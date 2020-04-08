Mouse calculation
- Indicators
- Shi Jie He
- Version: 1.1
Mouse Calculation quickly calculates each order’s P/L if closed at the price level you point to with your mouse.
Ideal for quick decisions when managing multiple orders such as grid, martingale, and scaled entries. Break-even and target price levels at a glance.
Key Features
-
Mouse PnL (M): Preview per-order and total P/L (including swap).
-
Break even Price (B): Show the basket break-even price / break-even line.
-
Time_Sync_Lines (T): Align the same time-of-day across the most recent N days for easy comparison; drag to review key moments.
-
Panel (P): Show/Hide the control panel.
-
About (A): Usage notes and info entry.
On-chart Labels
-
B / S: Current P/L of each order
-
M: Estimated “close-at-this-price P/L” based on the mouse price
-
T: Total P/L
Best Use Cases
-
Grid: Quickly determine the “basket take-profit level”.
-
Martingale: Quickly see “how far a rebound needs to go to reach break-even / turn positive”.
-
Multi-order positions: Make partial close and adjustments more straightforward.
Parameters
-
sync_lines: Number of vertical lines for Time_Sync_Lines (default 8)
(Other inputs are colors/display styles and can be adjusted as you prefer.)
How to Use
-
Attach to a chart (calculations are based on the current chart symbol).
-
Press M to enable Mouse PnL (M), press B to enable Break even Price (B), press T to enable Time_Sync_Lines (T).
-
Move the mouse to any price level to view the result; drag Time_Sync_Lines when you want to compare.
Hotkeys: P Panel, A About, M Mouse PnL, B Break even Price, T Time_Sync_Lines.
Important Notes & Disclaimer
-
This indicator is for analysis and decision support only. It is not investment advice and does not guarantee profits.
-
Contract specs, point value, and swap rules vary by broker, so results may differ. Please refer to your live account.
-
The indicator does not place trades or modify orders; it only displays information.