Simple panel EA

4.94

This is a simple panel EA for one-click trading.

Unlike the standard panel, it features the Close all button for closing all orders on the current symbol, as well as the ability to enter the stop loss and take profit values before opening an order.

The EA distinguishes its orders from others, therefore, the magic number must be specified in the panel settings.

The panel is able to take screenshots when opening and closing deals to allow further analysis of the signals for opening/closing orders.

The “Info” button displays the statistics of your trading.

Attention! Stop loss and take profit are set in pips.

Do not forget to enable auto trading.

Panel Settings

  • ECN account
  • Use pending menu to open/close pending orders
  • Slippage - maximum slippage, pips
  • Show stoploss on chart (value and % of balance)
  • Show takeprofit on chart (value and % of balance)
  • Magic number - unique number to let the EA distinguish its own orders from the ones opened manually or by other EAs. If MagicNumber=0 then the EA closes all orders on the current symbol
  • Use make screen shorts – take screenshots when opening/closing orders
  • Show history info – display trading statistics all the time
  • X coordinate – position of the panel along the X axis
  • Y coordinate – position of the panel along the Y axis
  • TextColor - color of the Stoploss, Takeprofit, Lotsize labels on the panel
    Reviews 23
    join1984520
    14
    join1984520 2025.12.20 05:51 
     

    非常好用謝謝

    alejandro Burgos
    55
    alejandro Burgos 2024.11.05 18:39 
     

    very nice tool i like a lot

    Jewel177
    18
    Jewel177 2023.09.06 20:06 
     

    Спасибо за бесплатную панель :)))

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    join1984520
    14
    join1984520 2025.12.20 05:51 
     

    非常好用謝謝

    Fedor Arkhipov
    84587
    Reply from developer Fedor Arkhipov 2025.12.20 09:19
    Very thanks for feedback!
    gustavoemilio
    14
    gustavoemilio 2025.04.10 15:39 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Fedor Arkhipov
    84587
    Reply from developer Fedor Arkhipov 2025.04.10 17:59
    Very thanks for feedback!
    alejandro Burgos
    55
    alejandro Burgos 2024.11.05 18:39 
     

    very nice tool i like a lot

    Fedor Arkhipov
    84587
    Reply from developer Fedor Arkhipov 2024.11.05 18:52
    Very thanks for feedback!
    Jewel177
    18
    Jewel177 2023.09.06 20:06 
     

    Спасибо за бесплатную панель :)))

    Fedor Arkhipov
    84587
    Reply from developer Fedor Arkhipov 2023.09.06 20:29
    Спасибо за отзыв!
    Abbey166
    383
    Abbey166 2023.07.06 17:21 
     

    Very usefull application!! I use it on 3 real accounts and never any problem with the application performance or any delay in operation! Thank you author!

    Fedor Arkhipov
    84587
    Reply from developer Fedor Arkhipov 2023.07.06 17:26
    Very thanks for feedback!
    Gary Clifford Townsend
    325
    Gary Clifford Townsend 2023.06.14 17:07 
     

    Sometimes it's the simplist concepts executed so thoughtfully that set products like this above the rest. Thanks for putting together all these indespensible tools in such a clever way. I even sunset my own version in favour of yours. This has become my go-to manual trading tool.

    Fedor Arkhipov
    84587
    Reply from developer Fedor Arkhipov 2023.06.14 17:23
    Very thanks for feedback!
    LEXX315854
    25
    LEXX315854 2023.02.16 11:45 
     

    не открывает ордера 2023.02.16 order sell 0.50 XAUUSD opening at 1837.43 sl: 0.00 tp: 1837.33 failed [Off quotes] может в чем то не разобрался?! иногда открывает но чаще всего пишет failed [Off quotes]

    Fedor Arkhipov
    84587
    Reply from developer Fedor Arkhipov 2023.02.16 12:40
    Увеличь slippage.
    Opoku Mensah
    230
    Opoku Mensah 2022.12.03 10:50 
     

    Very useful and easy to you.Thanks for sharing.

    Fedor Arkhipov
    84587
    Reply from developer Fedor Arkhipov 2022.12.03 11:16
    Very thanks for feedback!
    Michael Hutóczki
    18
    Michael Hutóczki 2022.06.25 17:36 
     

    Very super! I love it!

    Fedor Arkhipov
    84587
    Reply from developer Fedor Arkhipov 2022.06.25 17:47
    Very thanks for feedback!
    belluspixel
    16
    belluspixel 2021.11.25 09:34 
     

    This is such a useful tool! I really like it. But could you update it to have the BUY button on the right and the SELL button on the left? I think it is better that way like on most platforms.

    Fedor Arkhipov
    84587
    Reply from developer Fedor Arkhipov 2021.11.25 14:52
    No, panel is free. So one distributed "as is".
    Saeid Eslami
    21
    Saeid Eslami 2021.09.03 13:19 
     

    easy to use and fast .thanks you

    Fedor Arkhipov
    84587
    Reply from developer Fedor Arkhipov 2021.09.03 19:50
    Very thanks for feedback!
    Mehdi Faraz Fard
    2470
    Mehdi Faraz Fard 2021.07.11 13:37 
     

    So far so good.Thanks

    Fedor Arkhipov
    84587
    Reply from developer Fedor Arkhipov 2021.07.11 13:42
    Very thanks for feedback!
    Zeitl
    76
    Zeitl 2021.05.11 15:02 
     

    Ideal for one-click trading, simple and effective, highly recommended. Igot used to it within seconds and would never use any of the other panels I tried before!

    Fedor Arkhipov
    84587
    Reply from developer Fedor Arkhipov 2021.06.15 08:29
    Very thanks! Can you set 5 stars?
    Vitali Platonov
    822
    Vitali Platonov 2020.11.18 01:29 
     

    Отличный продукт!

    Fedor Arkhipov
    84587
    Reply from developer Fedor Arkhipov 2020.11.18 07:11
    Большое спасибо за отзыв!
    Martin Brown
    823
    Martin Brown 2019.06.26 13:53 
     

    Small. Does not take up a lot of chart space, which is very good. All of the essentials can be preset for one click trading.

    Matthew Todorovski
    13134
    Matthew Todorovski 2018.06.12 15:44 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Bogdan Gheonea
    603
    Bogdan Gheonea 2018.02.09 21:49 
     

    Dependable!

    I got so used to it, I can't trade without it.

    Ali irwan
    5137
    Ali irwan 2017.07.23 13:03 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Victor Epand
    512
    Victor Epand 2017.07.05 01:57 
     

    I like this EA. It is fast because it enters trades with TP and SL using 1 command rather than 2 (enter and modify). I also like the screenshot feature.

    [Deleted] 2017.05.17 16:51 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    12
    Reply to review