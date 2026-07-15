Market Session Lines

Session lines that are actually correct.

Marks Sydney, Tokyo, London, and NY open/close in your broker's local time — with automatic DST adjustment for all three regions. You set your session times once in GMT, toggle DST for Sydney/London/NY, and forget about it. The indicator handles the rest - broker offset, daylight saving, label positioning - all in the background.

Clean labels, toggleable sessions, zero CPU drag. Built for traders who need the market rhythm on their chart without the clutter or the maintenance.

What it actually does:

Draws today's session open and close lines - keeping your chart clean rather than stacking up lines across history.

Auto-adjusts for DST (Australian, European, US) - no more manual tweaks in March/October.

Lets you toggle sessions on/off, change colors, line styles, label position - whatever matches your chart

Runs only on new bar, so it doesn't eat CPU while you're trying to scalp. Code is lean - no unnecessary recalcs.