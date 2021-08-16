EA AutoGreen

AUTOGREEN EA

The AUTOGREEN EA is designed specifically for trading on forex used. This EA use Price action to determine best open position. My main goal when developing a strategy is long-term growth.

See youtube video full: https://youtu.be/ld_fSZMqZbE

See Youtube Video default single entry setup backtesting: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ld_fSZMqZbE&amp;t=1s

See Youtube video with Recovery Setup backtesting: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ld_fSZMqZbE&amp;t=518s

It:

  • Trades the ALL MAJOR FOREX PAIR WITH H1 TIME FRAME with a focus on long-term growth.
  • Opens 1 trade at a time (per Pair) and uses no martingale methods. Every trade has a stop loss. But you can use recovery setup if you want (I make those parameter Optional)
  • It has recovery mode with one time open position to safe wrong trade.(optional)
  • Is unaffected from any intra-bar-action as it trades on bar open only.
  • Is easy to set up: just change the magic number (if needed), I also attached set file and manual for easier use
  • Will receive ongoing maintenance. All updates will be free of charge and are planned to be regularly released for many years to come.
  • Needs a minimum account balance of just $100 USD or equivalent.

We have to different set files

-First only single Open = http://bit.ly/autogreensingle

-Second Single Open with One position For recovery mode = http://bit.ly/autogreenaveraging

