Telegram to MT4 Copier by RedFox

4.4
#1 Copy Signals from Signals Copier Telegram to MT4  & Never miss a trade again

Time saving and fast execution

Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our Telegram MT4 Signal Trader will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account.

Reduce The Risk

Telegram To Mt4 defines the whole experience of copying signals from Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signal provider, but also can create their own strategies by picking the trading signals and setting their own money & risk management.

Important Note: Attach it to one chart only

SUPPORT

  • If you have any questions, don't hesitate to contact me via private message
  • If my EA can not trade your signals, I will develop the EA with no extra cost. Your satisfaction is guaranteed. But it may take from a few hours to 2 weeks, please patient
  • I also add you to a support group where all my valued customers ask and are guided to solve problems

    Telegram Setup instruction

    1. Open your Telegram APP and search for "BotFather".
    2. Type /start and click/type /newbot to create a new bot.
    3. Give your bot a nickname and username (e.g., nickname: RedFox and username: RedFoxbot <-- username has to be ended by 'bot').
    4. Congratulations! You have created your Telegram bot.
    5. Save your bot API token (e.g. 236148657:MMKjjjhkp_iMAnkKLm1rGmkhAA_Am98m) .
    6. If you don't have it already, create the channel or group
    7. Open the channel/group Info, then Manage, Add Administrators, type the bot username, and click Save
    8. Back in MetaTrader 4, go to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors > tick 'Allowed WebRequest for listed URL' and add 'https://api.telegram.org'.
    9. Attach the utility into a your MetaTrader 4 chart and fill up the Token (from step 5)
    10. Your utility is ready to work for you.


      ★★★★★ Rate this product — it will help the author to release updates faster and add new features — all program updates you get for free




      Reviews 54
      Dirk Reinkober
      329
      Dirk Reinkober 2025.06.04 12:53 
       

      How does the trailing stop work?

      lmd
      396
      lmd 2025.05.21 17:26 
       

      The best on the market

      Marcotrader4
      350
      Marcotrader4 2024.12.31 13:28 
       

      hello Redfox i have question regarding the telegram forward robot the regex function to modify text and a python?

