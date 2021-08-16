EA AutoGreen
- Experts
-
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 16 August 2021
- Activations: 5
AUTOGREEN EA
The AUTOGREEN EA is designed specifically for trading on forex used. This EA use Price action to determine best open position. My main goal when developing a strategy is long-term growth.
See youtube video full: https://youtu.be/ld_fSZMqZbE
See Youtube Video default single entry setup backtesting: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ld_fSZMqZbE&t=1s
See Youtube video with Recovery Setup backtesting: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ld_fSZMqZbE&t=518s
It:
- Trades the ALL MAJOR FOREX PAIR WITH H1 TIME FRAME with a focus on long-term growth.
- Opens 1 trade at a time (per Pair) and uses no martingale methods. Every trade has a stop loss. But you can use recovery setup if you want (I make those parameter Optional)
- It has recovery mode with one time open position to safe wrong trade.(optional)
- Is unaffected from any intra-bar-action as it trades on bar open only.
- Is easy to set up: just change the magic number (if needed), I also attached set file and manual for easier use
- Will receive ongoing maintenance. All updates will be free of charge and are planned to be regularly released for many years to come.
- Needs a minimum account balance of just $100 USD or equivalent.
We have to different set files
-First only single Open = http://bit.ly/autogreensingle
-Second Single Open with One position For recovery mode = http://bit.ly/autogreenaveraging