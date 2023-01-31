Taiji

The EA does not use Dangerous Methods:

No mesh

Without averaging

No martingale

No doubling

Minimum deposit for trading 100$

Use accounts with a minimum spread

The best timeframe to trade is H1,H4

Best trading pairs: XAUUSD,GBPUSD, EURUSD,USDCAD,NZDUSD,AUDUSD 

Suggest Move_ Set Sl to: trueOther settings: default

Activity price: 299, final price: 1500

Time options. EA trades 24/7 by default. User may futher define which days of week and hours of day are tradable ("Nontradable hours, space-separated list", "Trade on Sundays" , ..., "Trade on Fridays"). 

Backtesting: EA trades on candle closure and may be tested with "Open prices only" mode which is much faster than "Every tick" with essentially same results.

Important information!

For the first 2 weeks, trade on a demo account or a cent account (to choose the best trading conditions for yourself)

Install a trading advisor on a VPS


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Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
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