)
Experts
BF News Trader EA is the most advanced FREE tool for high impact news trading on the market. Usually, when a major news event occurs, the price spikes in one or both directions and this creates an opportunity for short-term scalping. If the magnitude of the price movement is big enough, the trader could gain 20, or in some rare cases even more than 100 pips in a few seconds. Of course, nothing is perfect and the liquidity issues in such high volatility moments could lead to spread increase, exe
FREE
Market Insider
Lachezar Krastev
4 (7)
Indicators
Market Insider is an excellent indicator for scalping the trend and also trading market breakouts and reversals. It is based on a ATR measured volatility channel and the CCI indicator. The green trend line and green bars indicates an uptrend and the red trend line and red bars indicates a downtrend. An intensive price breakout of some of the trend lines indicates a market breakout and a potential new opposite trend. In choppy-range behaving market and in low liquidity conditions the breakout sig
FREE
Flex Recovery EA
Lachezar Krastev
Experts
Flex Recovery EA is meant to be almost all the time in the game – everything, but not a boring strategy. It is a countertrend strategy taking trades on the borders of a market volatility channel, combined with highly effective loss compensating algorithm. This strategy is suitable for traders with high risk profile … do not forget that “highly profitable – low risk strategy” is an oxymoron concept. If you want to beat the market at any coast, you must be all in, using aggressive money management
FREE
Bollinger Bands Tunnel EA
Lachezar Krastev
4 (3)
Experts
Bollinger Bands Tunnel EA is a free expert advisor developed with the idea to be useful for traders who love to trade using the popular indicator Bollinger Bands. Bollinger Bands Tunnel EA has very simple trading logic. It trades inside of the Bollinger Bands indicator. When the price crosses the Bollinger Bands upper line and reverses, the EA opens a SELL position. When the price crosses the Bollinger Bands lower line and reverses then the EA opens a BUY position. The algorithm of closing the
FREE
Trend Power Bot
Lachezar Krastev
2.67 (6)
Experts
Trend Power Bot is a unique combination between highly efficient breakout detecting algorithm and very effective drawdown compensation money management. The money management could be considered a martingale, but used with low risk, the strategy survives 20+ years trading with acceptable drawdown. The default /safe/ risk is 0.2% (0.02 lots per $10k account equity) and this is extremely safe. However, if you decide to try your luck, you can bump the risk up to 1% (0.1 lot per $10k account equity)
FREE
Smart Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
3.54 (13)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Smart Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Smart Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things. Smart Scalper PRO is the professional version of the popular scalp
News Scope EA PRO
Lachezar Krastev
3.9 (10)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy News Scope EA PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $157 (Regular Price: $397 — You Save $240! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! News Scope EA PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! News Scope
Forex Trend Detector
Lachezar Krastev
5 (5)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Trend Detector with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! Forex Trend Detector is an automated trading strategy which is developed to follow the money… or "follow the market impulse" resulting in reliable and cons
Omega Trend EA
Lachezar Krastev
4.57 (7)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Omega Trend EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Signal Account:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1914271 For Settings, Instructions and additional LIVE Results Click Here! Omega Trend EA is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work o
Pips Master PRO
Lachezar Krastev
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Pips Master PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Price Price: $157 (Regular Price: $397 — You Save $240!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Empowering your forex journey with Pips Master Pro. Unleash the power of precision and profit in the dynamic world of forex trading with the revolutionary Pips Master PRO . Crafted by seasoned traders and innovative
Trend Matrix EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (1)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Matrix EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Matrix EA is more than just a forex robot; it's your key to mastering the art of trend-following trading. Developed to excel in the fast-paced and ever-changing forex markets, this expert advisor for MetaTrader
Crypto Investor EA
Lachezar Krastev
2.67 (3)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Crypto Investor EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Whether you're just starting out or already a pro, Crypto Investor EA is your edge in navigating Bitcoin’s high-volatility moves. Driven by cutting-edge algorithms, powered by advanced high-performance trading alg
Smart Scalper PRO MT5
Lachezar Krastev
5 (7)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Smart Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Smart Scalper PRO is the PRO version of the popular scalper BF Smart Scalper EA with a lot of new features/systems and improvements. Smart Scalper PRO is based on the most proven trading principle since
BF Scalper PRO MT5
Lachezar Krastev
5 (2)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
Filter:
Sascha Kleemeier
260
Sascha Kleemeier 2024.12.31 07:43 
 

So far So good. With setfile it is easy to set up. Lets See how it works

Heiko
404
Heiko 2023.06.23 15:03 
 

The EA works perfectly! It does exactly what it was programmed to do! But as with all EAs, this does not mean that you will be rich tomorrow. The result always depends on the market situation and there are phases when things don't go optimally....... Thanks to Lachezar and his team, who answered all questions quickly and friendly!

Reply to review