      Recommended products
      VadineroLab MT4 Export Master to Exel JSON
      Vadym Gapon
      Utilities
      VadineroLab MT4 Export Master to CSV EXEL JSON - Expert Advisor for exporting and analyzing symbols, account, terminal parameters, active trades, current account state, trading history, global variables.   Generates the following report types: * Symbols Parameters — spread, tick size, min/max lot, swap, … * Account Parameters — balance, equity, leverage, currency, margin info, … * Terminal Parameters — server, version, language, date, environment, … * Trade History — orders, deals, positions, se
      FREE
      Matrix Arrow Indicator Multi Timeframe Panel MT4
      Juvenille Emperor Limited
      3 (2)
      Indicators
      The Matrix Arrow Indicator Multi Timeframe Panel MT4 is a free add on and a great asset for your Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 . It shows the current Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 signal for 5 user customized timeframes and for 16 modifiable symbols/instruments in total. The user has the option to enable/disable any of the 10 standard indicators, that the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 consists of. All of the 10 standard indicators attributes are also adjustable, as in the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 . The
      FREE
      PatternVol EA
      Alexandr Gribanov
      4.5 (2)
      Experts
      The PatternVol EA is based on its own observations of the market and consists of patterns, candlestick analysis, analysis of candlestick volumes, and also, the EA does not contain indicators. At the moment, the advisor is a small constructor of my non-indicator strategies, you can disable and enable each strategy separately, or make an assembly from several strategies. The work on the advisor continues to this day, new strategies are added, algorithms are improved. In the future, it will be a l
      FREE
      Show Pips
      Roman Podpora
      4.27 (59)
      Indicators
      This information indicator will be useful for those who always want to be aware of the current situation on the account. The indicator displays data such as profit in points, percentage and currency, as well as the spread for the current pair and the time until the bar closes on the current timeframe. VERSION MT5 - More useful indicators There are several options for placing the information line on the chart: 1. To the right of the price (runs behind the price); 2. As a comment (in the upper
      FREE
      StatsBar
      Maksim Kalachev
      Utilities
      StatBar 1.6 Indicator showing balance, earnings for today, yesterday and the day before yesterday. The indicator also shows: - Server; - GMT; - Server time; - Shoulder; - Spread. Description of variables: extern int Magic = "-1"; // Magic for statistics -1 = all 0 = manual extern string Symboll = "-1"; // Symbol for statistics -1 = all 0 = current EURUSD = for EURUSD
      FREE
      Dark Light Themes
      Asep Saepudin
      Indicators
      Dark & Light Themes for MT4. The Dark & Light Themes indicator helps you switch the MT4 chart display between dark and light color schemes. It also includes a watermark showing the current currency pair (symbol) and the active timeframe. This simple and clean interface makes it more comfortable for traders to analyze charts using any indicator. FXDragunov Indonesia.
      FREE
      Chart Mirror Client MT4
      Fabio Albano
      Indicators
      This indicator will mirror the assets in use in another metatrader, being able to choose the timeframe and a template. This is the Metatrader 4 Client, it needs the Metatrader 4 or 5 Server versions: Metatrader 4 Mirror Chart Server: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88644 Metatrader 5 Mirror Chart Server:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88652 Details of how it works in the video.
      FREE
      IceFX TradeInfo
      Norbert Mereg
      4.77 (44)
      Utilities
      IceFX’s TradeInfo is an utility indicator which displays the most important information of the current account and position. Displayed information: Information about the current account (Balance, Equity, Free Margin). Current spread, current drawdown (DD), planned profit, expected losses, etc. Number of open position(s), volume (LOT), profit. Today’s and yesterday’s range. Remaining time to the next candle. Last day profit information (with integrated IceFX ProfitInfo indicator). Risk-based LOT
      FREE
      The Solution A Universal Language Called Sekanas
      Aydin Sarihan
      Indicators
      Spread Sekanas: The True Cost of Your Trade Stop guessing with pips and points. Start seeing the real , proportional cost of the spread with the Spread Sekanas indicator. The traditional spread, measured in pips, is misleading. A 2-pip spread on EUR/USD is completely different from a 2-pip spread on GBP/JPY or a $2 spread on Gold. This makes it impossible to consistently compare your real trading costs across different instruments. The Spread Sekanas indicator solves this problem by measuring th
      FREE
      Auto TP Sl Panding Orders
      Sarfraz Ali -
      Utilities
      Auto TP SL Manul Open Panding Orders Overview: AUto TP SL Manul Open Panding Orders is an innovative trading platform designed to enhance trading efficiency and effectiveness in managing financial investments. Key Features: Automated Management : Seamlessly manage take-profit (TP) and stop-loss (SL) orders with our advanced automation tools. Manual Adjustments : Maintain control with manual options, allowing traders to adjust orders according to market conditions.
      FREE
      FX Gambit
      Boyan Atanassov
      Utilities
