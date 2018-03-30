MACD Trader

This is a fully automated multi-currency Expert Advisor with unlimited number of currency pairs using MACD and Envelopes indicators. You can specify how the EA should work with each currency pair. You can add orders manually.

The free version is available here.


Parameters

Common

  • TradeObjectsDelete: delete trade objects.
  • OrderPanel: display the panel for opening orders.
  • TradeToBalance: target balance to stop trading. The parameter is triggered only after all trades are closed. Otherwise, it continues opening orders to return to normal before closing deals according to one of the conditions below. 0 - trade with no limits.
  • Magic: Magic number of orders opened by the EA.
  • MagicWork: work only with the EA's orders or with all orders.
  • TheMainPair: Currency instruments (pairs) for the EA to work with. There may be variations when setting a pair. If set simply as EURUSD, GBPUSD: or AUDUSD:ALL, the EA opens both buy and sell orders. If a specific order type is set after a colon USDJPY:BUY, then the EA opens only buy orders and in case of eurjpy:sell, it performs only sell orders. The pairs are separated by commas. For example, the following entry "EURUSD, GBPUSD:, AUDUSD:ALL, USDJPY:BUY, eurjpy:sell" instructs the EA to open trades on EURUSD, GBPUSD and AUDUSD in both directions, while trades on USDJPY and EURJPY are opened only in specified directions. (If the parameter is left blank, the EA trades in both directions on the pair it is launched at)
  • Trading: type of trading, Netting or Standard in the directions specified in TheMainPair.
  • SavingInfo: save to files/variables.
  • Messages: messages.

Indicators

  • MACD
    • MACDfastEMA: Fast EMA Period.
    • MACDslowEMA: Slow EMA Period.
    • MACDsigLine: Signal SMA Period.
    • MACDprice: select one of the price options.
    • MACDnoOpen: the number of points from 0 to not open positions.
    • iBarLook: number of bars to look back for comparison. Refers to both indicators. There is no need to set a large value. The optimal ones are 1-3.
  • Envelopes
    • EnvelopesPeriod: period.
    • EnvelopesShift: MA shift.
    • EnvelopesPrice: select one of the price options.
    • EnvelopesMAMethod: smoothing methods
    • EnvelopesDeviation: deviation (in percent).

Working with Orders

  • TakingOrders: Fixed - fixed, Floating - floating, Percent - percentage of the balance, NoTake - do not open orders.
  • MaxSpred: maximum allowable spread to open trades. 0 - any.
  • Deviation: default slippage.
  • StepPips: distance to the next order in pips.
  • OrdersTake: the maximum number of open trades in one direction for one currency pair.
  • PauseMinute: pause in minutes when closing all orders.
  • StopLossOrder: stop loss when opening an order. **
  • TakeProfitOrder: take profit when opening an order. **
  • Lot: lot size; if Percent is used, specify the percentage.
  • PlusLot: lot size is added to the next order, +PlusLot.
  • MaxLot: maximum lot, limits when using Floating and Percent.

Working with a loss-making order

  • MenuMinusOrder: lot to be closed; if 0, then close fully.
  • MinusProfitFactor: * for the negative order, Lot*X. **
  • LockMinusProfitFactor: * for covering the negative order, Lot*X.

Stop Loss when tracking for profitable market orders

(All stop losses should not be lower than allowed by STOPLEVEL)

  • SecCheckStop: the minimum number of seconds to modify Stop Loss/Take Profit.
  • InterestOrderP: breakeven percentage for profitable orders. **
  • MinStopLoss: minimum stop loss for profitable orders. **
  • TakeProfitOrderMod: take profit for modified orders. **

Take profit

  • ProfitFactor: * for all orders (average Lot*X). **
  • PairFactor: * for the currency pair during rollbacks (average Lot*X). **
  • PairHeadingFactor: * for the currency pair direction during rollbacks (average Lot*X). **
  • OrderProfitFactor: * for profitable orders during rollbacks. **

Training

  • TrainingWork: training mode
  • AnalysisOrders: the maximum number of orders in the database, 0 - unlimited
  • AnalysisBar: the number of bars to process, min:5, max:500
  • AnalysisProfit: profit of an order to add it to the trading database (pips)
  • AnalysisMinus: loss of an order to remove it from the database (pips)

* - profit multiplier

** - if 0, disabled/not used/not taken

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Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
EA Budak Ubat
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4 (3)
Experts
Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Dark Algo
Marco Solito
4.67 (70)
Experts
Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Trust EA MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
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Trust EA   is a real trader's tool, working on a clear principle, with its advantages and disadvantages, so it will not suit everyone, but for some users it can become the best trading robot. * Limited special offer - 50% off the full price of the product. Only 5 copies at this price. The final price is 997$ * Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Logic I have been working with algorithmic trading systems since 2015, and in my experience, systems with
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