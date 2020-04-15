The new version of the game "Snake".





Added setting for the distance of the target (vertical + horizontal), which greatly enlivens the game.





The snake moves in the background, along the grid layout.





Control:





Ctrl - pause, W - up, A - left, S - down, D - right.





In the input parameters, you can set the time in milliseconds between movements.





The snake increases by one division upon reaching the goal, and so on, until it occupies the entire field.





The comment displays the size of the field and the size of the snake.