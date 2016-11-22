Quiet Moon

4

Multicurrency scalper, works at night time, performing short trades during low volatility. For trading to be profitable, a broker with low night spreads is required.

Working timeframe: M15

Working on a real account:

set files - see signal description
Installation instruction https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/721443


Input parameters

  • MagicNumber – magic number, identification number for a symbol.
  • Slippage – slippage
  • Lots – lot size
  • DepoPer001Lot – automatic lot calculation (specify amount per 0.01 lot) (if 0, the value from 'Lots' parameter is used)
  • Stop_Loss – maximum stop loss, usually closes earlier according to the signal
  • Take_Profit – maximum take profit, usually closes earlier according to the signal
  • AutoTake – Take Profit will be placed at the approximate level of exit signal, with the change of situation it will be changed dynamically until the trade is closed. Closure by Take Profit usually occurs with a smaller slippage than closure by the EA.
  • Max trades – Maximum number of simultaneously opened orders in one direction
  • Min dist reopen (pips) - Step in points for opening additional orders in case of a repeated signal
  • Trailing Start – The number of points to start the trailing stop;
  • Trailing Distance – Distance from the current price (points), at which the stop loss is moved after trailing is activated;
  • Trailing Step – Trailing step;
  • Max_Spread – The maximum spread at which new orders are opened
  • CurrencyFilter – filter for opening trades by currency, if it already has deals open in that direction. For example, opened BUY on EURUSD, then suspend opening BUY deals on others currencies that contain EUR, and USD for SELL deals
  • Filter negative swap – Drop-down menu for selecting a filter
    • 3-Days swap - Filter 3-Days negative swap
    • All - Filter all negative swap orders
    • Off - Do not filter
  • Strategy – Drop-down menu for selecting the strategy
    • Type1 – Strategy №1
    • Type2 – Strategy №2
    • Type3 – Strategy №3
  • Pending_dist – Distance to place pending orders after a signal is received
    • If set to "0" – market orders will be placed
    • If set to greater than "0" – limit orders will be placed
    • If set to less than "0" – stop orders will be placed
  • News Filter – List for selecting the values
    • High – filter high-impact news
    • High & Medium – filter high-impact and medium-impact news
    • High, Medium & Low – filter news with any importance
    • OFF – disable the news filter
  • News hour range – the number of hours before and after the news release not to open new deals
  • Ignore News - semicolon-separated list of news, which will be ignored by the news filter, for example: "Bond Auction;Home Sales"

To use the news filter, it is necessary to add the following URL:

  • https://nfs.faireconomy.media
  • http://ec.forexprostools.com

to the list of allowed URL on the Expert Advisors tab.

  • Aggresive Mode – Aggressive mode, averaging instead of Stop Loss
  • Grid Take Profit – Take profit when averaging
  • StepNextOrder – The minimum distance between the indicator signals for opening an order
  • LotMultiply – Lot multiplier for the second and subsequent orders
  • MaxOrders – Maximum number of orders for averaging
  • Grid RSI Period – Period of the RSI indicator
  • Grid RSI Level – The width of the channel at the exit for which the conditions for opening the averaging orders will be checked, at 20 it is 70/30 (50+20/50-20)

Trading Time

  • Hour start - Time to start trading
  • Hour end - Time to end trading

Trade days

  • MONDAY (Open market trade) – trade at the opening of the market on Monday
  • MONDAY – trade on Monday
  • TUESDAY – trade on Tuesday
  • WEDNESDAY – trade on Wednesday
  • THURSDAY – trade on Thursday
  • FRIDAY – trade on Friday
  • FRIDAY (Close market trade) – trade at the closing of the market on Friday
The parameters are set in old points, on five-digit quotes they are automatically multiplied by 10

Recommended currency pairs:

  • AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDUSD, CADJPY, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURNZD, EURUSD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPUSD, NZDCAD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF
  • The EA should be attached to each chart separately.
Reviews 25
Vitalii Shevchenko
183
Vitalii Shevchenko 2019.10.05 12:34 
 

Прибыльный,стабильный советник,рекомендую.

Fazzle
1085
Fazzle 2019.07.12 09:36 
 

The best of a bunch that work this strategy and the support is first class. Well done.

