Blow your account
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Trading Hours:
useTradingHours = false; - if it is true, the system opens trades only in defined time;
StartTime = "06:00"; - start time of trading;
StopTime = "18:00"; - end time of trading;
GMT_Offset = 0; - GMT offset;mnvnmkvbb
Trading Days:
Monday = true;
Tuesday = true;
Wednesday = true;
Thursday = true;
Friday = true;
Saturday = true;
Sunday = true;
View settings:
showMenu = true; - if true, EA shows on graph information about open trades, lots and profit;
menuColor = Blue; - color of menu text;
variablesColor = Red; - color of variables;
font = 10; - font size;
useTradingHours = false; - if it is true, the system opens trades only in defined time;
StartTime = "06:00"; - start time of trading;
StopTime = "18:00"; - end time of trading;
GMT_Offset = 0; - GMT offset;mnvnmkvbb
Trading Days:
Monday = true;
Tuesday = true;
Wednesday = true;
Thursday = true;
Friday = true;
Saturday = true;
Sunday = true;
View settings:
showMenu = true; - if true, EA shows on graph information about open trades, lots and profit;
menuColor = Blue; - color of menu text;
variablesColor = Red; - color of variables;
font = 10; - font size;
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