      Zenner Trading Presents FX Gambit Streaming Live on YouTube:  https://youtu.be/rD9bCSxypio FX Gambit is an Adaptive, Market Neutral, Dual MT4 based Parallel Launch Automated Trading System, designed to respond to all directional combinations and permutations of the market, and still produce a Net Positive Outcome. There are 2 instances of MT4 with 2 charts in each. The LONG LEG of the HEDGE is in the left chart and the SHORT LEG on the right. The two MT4 instances exchange current market BID
      FREE
      Session High Low
      Jerome Asiusin
      Indicators
      This indicator help to mark the high and low of the session Asian,London,Newyork , with custom hour setting This indicator is set to count from minute candle so it will move with the current market and stop at the designated hour and create a accurate line for the day. below is the customization that you can adjust : Input Descriptions EnableAsian Enables or disables the display of Asian session high and low levels. EnableLondon Enables or disables the display of London session high and
      FREE
      Automatic Fibonacci Pivots
      Martin Alejandro Bamonte
      Indicators
      Now free. The key Fibonacci pivot levels, drawn for you automatically every day, on any timeframe. Automatic Fibonacci Pivots calculates the daily support and resistance from the Fibonacci sequence and plots them clean on your chart: the daily pivot, S1/S2/S3 below and R1/R2/R3 above. These are the price zones where the market tends to react, bounce or break, and now you see them without drawing a single line. What it does: - Daily Fibonacci pivot levels (pivot, S1/S2/S3, R1/R2/R3), updated
      FREE
      Trade Panel Pro by RunwiseFX
      Runwise Limited
      4.86 (36)
      Utilities
      Fully functional manual trade panel with risk/reward, auto SL, lot size calculation, one-click trading, hidden (virtual) stop loss/take profit and pending orders, scale in and out of trades (partial close), news events and more. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Brings an incredible amount of functionality to MetaTrader for free and for both demo and live accounts. Features Lot size calculation - based on % of account to risk, fixed amount or dynamic lots Automatic take profit base
      FREE
      Colored Candle Time
      Saeed Hatam Mahmoudi
      Indicators
      Candle Time (MT4) The Candle Time indicator shows the remaining time for the current candle on the active chart timeframe. It adapts automatically to the chart period and updates on every tick. This is a charting utility; it does not provide trading signals and does not guarantee any profit. Main functions Display the time remaining for the current candle on any timeframe (M1 to MN). Color-coded state: green when price is above the open (up), gray when unchanged, and red when below the open (do
      FREE
      RC Hour Interval Lines MT4
      Francisco Rayol
      Indicators
      The Rayol Code Hour Interval Lines indicator was designed to assist your trading experience. It draws the range of hours chosen by the user directly on the chart, so that it enables traders to visualize price movements during their preferred trading hours, providing traders a more comprehensive view of price movements and market dynamics. This indicator allows the user to choose not only the Broker's time, but also the Local time. This way, the user no longer needs to calculate local time in re
      FREE
      SC MTF Rsi MT4
      Krisztian Kenedi
      5 (1)
      Indicators
      Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is RSI? Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and magnitude of price changes. The indicator oscillates between 0 and 100, comparing the magnitude of recent gains to recent lo
      FREE
      Check Execution Broker
      Nikolaos Pantzos
      5 (1)
      Utilities
      This expert is a tool to check broker execution and spread. Attach expert in any chart and wait to finish check. Expert sends a pending order (Buy Stop) away from the current price (100 pips) and then modifies it. When expert is removed from chart, pending orders expire and are deleted after 15 minutes. You can to get source code from here . Parameters OrdersID - Magic number for orders. ManualLotSize - Lot size for orders. TypeOfOrderUse - Type of order to place (pending or market). TimesModi
      FREE
      Candlestick Oscillator
      Stephen Reynolds
      4 (1)
      Indicators
      Candlestick Oscillator is a truly unique Oscillator that uses the concepts of within candlestick trading called the Record Session High. This is a method of analysing candlesticks to gauge when a trend might be wearing out and therefore ready for reversal or pause. We call it a record session high when we get 8 or more previous candles that have higher closes. We call it a record session low when we get 8 or more previous candles that have lower closes.  We don't rely on the typical Oscillation
      FREE
      AP Vwap Bands Pro MT4
      Allan Graham Pike
      Indicators
      AP VWAP Bands Pro (MT4) Volume-weighted average price with ±σ bands for clear intraday bias, mean-reversion zones, and dynamic support/resistance. Works on crypto (incl. BTC), FX, indices, and metals. Uses tick-volume when real volume isn’t available. What it shows VWAP line (volume-weighted mean price). Two envelopes around VWAP (default ±1σ and ±2σ) to highlight balance vs. extension. Reset modes: Day, Week, or Anchor Time (HH:MM) to start VWAP where you need it (e.g., exchange open). Why
      FREE
      Price Volume Trend Oscillator
      Rafi Anchukandan Koyamu Anchukandan
      Indicators
      The Price Volume Trend Oscillator (PVTO) is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to provide insights into the relationship between price movements and trading volumes. This indicator offers a unique perspective on market trends, helping traders identify potential buying and selling opportunities. Parameters: EMA Short Period: Defines the short EMA period for calculating the PVTO. Default 3 EMA Long Period: Specifies the long EMA period for PVTO calculation. Default 10 EMA Signal Period: S
