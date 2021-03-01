







Easy Backtest 2 Pro is a great FREE alternative testing software!.







You can test your new strategy in Strategy Tester in your MT4, using all available historical data.

Beyond the basic functions such as:

BUY, SELL

PENDING ORDERS

STOP LOSE, TAKE PROFIT

AUTO RISK MANAGMANT

AUTO LOT SIZE

You can modify each of them at any time, exactly like in live trading.

Advanced features PRO such as:

PREVIOUS DAY'S HIGH/LOW

PIVOT POINTS

FIBONACCI

AUTO TRAILLING STOP

AUTO BREAKEVEN

DOUBLE ORDERS 1/2 LOT



License: MIT License

github.com/jacekbialek1908/Easy-Backtest-Pro