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AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Neuro Edge
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
5 (4)
Experts
Please give review to support development of this Expert Advisor NeuroEdge EA is an advanced trend-following scalper designed to adapt dynamically to market behavior. Built with precision algorithms and smart averaging logic, it maintains minimal drawdown while capturing high-probability setups in trending conditions. NeuroEdge continuously analyzes market flow to ensure optimal entries and exits — giving traders the edge they need in volatile markets. ️ Core Features: Adaptive Trend Detection
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Angel Eyes
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
Experts
Angel Eyes, an EA (Expert Advisor) designed to be unlike any other on the market. You might prefer trading forex or indices, but I stand out from the rest. I seek CONSISTENCY and SUSTAINABILITY. Angel Eyes focuses on precision trading on DOW JONES PAIR ( US30, DJ30  ), carefully analyzing market patterns and behaviors. My strategy is built on a deep understanding of price movements, designed for steady and reliable profit growth. Developed by a team with over a decade of expertise in trading and
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Super MataELang Pro
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
Experts
EA SUPER MATAELANG PRO About EA: This EA uses some very sophisticated indicators. Can detect trend direction with high accuracy. It also has a safety system to anticipate if the price direction is not in the same direction as the position. Using security in the form of an averaging or martingale system Best used in the m15 time frame. The recommendation is GBPUSD, but you can try using another pair This has been running for more than 1 year so it has been proven that yes it can withstand variou
ScalperGhost
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
4.14 (7)
Experts
EA SCALPER GHOST PRO This is single Entry type EA. It use smart alghoritme to detect market movement. It also use Stop loss and take profit . EA will not use any dangerous system like martingale, grid, averaging etc which can cause account blown in a second Tis EA use More than one pair to reduce risk. Right now im using 13 pair at the same time PROMO SALE PRICE Only $99 For first 10 copies!!   4 copies left Next Price will be ====>> $xxxx UP RAMADHAN KAREEM PROMO ONLY $55 FOR LIFE TIME.. GRAB
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Super MataELang Limited
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
Experts
EA SUPER MATAELANG Limited Big Promo For 5 first buyer will get $65 price ==>> next price will Up to $XXXXX This is the Free Version of  EA SUPER MATAELANG PRO It cannot set the Lotsize. By default is 0.001. Plase buy Pro version  Link Pro Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/87076 This EA uses some very sophisticated indicators. Can detect trend direction with high accuracy. It also has a safety system to anticipate if the price direction is not in the same direction as the posit
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Kumo BreakOut Notification
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
Utilities
This Expert Advisor Give Us Notification on MT4 Mobile Aplication if CAndle break throught the kumo aka senkou span A/B You can put your ichimoku cloud setting at your desire How to Setup Notification please read this  https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/setup/settings_notifications This is an Expert Advisor just put on Experts on your MT4
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Telegram BreakOut Ichimoku
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
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Telegram BrealOut Ichimoku Lite The Expert Advisor will help you forward all alert from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel Parameters Channel Name - Name of your channel Token   - create bot on Telegram and get token. AlertonTelegram - true to activate AlertonMobile - true to activate AlertonEmail - true to activate Customize moku Setting (Pro Version) Customize Comment (Pro Version) Add Customizable Signal Name(Pro Version) Important Note - You must allow WebRequest and add the     https://a
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EA Mata Elang Pro
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
5 (1)
Experts
See EA Performance on Backtesting with low balance  =  https://youtu.be/8Wok_CTzcsQ Contact me via mql5 if you wanna get trial EA Mata Elang EA is a trading robot  for the trading on forex and trades  Scalping  Strategy. This is a Trend Following system that trades in all session.   It use Multi Complex Algorithm to determine trend behaviour. It use multiple indicators to maintain false signal It best on M15 Time Frame. This system use very sophisticated logic to determine trend. Also it has r
MultiStopOrder
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
Utilities
MultiStopOrder Tis Script will help us to put multiple stop order with single one click. This is a script not an EA Will place BUYSTOP and SELLSTOP with single click Main Feature 1. Put Multiple Stop Order 2. Specify how much stop orders will make 3. Set distance from current price 4. Set distance for each stop order 5. Set Take Profit dan Stop Loss  6. Use it on MT4 7. Set lot size with minmum 0.01 lots 8. Use with single one clicks
Moving Average Cross Notification
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
Utilities
This Expert Advisor give you an alert to your Metatrader Mobile and on Metatrader Screen Chart You can put your Moving average setting You can freely add custom message to it. How to Setup Notification please read this  https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/setup/settings_notifications Input default on this Expert Advisor. You can change to it parameters. fastMAPeriode     =3; slowMAPeriode     =8; MAMethodType      ="0=SMA  1=EMA  2=SMMA  3=LWMA"; fastMAMethod      =1; slowMAMeth
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Telegram BreakOut Ichimoku PRO
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
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Telegram BreakOut Ichimoku   Telegram BrealOut Ichimoku PRO The Expert Advisor will help you forward all alert from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel Parameters Channel Name - Name of your channel Token   - create bot on Telegram and get token. AlertonTelegram - true to activate AlertonMobile   - true to activate AlertonEmail   - true to activate Customize moku Setting (Pro Version) Customize Comment (Pro Version) Add Customizable Signal Name(Pro Version) FOR TRY YOU CAN DOWNLOAD LITE VERSION
BBands PullBreak Telegram Signal
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
Utilities
BB PullBreak Signal This is an EA that can provide notifications when a candle breaks or a pullback or retrace occurs. This makes it very easy for us, especially those who are used to trading using Bollinger Bands. Usually we often experience missing signals from Bollinger Bands if we trade manually without the help of tools. This tool can provide notifications via email, telegram or MT4 mobile. You just need to put this file into the expert advisor folder on your MT4. You can also specify the
BBands PullBreak Telegram Signal F R E E
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
Utilities
BB PullBreak Signal F r e e Version Only Work on GBPUSD Pair.  Consider Buy Paid Version for ALL Pair Use This is an EA that can provide notifications when a candle breaks or a pullback or retrace occurs. This makes it very easy for us, especially those who are used to trading using Bollinger Bands. Usually we often experience missing signals from Bollinger Bands if we trade manually without the help of tools. This tool can provide notifications via email, telegram or MT4 mobile. You just need
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LimitOrder Assistant
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
Utilities
Limit Order Assistant EA This Expert Advisors will help us to put multiple stop order with single one click. This is an EA which can assist our first Order. ex. if we do instant Order Buy then EA will place multiple Buy Limit Pending Order  if we do Sell Order then it will place muliple Sell Limit It also can set up Multiply in Lot size every position.  Main Feature 1. Put Multiple Limit Order 2. Specify how much stop orders will make 3. Set distance from current price 4. Set distance for each
Candle Strike
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
Experts
Introducing   Candle Strike EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade your favorite pairs! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 10 years. Presets for EA   here  *Promotional Price:  $50. The price will increase $25 with every 5 purchases.     =>2 purchased ===> remain 3 then price up to $75  My Recommendation Broker Go   here Important Stuff USE M15 (You may try another Time Frame) MAIN PAIR : GBPUSD Another PAIR : AU
InfinityPro
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
Experts
This EA uses a multi time frame trading strategy with several indicators. So EA can analyze trends on a macro basis, then EA will analyze in a smaller time frame and decide to open a Buy or Sell position.  This EA does not use dangerous strategies such as grid strategies, averaging, martingale and other dangerous strategies. This EA uses take profit and stop loss where the stop loss uses a hidden stop loss with the help of analysis from several indicators. This EA has build in "News FIlter" to
Dark Eagle MT4
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
Experts
Dark Eagle   is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents a   High Operating Frequency . Dark Eagle is based on   MACD, Moving Average and also Price Action . The expert advisor is able to get a very high-rate of winning trades. This Expert Advisor has Build In News Filter and Also Time Filter.  This feature is to prevent EA from opening positions when there is high news impact which is dangerous for trading The basic strategy
Zone Breakout
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
Experts
This Expert Advisor is built on a Breakout trading strategy , one of the most widely used and consistently profitable approaches in the market. The EA identifies breakout opportunities from key Support and Resistance levels , calculated with precise logic to significantly reduce the risk of false breakouts. To further enhance performance, this EA is equipped with a dynamic trailing stop system , allowing profits to be secured while giving trades enough room to grow—helping prevent winning positi
Gold Nexus Prime
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
Experts
TRADED LIVE FOR NEARLY 2 YEARS Discounted   price.     The price will increase soon Live Performance XM :   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2333900 Gold Nexus Prime is not a newly created trading robot. The core strategy behind this EA has been traded on live accounts for nearly two years before being released to the public. Designed exclusively for XAUUSD, Gold Nexus Prime focuses on disciplined breakout trading, strict risk management, and long-term account sustainability. WHY GOLD NEXUS PRIM
Gold Dominion
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
Experts
Gold Dominion Advanced Gold Trading System for MT5 Gold Dominion is a professional Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD traders who prioritize consistency, capital protection, and long-term performance. Built upon an advanced market analysis engine, Gold Dominion identifies high-probability trading opportunities while maintaining strict risk control. The system is engineered to avoid excessive trading activity and focuses only on selected market conditions where statistical advantag
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