      FREE
      Pin Bars
      Yury Emeliyanov
      4.83 (6)
      Indicators
      Main purpose: "Pin Bars" is designed to automatically detect pin bars on financial market charts. A pin bar is a candle with a characteristic body and a long tail, which can signal a trend reversal or correction. How it works: The indicator analyzes each candle on the chart, determining the size of the body, tail and nose of the candle. When a pin bar corresponding to predefined parameters is detected, the indicator marks it on the chart with an up or down arrow, depending on the direction of
      FREE
      Smart Trade and Order Manager
      Md Sakhawat Hossain
      4.75 (4)
      Utilities
      Smart Trade and Order Manager: An Essential Tool for Precision Trading Smart Trade and Order Manager is your trusted trading assistant, meticulously designed to simplify and streamline your trading operations. It empowers traders by enabling swift order execution and effortless order management, allowing you to dedicate your valuable time to in-depth market analysis and decision-making. With just a few clicks, you can initiate various order types, ensuring you are always in control of your tradi
      FREE
      NAS100 Auto Sl And TP
      Moustapha Boulouz
      5 (2)
      Utilities
      Introducing NAS100 Auto SL and TP Maker for MT4: Never miss setting StopLoss and TakeProfit again with our NAS100 Auto SL and TP Maker, an indispensable assistant for traders navigating the Nasdaq 100 market on MetaTrader 4. This tool is designed for those who seek a seamless solution to automate the management of StopLoss and TakeProfit levels. Key Features: Effortless Automation: Automatically monitors Nasdaq 100 trades without StopLoss and/or TakeProfit. Dynamically adjusts levels based on us
      FREE
      MASi Three Screens
      Aleksey Terentev
      5 (2)
      Indicators
      MASi Three Screens is based on the trading strategy by Dr. Alexander Elder. This indicator is a collection of algorithms. Algorithms are based on the analysis of charts of several timeframes. You can apply any of the provided algorithms. List of versions of algorithms:     ThreeScreens v1.0 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD line;     ThreeScreens v1.1 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD histogram;     ThreeScreens v1.2 - Combines the first two algorithms in
      FREE
      TradeKeeper Lite
      Evgeniy Scherbina
      Utilities
      The utility TradeKeeper Lite can show your profits for different periods and bip a sound when you reach a profit target value. Click the tachometer to quickly switch to the next profit period. There are 5 of them: This Day, This Week, This Month, Last 90 Days and All I Made. With the utility TradeKeeper Pro , available at this link , you can also open trades with a magic number and volume of your choice, trail any orders with a simple trail or iSAR-based trail, as well as close any open trades a
      FREE
      OneClick Wonder light
      Hajime Tsuro
      Utilities
      This is a light version of OneClickWonder. It has a limitation of lotsize ( 0.01 ) and also the trade direction (only SELL ) and magic number is fiexd (magic number = 11 ) ------------------------------------ OneClickWonder manages open trades by   Magic Number   and   Symbol , providing: ·            Individual or Basket Trailing Stop ·            Optional Averaging system   (adds new trades automatically) ·            OneClickOrder buttons   (BUY / SELL directly from chart) ·            Works
      FREE
      Period Change Button
      Rainer Albrecht
      3 (1)
      Utilities
      Fastest way to change the period. Suitable for traders who use many charts and timeframes. Size, shape and color can be customized. Inputs Parameters Corner — Choose corner placement Standart is "Right lower chart corner" Color — Background color of the button ColorText — Text color of the button ColorOn — Background color of the button for the current period ColorOnText — Text color of the button for the current period Font — Arial, Verdana... FontSize — Size of the font in pixels DistanceX —
      FREE
      ForexBob 1 Click Closer Button
      Manpreet Singh
      Utilities
      ForexBob 1 Click Button is very impresive forex tool for scalpers: 1. Helpful in Closing multiple trades in just Single Click. 2. Scalper can benefits the most who always eager to close multiple trades in averaging and lock the profits fast. 3. It helps to avoid latency and so profits can be locked where we need. 4. Easy to Install, same as we install any expert advisor. 5. Speed of closing trades depends on your broker's server speed. If you find any improvements we are open to your feedback
      FREE
      OneClickClose Free
      Hajime Tsuro
      5 (5)
      Utilities
      This is a forex supporting tool for all manual traders. You can close positions immediately at once on the MT4 Terminal by a single click. CLOSE SELL: You can close SHORT positions of the target currency pair (same as the chart you’re using this EA). CLOSE BUY: Same as above but LONG positions will be closed. CLOSE ALL: All opened positions will be closed (no matter of currency pairs). You can select the closing method from CLOSE ALL or CLOSE ONE BY ONE. You can choose the positions to be closed
      FREE
      Buyers of this product also purchase
      Forex Trade Manager MT4
      InvestSoft
      4.98 (443)
      Utilities
      Trade Manager MT4 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 4, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, or crypto, Trade M
      Local Trade Copier EA MT4
