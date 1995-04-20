Mouse calculation mt4

Mouse Calculation quickly calculates each order’s P/L if closed at the price level you point to with your mouse.

Ideal for quick decisions when managing multiple orders such as grid, martingale, and scaled entries. Break-even and target price levels at a glance.

Key Features

  • Mouse PnL (M): Preview per-order and total P/L (including swap).

  • Break even Price (B): Show the basket break-even price / break-even line.

  • Time_Sync_Lines (T): Align the same time-of-day across the most recent N days for easy comparison; drag to review key moments.

  • Panel (P): Show/Hide the control panel.

  • About (A): Usage notes and info entry.

On-chart Labels

  • B / S: Current P/L of each order

  • M: Estimated “close-at-this-price P/L” based on the mouse price

  • T: Total P/L

Best Use Cases

  • Grid: Quickly determine the “basket take-profit level”.

  • Martingale: Quickly see “how far a rebound needs to go to reach break-even / turn positive”.

  • Multi-order positions: Make partial close and adjustments more straightforward.

Parameters

  • sync_lines: Number of vertical lines for Time_Sync_Lines (default 8)
    (Other inputs are colors/display styles and can be adjusted as you prefer.)

How to Use

  1. Attach to a chart (calculations are based on the current chart symbol).

  2. Press M to enable Mouse PnL (M), press B to enable Break even Price (B), press T to enable Time_Sync_Lines (T).

  3. Move the mouse to any price level to view the result; drag Time_Sync_Lines when you want to compare.

Hotkeys: P Panel, A About, M Mouse PnL, B Break even Price, T Time_Sync_Lines.

Important Notes & Disclaimer

  • This indicator is for analysis and decision support only. It is not investment advice and does not guarantee profits.

  • Contract specs, point value, and swap rules vary by broker, so results may differ. Please refer to your live account.

  • The indicator does not place trades or modify orders; it only displays information.


