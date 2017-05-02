Simple script for Buy by Market Execution on all financial instruments.





Inputs

Volume - default: 0.10

Deviation - default: 10 points

Stoploss - default: 50 points

Takeprofit - default: 50 points

Comment - default: Order by Market

Confirm - default: false





Inputs Details

Type Order

Buy Order is preset.

Deviation

Maximum deviation from quoted price in points.

Stoploss & Takeprofit

In points value, be careful that this value will be added to minimum stop allowed by the broker.

For example if you set 30 points on Copper Future as Stoploss this will become 145 points: Stoploss 30 points + Spread (15 points) + Copper StopLevel (100 points).

The Spread and Stoplevel value depend on your broker features.

Comment

By default is set Order by Market, but you can write any information about your trade.

Confirm

If you set true (by double click) a window will appear with trade information through which the operation can be confirmed or canceled.