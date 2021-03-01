Easy backtest 2 pro
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.0
Easy Backtest 2 Pro
Easy Backtest 2 Pro
Easy Backtest 2 Pro is a great FREE alternative testing software!.
You can test your new strategy in Strategy Tester in your MT4, using all available historical data.
Beyond the basic functions such as:
- BUY, SELL
- PENDING ORDERS
- STOP LOSE, TAKE PROFIT
- AUTO RISK MANAGMANT
- AUTO LOT SIZE
You can modify each of them at any time, exactly like in live trading.
Advanced features PRO such as:
- PREVIOUS DAY'S HIGH/LOW
- PIVOT POINTS
- FIBONACCI
- AUTO TRAILLING STOP
- AUTO BREAKEVEN
- DOUBLE ORDERS 1/2 LOT
License: MIT License
github.com/jacekbialek1908/Easy-Backtest-Pro
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