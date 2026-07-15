Market Session Lines

Session lines that are actually correct.

Marks Sydney, Tokyo, London, and NY open/close in your broker's local time — with automatic DST adjustment for all three regions. You set your session times once in GMT, toggle DST for Sydney/London/NY, and forget about it. The indicator handles the rest - broker offset, daylight saving, label positioning - all in the background.

Clean labels, toggleable sessions, zero CPU drag. Built for traders who need the market rhythm on their chart without the clutter or the maintenance.

What it actually does:

Draws today's session open and close lines - keeping your chart clean rather than stacking up lines across history.

Auto-adjusts for DST (Australian, European, US) - no more manual tweaks in March/October.

Lets you toggle sessions on/off, change colors, line styles, label position - whatever matches your chart

Runs only on new bar, so it doesn't eat CPU while you're trying to scalp. Code is lean - no unnecessary recalcs.

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5 (1)
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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