Alejandro Flores Arias
584
Alejandro Flores Arias 2019.05.24 16:31 
 

Very nice EA, very secure and profitable

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Evgenii Kuznetsov
Experts
The EA identifies divergences in two correlated currency pairs and trades in the direction where they converge back. Working timeframe: M30 Input parameters MagicNumber - identification number for the EA. OrdersComment - comment to order, automatic if an empty value is set. Lots - lot size. DepoPer001Lot - automatic lot calculation (specify the balance per 0.01 lot) (if 0, the value from 'Lots' parameter is used). TimeFrame - working timeframe. Symbol #2 - correlated currency. Symbol #2 reverse
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Thanh Chung
472
Thanh Chung 2020.03.24 06:52 
 

the result is not profitable as in the past, the first 3 months of 2020 basically blown most profit of previous year, not sure if corona is to be blamed

peronpmt4
1682
peronpmt4 2019.12.23 18:33 
 

Not profitable for all pairs!! Maybe same pairs should be deleted? Please check for a new list of pairs to be traded!

Sad! Author is an unavailable person

Nikita Chernyshov
6293
Nikita Chernyshov 2019.12.13 22:56 
 

Apparently, the adviser no longer matches the current realities. As a result, I close the year in negative.

Vitalii Shevchenko
183
Vitalii Shevchenko 2019.10.05 12:34 
 

Прибыльный,стабильный советник,рекомендую.

Fazzle
1085
Fazzle 2019.07.12 09:36 
 

The best of a bunch that work this strategy and the support is first class. Well done.

Alejandro Flores Arias
584
Alejandro Flores Arias 2019.05.24 16:31 
 

Very nice EA, very secure and profitable

Mohammad Raheem
1022
Mohammad Raheem 2018.12.02 07:40 
 

Very good ea with excellent result. good support from developer. it's really profitable. recommend it highly.

Thank you Evgenii Kuznetsov

Mario
485
Mario 2018.10.30 06:19 
 

Working with ICMarkets. Loosing lot money while the original signal is winning. I do not what to think.

Nikita Romashko
289
Nikita Romashko 2018.10.16 13:32 
 

начал тестить советника на tradersway. буду отписывать каждые две недели результаты

UPDATE: ну вроде он торгует, но я попал в момент просадки по депозиту =) депозит был 20 $ , сейчас 22$. надо ставить на ребейт сервис, только так заработаешь))

UPDATE: всё работает, сделки 1 в 1 как в сигнале у автора, даже на других брокерах)

Abhishake Kumarathevan
173
Abhishake Kumarathevan 2018.10.16 01:03 
 

Running for two months now, I have a lot of purchased Eas this is the only one consistently making money in a safer way

Plamen Ivanov
2148
Plamen Ivanov 2018.10.12 06:56 
 

Seems like an awesome EA, with signals on live accounts, constant improvements / updates and responsive seller.

The results on Darwinex seems to be good. Start testing on a fixed-spread account from next week.

[Deleted] 2018.10.01 15:49 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Leonardo Silva
693
Leonardo Silva 2018.09.21 16:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

steven zhu
99
steven zhu 2018.09.15 11:11 
 

很好的EA，可以多交流

k2dream
141
k2dream 2018.07.20 00:37 
 

Very good and stable EA, smart TP, I like it :)

Sergey Genikhov
1711
Sergey Genikhov 2018.07.13 09:46 
 

Excellent EA. No problems , no any bugs. Need to be used on Brokers with GMT +2: Pepperstone, ICMarket,Alpari....

shawnnny
716
shawnnny 2018.06.21 05:58 
 

I had an issue with the EA opening 2 positions in 1 second that is only 1 pip apart. Author ignored it and did not bother to look into the matter. Due to that issue, I requested for the feature to allow user to set 1 maximum opened positions which was obviously rejected because Author claims 2 positions setting is the most optimum. This is like a ticking bomb, I do not know when this issue will happen again.

21-June-2018

===========

It happened again today on another pair. Opened 2 positions at the same exact price which are 2 seconds apart.

15-September-2018

================

Author has implemented Max Positions and Min Distance Pips which is a good add-on.

PETER LUISI
1981
PETER LUISI 2018.04.24 12:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

jey son
772
jey son 2018.04.18 17:19 
 

Check out my "BRIGHTER THAN THE SUN" signal. It mostly uses quiet moon. It proves that the right setup will make you long term profits! (I do not intend to advertise for my signal, I only want to show the potential performance!)

Texan Cowboy
345
Texan Cowboy 2018.03.02 18:07 
 

Nice EA, no complaints everything is good right now.

12
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