Infinity Trader EA MT5

Infinity Trader EA Live Results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275

Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth fundamental analysis.

It actively adapts to ever-changing market conditions, identifying statistically significant price patterns with remarkable predictive power.

This ensures you pinpoint optimal entry and exit points, maximizing your profit potential. 

It prioritizes your long-term success with sophisticated Account Protection features. By employing advanced risk management algorithms and customizable drawdown parameters, it minimizes the impact of potential losses and safeguards your capital.


Key Features:

  • AI-Powered Insights: Utilizes the cutting-edge capabilities of Chat GPT and Gemini AI to analyze market sentiment and conduct comprehensive fundamental analysis.
  • Proven Price Action Patterns: Identifies statistically significant price patterns for optimal entry and exit points.
  • Adaptability: Continuously updates algorithms based on real-time data to adapt to changing market conditions and capitalize on emerging opportunities.
  • Consistent Profitability: Delivers consistent and profitable outcomes across various market conditions.
  • Sophisticated Account Protection: Minimizes drawdowns and protects capital with advanced risk management features.
  • Suitable for All: Ideal for both prop firm traders and individual investors seeking long-term success.
 

Benefits:

  1. Precision Trading: Executes trades with accuracy, maximizing trading performance and potential returns.
  2. Competitive Edge: Provides traders with the tools to navigate the market with confidence and achieve consistent success.
  3. Reduced Risk: Mitigates the impact of drawdowns and protects capital through robust risk management.
  4. Increased Confidence: Empowers traders to approach the market with a clear and focused mindset.
 

Whether you're a seasoned prop firm trader or an individual investor seeking to break into the market, Infinity Trader EA empowers you to approach the market with confidence, execute trades with precision, and consistently achieve your financial goals.

Its unique combination of AI technology, proven trading strategies, and advanced account protection empowers traders to achieve consistent success and navigate the market with confidence.


Recommendations:

Recommended timeframe: M15 
Recommended backtest method: M15 + every tick 
Fast backtest method: M1 + open price
Supported currency pairs: GBPUSD, NZDCAD and AUDCAD 
Recommended settings: the default settings for GBPUSD! For the rest of the supported pairs please check blog here!


Top Features of Infinity Trader EA:

  • Highly Efficient Trading Logic
  • Advanced AI Trading Algorithm
  • High-Frequency Trading to maximize profit opportunities
  • Fully automated - just "Set-and-Forget"
  • Intelligent Money-Management System
  • Drawdown Protection System
  • Precise Entry and Exit Trading Algorithms
  • High Spread Protection
  • Profit Protection System
  • Drawdown Reducing Algorithms
  • Advanced High-Impact News Filter


Infinity Trader EA Setup Instructions:

In order to see Infinity Trader EA settings/parameters, installation and configuration instructions and learn more about the EA please check this blog post: 

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757445


James Landon
25
James Landon 2025.03.20 18:13 
 

Great EA. I started at 668 in November and today I am at 2150 about 212 percent gains. Just wish it would trade the news it always says no news and yes I am linked to the website you suggested. I am trading euro usd pair.

Rahmat Kazi
68
Rahmat Kazi 2025.02.04 08:04 
 

gave it a 4 rating initially but as i've used it i've become more and more impressed with it's reliability and consistency despite not having many trades, very happy with the performance

the_simpleman_
31
the_simpleman_ 2025.01.06 17:00 
 

Backtested it for the last 2 years, profitable for recommended pairs with relatively low drawdown. Forward testing it now, turning out to be a high win rate bot!

TT77IRL
259
TT77IRL 2025.06.12 18:51 
 

Well..what to say.. 4 open positions today all minus.. if that would be real account... I`ll change feedback if will close in positive..

Update,

Positions are closed, not say it is perfect, but not bad either.

Lachezar Krastev
77107
Réponse du développeur Lachezar Krastev 2025.06.16 06:35
Hello, Thank you for your feedback. I understand it can be frustrating when trades don’t go as expected, especially in live market conditions. But I think it could be a wrong settings problem. Infinity Trader EA is highly flexible and results can vary depending on the settings and account conditions. I’d be happy to take a look at your setup to make sure everything is configured correctly. Also, feel free to check our official signal account where you can see the EA’s long-term performance. If you’d like more tailored support, please contact me privately and share your settings — I’ll gladly review them and help you get the best out of the EA.
stevejay
215
stevejay 2025.05.24 10:47 
 

Like all Martin gale ea's they eventually blow up your account.Currently @ 90% dd on default settings gbpusd. Don't think there exists a good commercial ea..

