Having too many charts that are difficult to find?

Struggling to locate the chart your program is running on?

Experiencing program errors after each terminal restart?

If you're facing these challenges, EA Manager is here to the rescue!

EA Manager offers a comprehensive solution:

Displays a list of chart information, conveniently sortable by symbol name, timeframe, and program name.

Saves all your chart configurations. Regardless of restarts or configuration changes, you can restore them at any time, ensuring consistent parameters.

Utilizes delayed restoration to prevent crashes or program errors caused by simultaneous restoration.

Provides a one-click function to delete all charts.

Thank you for your attention. If you have any suggestions or feedback, please feel free to leave a comment. We appreciate your likes!

EA Manager MT4

If you buy this EA, I will give you a powerful mt4 version to you

EA_Manager_Pro.ex4

just run mt5 version on your computer ,you will automatically obtain a permanent license for mt4 pro version

