Gold XauUsd Dark Levels

  • Indicators
  • Artur Danowski
    Artur Danowski

    Artur Danowski

    I am an independent trader and MQL5 developer focused on creating practical trading tools for Forex and Gold markets, especially XAUUSD.
    My work combines technical analysis, market observation, and automated trading logic.
  • Version: 1.8
  • Activations: 5

Gold XAUUSD Dark Levels helps traders read key Gold market zones faster. It displays dynamic support and resistance levels, ATR reaction zones, BUY / SELL signal support and a clear mini panel with trend, nearest level, distance, support, resistance and signal status.
Use it as a clean level indicator, a bounce signal-support tool or a breakout / trend-following assistant.


Gold XAUUSD Dark Levels is a MetaTrader 5 support and resistance indicator designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD traders.

The indicator helps traders identify important market zones faster by displaying dynamic support and resistance levels directly on the chart. It is built to support manual analysis by showing where price may react, where the nearest market level is located and whether the current market context favors a possible bounce or breakout scenario.

Gold XAUUSD Dark Levels includes three working modes:

Levels Only — displays clean support and resistance levels without trade arrows.

Bounce — looks for possible reactions from support or resistance zones.

Breakout / Trend Following — focuses on possible continuation after price breaks through an important level.

The indicator also includes ATR-based reaction zones, which can help traders better understand the area around each level instead of relying on one exact price line only.

A built-in mini panel gives a fast overview of the current market situation. The panel displays trend direction, selected mode, nearest level, distance to level, main support and resistance values, current signal status and ATR zone information.

BUY and SELL arrows can be displayed on the chart when the selected mode detects a possible trading opportunity. Alerts are also included for new signals, with support for popup alerts, sound alerts, push notifications and email alerts.

The menu is kept simple and practical, so traders can focus on the chart instead of adjusting too many advanced settings.

This is a visual indicator only. It does not open, close or manage trades automatically. It is designed to support manual market analysis and trading decisions.

Designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD. It can also be tested on Forex pairs and BTCUSD, depending on broker conditions, spread, volatility and trader preferences.

Main benefits:

Faster support and resistance analysis

Clear visual market levels

Bounce and breakout signal support

ATR reaction zones

Mini panel with live market context

Optional BUY / SELL arrows

Popup, sound, push and email alerts

Clean and simple Market-ready input menu

Important: This indicator is not a trading robot and does not guarantee profits. Always test it on a demo account before using it on a live account.


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Solomon David
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Solomon David 2026.07.24 11:59 
 

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