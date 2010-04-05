MT4 To Excel Interface With Scheduled Export

  • Utilities
  • Lorenzo Coletta
    Lorenzo Coletta

    Lorenzo Coletta

    5 (2)
    Hello Guys. I am an Italian engineer with a passion for trading, and in particular for automatic trading. I love to write programs, scripts, expert advisors or indicators. I am an expert in the mql4 language but I am slowly starting to study the mql5 language as well.
    10 products 1 comment
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

New version based on the product: Trade History MT4 To Excel 


Hello Traders! I have received many comments on my product "Trade History MT4 To Excel" which I have decided to create a new more complete version based on your suggestions. The result is fantastic, you will not find anything like it anywhere, I know because I have checked :-)

WARNING: To give you an unique product I had to modify the standard mql4 files. Before to run the interface you need to load this file in the directory. You can find the file in the comment section (Comment #1) or download them from this link

WITHOUT THESE FILES THE INTERFACE DOES NOT WORK!!

Unfortunately with the latest changes, mql4 no longer allows you to rent products at an affordable price. If you want to try the interface FOR FREE FOR A WEEK write me privately or via the telegram group: Link

What's new?

1 - The interface allows you to schedule the export of the weekly report every Friday at the time selected by the user. You just need to load the interface on the VPS and that's it.

2 - You can save up to 3 configuration of your export settings. Save and load the configuration is very easy

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

OUTPUT TO EXCEL:

You can choose between 17 parameters!

1 - Ticket

2 - Symbol

3 - Magic Number

4 - Order Comment

5 - Time Open

6 - Order Type

7 - Size

8 - Open Price

9 - Stop Loss

10 - Take Profit

11 - Time Close

12 - Price Close

13 - Commission

14 - Swap

15 - Profit

16 - Month

17 - Day of Week

IF YOU WANT TO TRY THE INTERFACE FOR FREE FOR 1 WEEK WRITE ME! 

***********************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************

Have fun! If you like this Interface take a look to my other product:

Forex Graphical Interface v01: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/55236

Moving Average Breakout EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/55061

Bollinger Stochastic Reversal Indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/54076

Dynamic Level Volume Profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/54304


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News filter, equity guard & session control for all your EAs — one tool, full protection — Free Demo | Latest Updates v26 (August 2026) is the biggest update ever: the EA now protects your entire account — every chart, no helper needed — and the indicator gives any chart its own protection rules (news, loss limits, trading times and more). The AI Trade Assessment arrives in MetaTrader 4 — automatic verdicts on new entries and on-chart assess buttons alike. Existing setups keep working unchanged
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