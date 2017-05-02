SellMarket

Simple script for Sell by Market Execution on all financial instruments.


Inputs

  • Volume - default: 0.10
  • Deviation - default: 10 points
  • Stoploss - default: 50 points
  • Takeprofit - default: 50 points
  • Comment - default: Order by Market
  • Confirm - default: false


Inputs Details

Type Order

Sell Order is preset.

Deviation

Maximum deviation from quoted price in points.

Stoploss & Takeprofit

In points value, be careful that this value will be added to minimum stop allowed by the broker.

For example if you set 30 points on Copper Future as Stoploss this will become 145 points: Stoploss 30 points + Spread (15 points) + Copper StopLevel (100 points).

The Spread and Stoplevel value depend on your broker features.

Comment

By default is set Order by Market, but you can write any information about your trade.

Confirm

If you set true (by double click) a window will appear with trade information through which the operation can be confirmed or canceled.

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Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Utilities
Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
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BuyMarket
Pietro Caporale
Utilities
Simple script for Buy by Market Execution on all financial instruments. Inputs Volume - default: 0.10 Deviation - default: 10 points Stoploss - default: 50 points Takeprofit - default: 50 points Comment - default: Order by Market Confirm - default: false Inputs Details Type Order Buy Order is preset. Deviation Maximum deviation from quoted price in points. Stoploss & Takeprofit In points value, be careful that this value will be added to minimum stop allowed by the broker. For example if you s
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OrderMarket
Pietro Caporale
Utilities
Simple script for Order by Market Execution (only Buy or Sell) on all financial instruments. Inputs Buy - default: false Sell - default: false Volume - default: 0.10 Deviation - default: 10 points Stoploss - default: 50 points Takeprofit - default: 50 points Comment - default: Order by Market Confirm - default: false Inputs Details Type Order Buy Order set: just double click on Buy line Sell Order set: just double click on Sell line If you leave false or true both an error will be reported. De
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Nork
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Nork 2017.07.21 15:28 
 

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