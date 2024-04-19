EA Manager Pro

Having too many charts that are difficult to find?

Struggling to locate the chart your program is running on?

Experiencing program errors after each terminal restart?

If you're facing these challenges, EA Manager is here to the rescue!

EA Manager offers a comprehensive solution:

  • Displays a list of chart information, conveniently sortable by symbol name, timeframe, and program name.
  • Saves all your chart configurations. Regardless of restarts or configuration changes, you can restore them at any time, ensuring consistent parameters.
  • Utilizes delayed restoration to prevent crashes or program errors caused by simultaneous restoration.
  • Provides a one-click function to delete all charts.

Thank you for your attention. If you have any suggestions or feedback, please feel free to leave a comment. We appreciate your likes!

EA Manager MT4 

If you buy this EA, I will give you a powerful mt4 version to you 

EA_Manager_Pro.ex4

just run mt5 version on your computer ,you will automatically obtain a permanent license for mt4 pro version

Video EA Manager Pro
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
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Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
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The Account Equity Protection Tool is an essential tool designed to safeguard your account equity. When running multiple automated trading programs simultaneously, especially while sleeping at night, unexpected losses may occur due to black swan events or trading program failures. This tool effectively helps you avoid these issues. Its setup is straightforward, requiring you to simply input the desired amount for protection. We recommend setting it based on the current account equity. Once the s
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Equity Protect MT4
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The Account Equity Protection Tool is an essential tool designed to safeguard your account equity. When running multiple automated trading programs simultaneously, especially while sleeping at night, unexpected losses may occur due to black swan events or trading program failures. This tool effectively helps you avoid these issues. Its setup is straightforward, requiring you to simply input the desired amount for protection. We recommend setting it based on the current account equity. Once the s
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AI Advisor
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AI Advisor – Let AI See Your Real Trading World AI Advisor builds rich prompts directly from your account information, ready to paste into any AI chat. It helps you quickly review your account status, understand the current market structure, spot risks, and explore potential profit opportunities. Quick links  Download & versions Download:      AI Advisor v1.02.ex4      AI Advisor   v1.02.ex5 Installation guide AI Advisor  Version Overview FAQ & troubleshooting How to Use – 3 Simple Steps Open
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AI Advisor – Let AI See Your Real Trading World AI Advisor builds rich prompts directly from your account information, ready to paste into any AI chat. It helps you quickly review your account status, understand the current market structure, spot risks, and explore potential profit opportunities. Quick links  Download & versions Download:      AI Advisor v1.02.ex4      AI Advisor   v1.02.ex5 Installation guide AI Advisor  Version Overview FAQ & troubleshooting How to Use – 3 Simple Steps Open
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Position Protect mt4
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This is a special program that provides extra protection for each of your positions. Symbol Filter: Filter by trading symbol. The default is to select the symbol on the current chart, or you can choose all symbols. Magic Filter: Filter by magic number. You can specify a magic number. The default value of 0 means processing all orders. TakeProfit Point: Set the take-profit level in points. 0 means this function is not used. StopLoss Point: Set the stop-loss level in points. 0 means this function
Position Protect
Shi Jie He
Utilities
This is a special program that provides extra protection for each of your positions. Symbol Filter: Filter by trading symbol. The default is to select the symbol on the current chart, or you can choose all symbols. Magic Filter: Filter by magic number. You can specify a magic number. The default value of 0 means processing all orders. TakeProfit Point: Set the take-profit level in points. 0 means this function is not used. StopLoss Point: Set the stop-loss level in points. 0 means this function
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LouiseB2604
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LouiseB2604 2025.05.27 09:04 
 

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