      Juvenille Emperor Limited
      4.96 (110)
      Utilities
      Experience exceptionally  fast trade copying with the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking to inc
      Trade Assistant MT4
      Evgeniy Kravchenko
      4.43 (197)
      Utilities
      It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
      Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      4.69 (65)
      Utilities
      Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 4 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader 4 . COPYLOT helps you copy Forex trades between MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals with flexible synchronization for different account setups. COPYLOT MT4 version supports: MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Hedge to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Netting to MetaTrader 4   MT5 version Full Description + DEMO + PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files How To Test and Optimize A
      TradePanel MT4
      Alfiya Fazylova
      4.84 (95)
      Utilities
      Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
      Equity Protect Pro
      Shi Jie He
      5 (1)
      Utilities
      Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
      Riskless Pyramid
      Snapdragon Systems Ltd
      5 (1)
      Utilities
      Introduction This powerful MT4 trade mangement EA offers a way potentially to aggressively multiply trade profits in a riskfree manner. Once a trade has been entered with a defined stoploss and take profit target then the EA will add three pyramid add-on trades in order to increase the overall level of profit. The user sets the total combined profit target to be gained if everything works out. This can be specified either as a multiple of the original trade profit or as a total dollar amount. Fo
      The News Filter
      Leolouiski Gan
      5 (25)
      Utilities
      This product filters all expert advisors and manual charts during news time. It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from here onwards
      Grid Manual MT4
      Alfiya Fazylova
      4.71 (17)
      Utilities
      Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the Grid manual will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. Ful
      Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
      Vu Trung Kien
      4.43 (7)
      Utilities
      Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
      Trading History MT4
      Siarhei Vashchylka
      5 (9)
      Utilities
      Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
      Trend Line Optimizer
      Evgenii Aksenov
      4.11 (19)
      Utilities
      This is an automatic parameter optimizer for the   Trend Line PRO   indicator Easily and quickly you will select the optimal parameters for your favorite Trend Line PRO indicator.  Optimization takes only a few seconds. The optimizer allows you to find the best parameters for each pair and period: Amplitude, TP1-TP3, StopLoss, as well as values for Time Filter and HTF Filter on the selected history section (Days)  To optimize different timeframes, you need a different range of history: M5-M15
      Nas US100 GEX Level Converter Cfd Mapping MT4
      Stefan Norbert Rudolf
      Utilities
      ATTENTION: The Indicator cannot be backtested, as it is generated exclusively from live intraday calculations based on options flow. GEX Level Converter – Gamma Exposure Mapping for CFD Charts NASDAQ-100 edition — for US100 · NDX · NAS100 · USTECH and every Nasdaq-100 CFD equivalent Instantly see professional options-market levels directly on your MetaTrader Nasdaq-100 CFD chart. The GEX Level Converter translates the daily Gamma Exposure (GEX) zones of the NDX options market into precise pri
      Trade copier MT4
      Alfiya Fazylova
      4.59 (34)
      Utilities
      Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT4," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT5" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
      News Filter EA MT4
      Rashed Samir
      5 (10)
      Utilities
      News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
      Trade Dashboard MT4
      Fatemeh Ameri
      4.96 (54)
      Utilities
      Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
      Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
      Levi Dane Benjamin
      4.09 (11)
      Utilities
      DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
      Ultimate Partial Profit EA
      BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
      4.67 (3)
      Utilities
      This EA Utility delivers a robust solution for managing an unlimited array of open orders, both manual and automated. It enables customizable partial profit levels utilizing metrics such as pips, ratios, ATR (Average True Range), and profit amounts for precise trade management. The utility features an advanced on-screen display, offering clear visualization of all orders and their profit levels to enhance strategic decision-making and control. To evaluate its performance and interface, the EA s
      NT Trade Manager Panel MT4
      Irina Nechaeva
      Utilities
      A professional panel for manual trading that keeps the whole trade cycle in one window on the chart, from a precise entry to protecting your account. Size every position strictly to a defined risk, build the trade with lines directly on the chart using the RR Tool, and place market and pending orders, grids and OCO. The panel takes position management off your hands: partial closing across up to five levels, six types of trailing stop, breakeven and Virtual SL/TP. Daily, weekly and monthly limit
      Zone Trader MT4
      Lee Samson
      5 (1)
      Utilities
