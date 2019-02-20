Blow your account

Trading Hours:

    useTradingHours = false; - if it is true, the system opens trades only in defined time;
    StartTime = "06:00"; - start time of trading;
    StopTime = "18:00"; - end time of trading;
    GMT_Offset = 0; - GMT offset;mnvnmkvbb

Trading Days:

    Monday = true;
    Tuesday = true;
    Wednesday = true;
    Thursday = true;
    Friday = true;
    Saturday = true;
    Sunday = true;

View settings:

    showMenu = true; - if true, EA shows on graph information about open trades, lots and profit;
    menuColor = Blue; - color of menu text;
    variablesColor = Red; - color of variables;
    font = 10; - font size;
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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philippe germain
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philippe germain 2019.02.22 18:30 
 

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