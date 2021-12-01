Trade Time Manager MT4

The EA opens and closes new orders on time. It can be used to implement trading scenarios of any complexity by creating a list of tasks.

There are two options for completing the task

The task is executed on the specified date and time - it is executed once and is removed from the list. The task is executed with repetition on the specified day of the week and time - the task with repetitions is not removed from the list.

Panel settings

Symbol - select the symbol for the trade function.

Time - date and time of the trading function execution. Input format: date and time "yyyy.mm.dd hh: mi: ss" or time "hh: mi: ss".

Trade - a list of trade functions.

Lot - the volume of the transaction.

Price - the open price of a pending order.

Stop Loss - distance to place a Stop Loss order in points. 0 - disabled.

Take Profit - distance to place a Take Profit order in points. 0 - disabled.

Repeat - repeating by day of the week.

Add - add to the list.

Trade functions: Buy, Buy Stop, Buy Limit, Sell, Sell Stop, Sell Limit.

Closing functions

Close Buy - closes all Buy trades.

Close Sell - closes all Sell deals.

Close Buy / Sell - performs two functions Close Buy, Close Sell.

Close Profit - closes all profitable trades.

Close Loss - closes all Losing trades.

Close Stop - closes all pending Buy Stop, Sell Stop orders.

Close Limit - closes all pending Buy Limit, Sell Limit orders.

Close Stop / Limit - performs two functions Close Stop, Close Limit.