      Trade support and resistance or supply and demand zones automatically once you have identified the key areas you want to trade from. This EA allows you to draw buy and sell zones with a single click and then place them exactly where you expect price to turn. The EA then monitors those zones and will automatically take trades based on price action you specify for the zones. Once the initial trade is taken, the EA will then get out in profit at the opposite zone you place, which becomes the target
      Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
      Dilwyn Tng
      5 (3)
      Utilities
      Working Trial Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 is not just a simple local trade copier; it is a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with its blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both   Master (sender) and Slave (receiver)   modes, with real-time synchronization of
      Tick Volume Chart
      Boris Sedov
      4 (2)
      Utilities
      Tick Volume Chart — fixed volume bars for MetaTrader 4. The tool creates charts on which each candle has a fixed tick volume. Data sampling is carried out not by time but by the tick volume. Each bar contains a given (fixed) tick volume. Tick volume can be adjusted by changing the value of the Volume parameter. You can apply indicators, Expert Advisors and scripts to the tick chart. You get a fully functional chart, on which you can work just as well as on a regular chart. In the process of work
      EquityTargetCloser MT4
      Evgeniy Zhdan
      Utilities
      Automatic profit locking when target profit is reached EquityTargetCloser   — is a utility expert advisor for MetaTrader 5 that automatically closes all market positions and deletes pending orders as soon as   equity exceeds the current balance by a specified profit amount . After all positions are closed, the target automatically increases: the new threshold = new balance + specified profit. The EA does not open trades, it only manages existing positions, helping to reliably lock in profit and
      Telegram To MT4 Copier
      Trinh Dat
      4.95 (38)
      Utilities
      The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
      CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      4.87 (31)
      Utilities
      Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing for MetaTrader 4 — automatic closing by total profit or loss A reliable trade-management utility for MetaTrader 4 that automatically closes positions when the total profit or total loss reaches the level you set. The Expert Advisor monitors open trades, calculates floating profit and loss, can trail profit, and helps close positions faster than manual reaction. MetaTrader 4 is still used by many manual traders, grid traders, scalpers, and Expert Advisor use
      DrawDown Limiter MT4
      Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
      5 (8)
      Utilities
      Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
      Exp Averager
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      4.82 (22)
      Utilities
      Averager for MetaTrader 4 — advanced trade recovery and position series management system A professional Expert Advisor created for traders who need a controlled way to average losing positions, build a structured trade basket, and manage exits with more flexibility. Averager is designed to open additional trades when positions move into drawdown, helping you improve the average entry price and manage the entire series as one coordinated structure. This is not just another averaging utility. It
      Trade Copier Professional MT4
      Tola Moses Hector
      Utilities
      Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
      Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      Utilities
      VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
      VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      4.85 (61)
      Utilities
      Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
      More from author
      RedFox Copier Pro
      Rui Manh Tien
      4.7 (10)
      Utilities
      Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signa
      Alert MT4 to Telegram by RedFox
      Rui Manh Tien
      4.29 (7)
      Utilities
      EA send order’s information in MT4 to Telegram channels Alert MT4 to Telegram by RedFox     is an easy to use fully customizable utility that allows sending of specified signals to Telegram’s chat, channel or group, making your account a  signal provider. Key Feature Telegram Channel IDs : Send to many group, channel. Ex.  -100xxxxx Add Footer Content: Add signature for content Send Pips Running: Send pips run when hit 20, 40, 80 pips Send screenshot: Send signal include screenshot Template Fil
      FREE
      RedFox EA
      Rui Manh Tien
      5 (2)
      Experts
      RedFox EA is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade across a wide range of currency pairs. This EA employs a trend-following strategy, utilizing advanced Trend Line logic to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing price movements and trend lines, RedFox EA can make informed trading decisions, enhancing its ability to enter and exit trades at optimal points. This EA is versatile and can be used on various timeframes, ranging from M1 (one minute) to H4 (four hours), m
      RedFox Copier Pro MT5
      Rui Manh Tien
      5 (2)
      Utilities
      Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To MT5 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT5 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT5 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt5   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to MT5 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signal
      Filter:
      Anik Rahman
      419
      Anik Rahman 2025.08.08 04:56 
       

