EA Top G

4.66

EA TOP G is a multi-currency expert advisor based on trend following. It uses a hedge system with a very good risk management. It's an ideal candidate for CENT accounts and big balances.

It uses a sophisticated system that relies on hedge to make sure that your account grows nicely.
It trades an impressive number of 10 forex pairs to provide diversification to your account porfolio.

    The EA can be backtested but the results will not be accurate. The main strategy of the EA relies on scanning each forex pair and avoid trading the ones that are not profitable over a long period of time. When the market is favorable again, it will enable these pairs back. This specific feature cannot be backtested.

      Recommendation with your broker

      • A minimum leverage of: 1:500
      • A minimum deposit of $500 (If you don't have this starting amount, you can contact us and we will give you the link of a regulated broker where you can trade with a CENT account where you can deposit $10)
      • A standard account will work just fine if you don't want to pay the commission on each lot size. The EA is not affected by spreads.
      • Hedge must be accepted with your broker

      Scalper Mode (Risky)

      • Timeframe: M1
      • Settings: Default settings
      • 10 Forex Pairs: EURUSD,USDCAD,AUDCAD,NZDCAD,AUDNZD,AUDUSD,GBPCAD,EURGBP,NZDUSD,GBPUSD
      • Balance: $3,000 if you want to use all 10 forex pairs for optimal diversification.  
      • News Filter: The robot doesn't need any news filter protection. 
      • One Chart Set Up: Attach the EA to only 1 single chart of EURUSD on the M1 timeframe and it will trade all 17 forex pairs. 
      Default Mode (Stable)
      • Timeframe: M15
      • Settings: Change smart distance mode to signal

        Manual Guide: Click here

        Filtro:
        Michael
        901
        Michael 2025.09.26 09:45 
         

        L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

        Silver Trader
        293
        Silver Trader 2025.03.26 16:27 
         

        One of the best bots in the market!

        Mohamed Hassan
        29412
        Risposta dello sviluppatore Mohamed Hassan 2025.03.28 13:51
        Thank you so much for your feedback!
        WORAWUT22092522
        77
        WORAWUT22092522 2025.03.23 08:35 
         

        L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

        Mohamed Hassan
        29412
        Risposta dello sviluppatore Mohamed Hassan 2025.03.25 17:01
        Hello, please check your private messages, thank you!
        rickyvarandani
        49
        rickyvarandani 2025.02.25 11:05 
         

        I am rating all aspects as 5. i loved the Support the dev gave me though i am late to add the review. EA is performing well. DD is negligible. Consistent profits. i started with 500 with 2 pairs as recommended and its doing quite well. 1 feedback i would like to provide is, you should add the commission component to the Take Profit. Currently it has to be calculated manually and added to Take Profit. If you can also add a daily target after which the EA will stop trading that would be great as well

        Dimitrios Katsanos
        63
        Dimitrios Katsanos 2025.02.01 14:08 
         

        L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

        ginger60
        163
        ginger60 2025.01.22 16:53 
         

        the EA generates too much negative float, as was also seen in the seller signal which has now been removed

        Aayush Verma
        33
        Aayush Verma 2025.01.22 04:14 
         

        Initial impression is good, small and consistent profit and author is very helpful, responds quickly with any issue :) I am testing it on demo account.. will keep posting more update on it...

        bogusine sinesen
        22
        bogusine sinesen 2025.01.20 09:54 
         

        Great EA - Could I get the interceptor? :)

        Koenraad Vanhaeren
        3611
        Koenraad Vanhaeren 2024.12.31 01:20 
         

        L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

        FredrikRoj1
        51
        FredrikRoj1 2024.12.13 19:35 
         

        Bought this EA two week ago and it made about 200 euros in pure profit and only 4 euros in swap fee so far 💸 The thing also is that U can change lotsize and TP ( in dollar , Euro ) by yourself to make profit faster 😃

        Brandon Thames
        238
        Brandon Thames 2024.11.07 16:10 
         

        Been running this on a demo for about 2 weeks now, the first couple of days had crazy profits but eventually it slowed down, since I am running it on a demo account I decided to just send it on a $1000 account with all the pairs in scalping mode. The EA trades both sides of the market at the same time, it has a grid aspect to it but it's not your typical grid martingale expert, the gaps between grids are large which I like. It's not going to just place trades recklessly after the position goes red. It's a pretty basic expert but I like it. It always has a running DD which is fine because margin stays at 0 for the most part until the expert attempts to get out of the losing positions.

        Mohamed Hassan
        29412
        Risposta dello sviluppatore Mohamed Hassan 2024.11.08 16:20
        Thank you very much Brandon for this comprehensive feedback of yours! This really reflects how Top G behaves and I wish you nothing but the best with trading :)
        Chung Fai Jack Yeung
        380
        Chung Fai Jack Yeung 2024.11.02 12:44 
         

        This robot 🤖 is good for trade main 17 pair at the same time. And then keep profit and DD less then 5-10%, very good 👍

        Richirich1k
        571
        Richirich1k 2024.10.24 13:16 
         

        Good EA with multiple currency! Many Trades, and many in profit!

        Pablo Trotta
        95
        Pablo Trotta 2024.10.16 20:42 
         

        Exelente Bot! muy buenas ganancias y gestión de riesgos!

        bilby2200
        70
        bilby2200 2024.10.11 08:18 
         

        I have been using the EA for 2 weeks on a Demo account with all pairs. Finding it Really interesting This is the first time I have used a system that has a Martingale /Hedge system and I have to learn the mental state of drawdowns if I go live. Nonetheless I am sure this is a good product from a First Class Developer- Mohamed. So I will keep testing to see if I can get the results as published

        Bin Amran Aqhmaal
        152
        Bin Amran Aqhmaal 2024.10.09 16:16 
         

        Currently seeing good profits in demo, can I get the free bonus pls? 😙

        Mohamed Hassan
        29412
        Risposta dello sviluppatore Mohamed Hassan 2024.10.09 16:17
        Glad to know that you like Top G my friend, kindly check your private messages for the BONUS robot!
        Clement Tan
        138
        Clement Tan 2024.10.08 12:15 
         

        This EA strategy looks quite promising and safe. It can generate profit slowly from multiple currency pairs, and the drawdown is also low.

        Mohamed Hassan
        29412
        Risposta dello sviluppatore Mohamed Hassan 2024.10.09 16:17
        Thank you Clement, highly appreciate it :D
        leoli1234
        40
        leoli1234 2024.10.07 15:38 
         

        Hi, how can I get the EA Interceptor for free after purchase?

        Mohamed Hassan
        29412
        Risposta dello sviluppatore Mohamed Hassan 2024.10.07 15:51
        Hi, I replied to you in private with your BONUS and instructions included. Kindly check! Thanks :)
        Andrea Sarti
        158
        Andrea Sarti 2024.10.04 14:06 
         

        I bought this EA. After a week, the cost has already been repaid. Great seller support

        Mohamed Hassan
        29412
        Risposta dello sviluppatore Mohamed Hassan 2024.10.06 17:39
        Thank you Andrea for the feedback! Glad to know that you like it!!
        Andy Teo
        290
        Andy Teo 2024.10.03 16:24 
         

        I have a bought quite a number of EAs. Most of them didnt work out well. Top G turn out to be one of the better ones for the KEEP! Thank you Hassan =)

        Mohamed Hassan
        29412
        Risposta dello sviluppatore Mohamed Hassan 2024.10.03 21:27
        Thank you so much Andy for your feedback! Glad to know that Top G stands out from the crowd!! Happy trading =)
