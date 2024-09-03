EA Top G

4.67

After purchase, If you genuinely like this robot, you can receive EA Interceptor for Free! Contact me for more information regarding this BONUS!

EA TOP G is a multi-currency expert advisor based on trend following. It uses a hedge system with a very good risk management. It's an ideal candidate for CENT accounts and big balances.

It uses a sophisticated system that relies on hedge to make sure that your account grows nicely.
It trades an impressive number of 10 forex pairs to provide diversification to your account porfolio.

    The EA can be backtested but the results will not be accurate. The main strategy of the EA relies on scanning each forex pair and avoid trading the ones that are not profitable over a long period of time. When the market is favorable again, it will enable these pairs back. This specific feature cannot be backtested.

      Recommendation with your broker

      • A minimum leverage of: 1:500
      • A minimum deposit of $500 (If you don't have this starting amount, you can contact us and we will give you the link of a regulated broker where you can trade with a CENT account where you can deposit $10)
      • A standard account will work just fine if you don't want to pay the commission on each lot size. The EA is not affected by spreads.
      • Hedge must be accepted with your broker

      Scalper Mode (Risky)

      • Timeframe: M1
      • Settings: Default settings
      • 10 Forex Pairs: EURUSD,USDCAD,AUDCAD,NZDCAD,AUDNZD,AUDUSD,GBPCAD,EURGBP,NZDUSD,GBPUSD
      • Balance: $3,000 if you want to use all 10 forex pairs for optimal diversification.  
      • News Filter: The robot doesn't need any news filter protection. 
      • One Chart Set Up: Attach the EA to only 1 single chart of EURUSD on the M1 timeframe and it will trade all 17 forex pairs. 
      Default Mode (Stable)
      • Timeframe: M15
      • Settings: Change smart distance mode to signal

        Manual Guide: Click here

        Отзывы 41
        Solomon_70
        207
        Solomon_70 2025.11.12 23:50 
         

        Хороший советник,торгует уже две недели пока все нормально, главное следить за рисками, не гнаться за прибылью. Хорошая поддержка.

        Silver Trader
        338
        Silver Trader 2025.03.26 16:27 
         

        One of the best bots in the market!

        rickyvarandani
        49
        rickyvarandani 2025.02.25 11:05 
         

        I am rating all aspects as 5. i loved the Support the dev gave me though i am late to add the review. EA is performing well. DD is negligible. Consistent profits. i started with 500 with 2 pairs as recommended and its doing quite well. 1 feedback i would like to provide is, you should add the commission component to the Take Profit. Currently it has to be calculated manually and added to Take Profit. If you can also add a daily target after which the EA will stop trading that would be great as well