      its not working .

      Dirk Reinkober
      329
      Dirk Reinkober 2025.06.04 12:53 
       

      How does the trailing stop work?

      Alexandr Pavlyuchok
      38
      Alexandr Pavlyuchok 2025.06.02 18:35 
       

      Спасибо разработчику! Всё работает прекрастно!!

      lmd
      396
      lmd 2025.05.21 17:26 
       

      The best on the market

      Marcotrader4
      350
      Marcotrader4 2024.12.31 13:28 
       

      hello Redfox i have question regarding the telegram forward robot the regex function to modify text and a python?

      cepkon
      14
      cepkon 2024.12.28 20:16 
       

      "close los" and "close profit" don't work

      bassc
      14
      bassc 2024.08.02 19:05 
       

      Hello. Very good EA. Thx for that. But there is one very silly problem. Your EA opens the order when i write a message by hand on the Telegram channel. But if my TradingVew telegram bot sends a message, your EA does not do anything. Messages are exactly the same.

      Kenneth Osemede
      181
      Kenneth Osemede 2024.07.30 06:48 
       

      What a waste , i couldn't set it up.... i don't recommend it

      Kenneth
      26
      Kenneth 2024.05.19 10:22 
       

      I loved it. But there's something fishy with the support and company. I installed it, worked fine. I had some questions and found their Telegram. I asked a question, got an answer, then contacted by what it looked like their support. After receiving some more help, they offered the paid version for $40. I should have just deleted them but all looked fine, channel name was @RedF0x_Support (warning, zero instead of o in Fox), sent $40, after sending all proof of the transfer after follow their instructions, they needed to "fix the files", they needed to "confirm" from their side, then silence, for a day. After a day they said "Send your phone number and email address, For a quick verification so I can send the files". I said "you can send the file here" but they want my email and my phone number... For what? Scammer! Pretty upset for this, they don't answer here on MQL5 either when I explained to them someone is posing as their support scamming... So it seems the auther isn't active anymore, or has been hacked or whatever... Either way, find alternatives, more safe!

      vnmforex
      14
      vnmforex 2024.04.15 16:51 
       

      Perfect. But can you add more actions with more tp

      Lukasz888
      269
      Lukasz888 2024.04.03 21:35 
       

      Everything works super, I recommend

      ssorembe
      31
      ssorembe 2024.03.28 07:41 
       

      Everything is great except I cannot get sell 50% at TP2 to work. Once fixed will give 5 stars

      Razmic Jan
      98
      Razmic Jan 2023.11.16 08:54 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Ntethelelo Alexcious Makhanya
      491
      Ntethelelo Alexcious Makhanya 2023.06.25 21:10 
       

      I couldn't set it up and it expired ... what a waste

      Giacomo casa
      19
      Giacomo casa 2023.06.02 20:33 
       

      the best!!

      aaa aaa
      18
      aaa aaa 2023.05.16 15:07 
       

      Very good application. I have one question. How do I set up multiple positions from one command?

      MASAKI tonouchi
      23
      MASAKI tonouchi 2023.05.02 13:30 
       

      It's dangerous without SL and TP, so if you can't set SL and TP, I don't want to enter

      James Mays
      23
      James Mays 2023.05.02 01:24 
       

      used to work really well, however now it is asking for telegram url when its already added, any help?

      Edit:

      I used a new token and it worked

      artem1968
      14
      artem1968 2023.04.12 08:21 
       

      Не работает,выдает ошибку url

      Nguyen Duy Nguyen
      123
      Nguyen Duy Nguyen 2023.04.04 19:11 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      123
      Reply to review