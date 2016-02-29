The BG Grid is a new generation grid EA.

It can also be used for trading single orders without a grid and lot increase.

It is most efficient on cross pairs on the М30 and Н1 timeframes. AUDCAD M30, GBPCAD M30, NZDCAD H1, GBPCHF H1.

This is a counter-trend EA and it enters the market at the time of a possible correction of the trend. Entries are based on the standard MT4 indicators.

As any other grid EA, during a drawdown, the BG Grid places an order grid and eventually closes it in net profit by total take profit.

But unlike most grid experts, the BG Grid allows to place an individual increase ratio for each traded lot size of every new order.

It also includes a dynamic order grid step size. This property allows for operating the EA in a comfortable mode, without overloading the deposit.

Another novelty is used in the EA is a changeable take profit level, based on the number of open orders.

All these features make the EA unique, very flexible to adjustments and allows both the beginners and professionals work with it.

These features have been confirmed by testing on history data over the last five years.

Testing was performed with 99,9% modeling quality with an increased spread, which is common for cent accounts.

The report on the combined backtest on four currency pairs is also provided.

The EA is recommended for multi-currency trading on the currency pairs presented above.

The default settings of the ea should not be used for trading or testing.

Actual set-files are given in the post # 233 discussion Advisor - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/14844?source=Site+Profile+Seller#!tab=comments&page=12&comment=21736591

Live signal is herehttps://www.mql5.com/en/signals/522868

The EA has quite complex custom settings, therefore only the main parameters are described: