Historical Spread Indicator

Hello! My name is Saullo and I am an MQL5/4 programmer specializing in custom services for Metatrader.

This is a very simple indicator that shows on the chart the history of the spread of each candle of the chart's asset.

Follow me on instagram: @saullo_algotrader

If you need custom development services for metatrader contact me on instagram.

Thank you very much!


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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Girassol Sunflower MT5 Indicator
Saullo De Oliveira Pacheco
3.86 (7)
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This is the famous Sunflower indicator for Metatrader5. This indicator marks possible tops and bottoms on price charts. The indicator identifies tops and bottoms in the asset's price history, keep in mind that the current sunflower of the last candle repaints, as it is not possible to identify a top until the market reverses and it is also not possible to identify a bottom without the market stop falling and start rising. If you are looking for a professional programmer for Metatrader5, please
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KVO Indicator
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Klinger Volume Oscillator (KVO) - A Powerful Trend & Momentum Indicator This is an enhanced version of the Klinger Volume Oscillator (KVO) , a widely used indicator designed to help traders identify momentum shifts, trend direction, and overbought/oversold conditions in the market. How the KVO Indicator Works: Volume-Based Trend Identification – Unlike traditional oscillators that rely solely on price movements, the KVO uses both price and volume to detect market trends and momentum shifts .
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Download Rates Script MT5
Saullo De Oliveira Pacheco
Utilities
Comprehensive OHLC Data Downloader for MetaTrader 5 This powerful and efficient script allows traders, quantitative analysts, and developers to download the complete OHLC history of any financial instrument available in MetaTrader 5. Whether you need historical data for a specific asset or want to download data for all assets in the Market Watch , this tool simplifies the process with just a few clicks. Key Features: Flexible Data Extraction – Download OHLC data for a single asset or all asse
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Get Economic Calendar History Script
Saullo De Oliveira Pacheco
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Get Economic Calendar History Script is an economic calendar data downloader. The time of the Economic Calendar is based on your broker's time, so if you are going to use the same calendar history file on different brokers, make sure their times are the same. The economic calendar history is organized as follows: Time: Date and time of the news. Importance: Degree of Possible impact of the news on the market. Currency: Currency. Country: Country. Description: Description of the news. Peri
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