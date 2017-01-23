Eagle Scalper

A scalper system only work during Asian hours.

Several unique indicators to detective the price fluctuation.

Dynamic TP/SL level according to market conditions.

Fixed stop loss to protect the capital, very low risk of losing a lot of money.

No need to obtain SET files. The parameters are the same for each currency pair.

It is optimized to work on GBPUSD.

It is recommended to use it on M15 chart.

It is recommended to run it on FBS Zero Spread Account.

It is recommended to do 99.9% modeling quality backtest.

Signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/oodd008

Backtests: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/oodd008/blog





News filter

News filter is designed to avoid big price fluctuation during high impact news.

How to activate News filter: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/710966





GMT Offset

GMT_Offset is automatically set by the EA. But in some cases, the calculation may be incorrect.

How to calculate GMT Offset: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/693088





Parameters