James Landon
25
James Landon 2025.03.20 18:13 
 

Great EA. I started at 668 in November and today I am at 2150 about 212 percent gains. Just wish it would trade the news it always says no news and yes I am linked to the website you suggested. I am trading euro usd pair.

Lachezar Krastev
77107
Réponse du développeur Lachezar Krastev 2025.03.21 07:10
Hello James, I am glad to hear that you have made such an amazing profit for a short time. Yes Infinity Trader EA is a wonderful strategy. I wish you the same good profit in the future. You said "...wish it would trade the news it always says no news..." If you have any problems with the news filter write me in private and I will help you.
Rahmat Kazi
68
Rahmat Kazi 2025.02.04 08:04 
 

gave it a 4 rating initially but as i've used it i've become more and more impressed with it's reliability and consistency despite not having many trades, very happy with the performance

Max_Peres
535
Max_Peres 2025.01.10 13:57 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

the_simpleman_
31
the_simpleman_ 2025.01.06 17:00 
 

Backtested it for the last 2 years, profitable for recommended pairs with relatively low drawdown. Forward testing it now, turning out to be a high win rate bot!

Aktals
213
Aktals 2024.12.25 11:57 
 

Just bought the EA, looking forward to use and i will update my review.

Fiilips
58
Fiilips 2024.12.09 08:19 
 

Just bought the EA, doing some test on real account.

Jean Philippe Groleau
1014
Jean Philippe Groleau 2024.12.08 00:20 
 

I have bought this EA on MT4 many months ago, i took the time to learn how to optimise it and now it is my best performing EA. I get winning trades everyday. I now buy it for MT5 too because it is so good. I recommand this EA!

Siroliver
62
Siroliver 2024.12.02 08:04 
 

Very good EA! Simple, clear and with good results. Worth the money. Gladly again

Ringo99
77
Ringo99 2024.11.20 14:23 
 

Looking forward to testing this, looks good and settings options are very nice.

spencered frank
44
spencered frank 2024.11.02 12:56 
 

still testing but things look promising. Not convinced with the AI feature by that may be down to me not understanding all the features. would be nice to see a video run through on developers website like some of their other products,

Rui Amagawa
55
Rui Amagawa 2024.10.23 07:52 
 

So far the EA is efficient and profitable with a high win rate, and the support is friendly and fast.

Yasuhito Kitayama
357
Yasuhito Kitayama 2024.10.21 14:25 
 

👍

Maxon Banda
24
Maxon Banda 2024.10.18 10:28 
 

I just installed the EA and I'm running it on demo account, today is my first day of using it but i will come with final review after a month of using it since I still have to play around with settings and see what works best for me.

M Arul James
397
M Arul James 2024.09.22 12:27 
 

Live Signal Removed after heavy DD. I don't trust this dev anymore

ーー
131
ーー 2024.08.20 14:08 
 

So far the results are very good, backtesting and live trading are consistent and I am comfortable with it.

AngeloSerafim
162
AngeloSerafim 2024.07.11 23:40 
 

"The removal of the previous signal from MQL5 and the creation of a new one raises serious concerns about the transparency and reliability of this trading robot. Without a continuous and verifiable track record, it is impossible to assess the true effectiveness of the strategy. This practice suggests an attempt to hide poor results, which severely undermines the credibility of the author. In algorithmic trading, transparency is essential, and the lack of it makes any investment highly questionable."

Shawky
67
Shawky 2024.07.06 07:35 
 

I'm starting to use trade robots in my account and after reading all the information about Infinity Trader EA Decided to buy it. It's looking good. Can't wait to start.

kukulcan94
451
kukulcan94 2024.06.28 13:08 
 

Don't buy this EA. The signals are manipulated. The actual orders are completely different from the demonstration. There have been no orders. Then there will be some small profits, but a big loss is enough to wipe out all the profits. The EA sent also loses money, which makes me lose at least hundreds of dollars.

Lachezar Krastev
77107
Réponse du développeur Lachezar Krastev 2024.07.12 09:56
Hello, Thanks for the review. I believe you have done some not recommended changes to the EA settings or you have not followed official recommendations. Otherwise i cannot explain to myself why you get different results. Contact me please and let me check your settings and results. By the way the official signal account is not manipulated. No sense to make manipulations on something which work well.
