Historical Spread Indicator
- Indicators
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Saullo De Oliveira PachecoHi, my name is Saullo Pacheco, I'm Algo Trader and Autonomous MQL5 Developer.
Brazilian !!!
- Version: 1.0
Hello! My name is Saullo and I am an MQL5/4 programmer specializing in custom services for Metatrader.
This is a very simple indicator that shows on the chart the history of the spread of each candle of the chart's asset.
Follow me on instagram: @saullo_algotrader
If you need custom development services for metatrader contact me on instagram.
Thank you very much!