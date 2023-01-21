Broker Desynchronization script MT4

Broker Desynchronization script MT4 is a script in the form of an EA. It will check the desynchronization of a BROKER's server compared to your time at your PC.
Usually BROKER sets time forward to have some space to execute trades.
If you wish to check how big the difference is, please load the EA to any chart.
After loading, it will wait for the first tick to check the desynchronization.
Information will be available for 10 seconds.
NOTE!
If market is closed, you get information to try again later.

A link to a MT 5 version:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/92516

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