BG Grid

4.38

The BG Grid is a new generation grid EA.

It can also be used for trading single orders without a grid and lot increase.

It is most efficient on cross pairs on the М30 and Н1 timeframes. AUDCAD M30, GBPCAD M30, NZDCAD H1, GBPCHF H1.

This is a counter-trend EA and it enters the market at the time of a possible correction of the trend. Entries are based on the standard MT4 indicators.

As any other grid EA, during a drawdown, the BG Grid places an order grid and eventually closes it in net profit by total take profit.

But unlike most grid experts, the BG Grid allows to place an individual increase ratio for each traded lot size of every new order.

It also includes a dynamic order grid step size. This property allows for operating the EA in a comfortable mode, without overloading the deposit.

Another novelty is used in the EA is a changeable take profit level, based on the number of open orders.

All these features make the EA unique, very flexible to adjustments and allows both the beginners and professionals work with it.

These features have been confirmed by testing on history data over the last five years.

Testing was performed with 99,9% modeling quality with an increased spread, which is common for cent accounts.

The report on the combined backtest on four currency pairs is also provided.

The EA is recommended for multi-currency trading on the currency pairs presented above.

The default settings of the ea should not be used for trading or testing.

Actual set-files are given in the post # 233 discussion Advisor - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/14844?source=Site+Profile+Seller#!tab=comments&page=12&comment=21736591

Live signal is herehttps://www.mql5.com/en/signals/522868


The EA has quite complex custom settings, therefore only the main parameters are described:

  • Timer : true – enabled, false – disabled. When set to «true», the EA searches for the entry opportunities only at the user-defined time. This mode is recommended for trading single orders. When set to «false», the EA trades at any time when the market is open;
  • RSI: the RSI settings can be specified here;
  • MA filter: the settings for two moving average indicators, that are used for filtering the false entries. At the value 'true' the filter is enabled, at the value 'false' the filter is disabled;
  • Parameters steps Trailing Stop: trailing stop settings;
  • Trade Parameters: the parameters such as the take profit and stop loss levels, grid step, the distance to the first order of the grid, the grid step change ratio. Important parameters: lots – the traded volume in lots per certain amount of the deposit, which is specified in the next parameter. At the value «0» trading will be performed by a fixed lot set in «lots» parameter;
  • Average lots koeff: the initial lot change ratio for each step of the grid. The ratios are bound to the very first order, and not to every subsequent one, as in standard grid experts;
  • Average TP: the individual take profit size for each level of the grid (basket) of orders;
  • Auto_4_digits: the value 'true' is used for five-digit quotes, the value 'false' - for four-digit quotes;
  • OpenPlay: new order open alert window;
  • Magic: unique number of the EA orders.
Reviews 10
Jesus Torres Parraga
1079
Jesus Torres Parraga 2020.12.03 15:28 
 

A GRID EA and Brilliant Martilanga, fully recommended. With trusted Setfiles. Just remember that in this type of EA you have to take part of the benefits every month, because it can take many months or several years but in the end the account will fall. But that is not a problem, it is a characteristic of this type of EAs. Great programming quality, reliable vendor and serving everyone. Totally reliable. use in multiple pairs at once with their setfiles 5 stars is little

Yaotang Liu
1920
Yaotang Liu 2017.04.24 11:00 
 

This is a very good grid EA.

It's flexible and can be optimize for many pairs.

Reliable and profitable.

Ivan Sousa
1218
Ivan Sousa 2016.05.24 14:28 
 

Good Product. The vendor help on settings. for now 5 Stars

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Andre Struempel
1313
Andre Struempel 2022.01.30 08:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Boris Gulikov
7592
Reply from developer Boris Gulikov 2022.01.30 09:17
Thank you for your positive feedback! I wish you a profitable trade. But do not forget that the EA uses toxic trading methods and you need to withdraw profits from time to time. I have been trading this Expert Advisor for 6 years and I advise everyone to withdraw profits at least once a year or at least once every six months. I hope that the EA will show excellent results in the next 10-20-30 years, but sooner or later grid trading leads to a loss of deposit. Thanks again!
Jesus Torres Parraga
1079
Jesus Torres Parraga 2020.12.03 15:28 
 

A GRID EA and Brilliant Martilanga, fully recommended. With trusted Setfiles. Just remember that in this type of EA you have to take part of the benefits every month, because it can take many months or several years but in the end the account will fall. But that is not a problem, it is a characteristic of this type of EAs. Great programming quality, reliable vendor and serving everyone. Totally reliable. use in multiple pairs at once with their setfiles 5 stars is little

Boris Gulikov
7592
Reply from developer Boris Gulikov 2022.01.30 09:18
Thank you for your positive feedback! I wish you a profitable trade. I am glad to receive feedback from a professional trader and hedge fund manager. I hope that our cooperation will be long-term.
Evgenii Golovan
546
Evgenii Golovan 2018.05.08 23:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Roberto Cosimi
720
Roberto Cosimi 2018.04.17 16:34 
 

Excellent expert and excellent support, I recommend it!

Joel Simmons
4082
Joel Simmons 2017.05.29 02:15 
 

This is not like regular marginal/grid EA. It is a lot more stable and well controlled. I will be honest though, his recommended starting amount is too low. I attempted this EA with 2,000 in the demo and the account was blown. I was going to place 3 stars, however the author also did notice the EA when into drawdown for him (though it blew my account), and has made changes to address all pairs to prevent it from happening again. So with that, I give extra star because he continues to support the EA. Highly recommended you buy this EA because one of the best and safest grid strategies I ever purchased, and I say this because I have purchased many others from MQL that are far worse

Yaotang Liu
1920
Yaotang Liu 2017.04.24 11:00 
 

This is a very good grid EA.

It's flexible and can be optimize for many pairs.

Reliable and profitable.

Frank B
1826
Frank B 2016.08.15 17:20 
 

First impression after some weeks looks good

Pat Butler
356
Pat Butler 2016.07.28 14:17 
 

BG Grid has good possibilities but does need new parameters or it can quickly get out of control. Use the stop loss etc.

Ivan Sousa
1218
Ivan Sousa 2016.05.24 14:28 
 

Good Product. The vendor help on settings. for now 5 Stars

[Deleted] 2016.03.04 09:17 
 

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