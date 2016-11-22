Quiet Moon

Multicurrency scalper, works at night time, performing short trades during low volatility. For trading to be profitable, a broker with low night spreads is required.

Working timeframe: M15

Working on a real account:



set files - see signal description

Installation instruction https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/721443



Input parameters

MagicNumber – magic number, identification number for a symbol.

– magic number, identification number for a symbol. Slippage – slippage

– slippage Lots – lot size

– lot size DepoPer001Lot – automatic lot calculation (specify amount per 0.01 lot) (if 0, the value from 'Lots' parameter is used)

– automatic lot calculation (specify amount per 0.01 lot) (if 0, the value from 'Lots' parameter is used) Stop_Loss – maximum stop loss, usually closes earlier according to the signal

– maximum stop loss, usually closes earlier according to the signal Take_Profit – maximum take profit, usually closes earlier according to the signal

– maximum take profit, usually closes earlier according to the signal AutoTake – Take Profit will be placed at the approximate level of exit signal, with the change of situation it will be changed dynamically until the trade is closed. Closure by Take Profit usually occurs with a smaller slippage than closure by the EA.

– Take Profit will be placed at the approximate level of exit signal, with the change of situation it will be changed dynamically until the trade is closed. Closure by Take Profit usually occurs with a smaller slippage than closure by the EA. Max trades – Maximum number of simultaneously opened orders in one direction

– Maximum number of simultaneously opened orders in one direction Min dist reopen (pips) - Step in points for opening additional orders in case of a repeated signal

- Step in points for opening additional orders in case of a repeated signal Trailing Start – The number of points to start the trailing stop;

– The number of points to start the trailing stop; Trailing Distance – Distance from the current price (points), at which the stop loss is moved after trailing is activated;

– Distance from the current price (points), at which the stop loss is moved after trailing is activated; Trailing Step – Trailing step;

– Trailing step; Max_Spread – The maximum spread at which new orders are opened

– The maximum spread at which new orders are opened CurrencyFilter – filter for opening trades by currency, if it already has deals open in that direction. For example, opened BUY on EURUSD, then suspend opening BUY deals on others currencies that contain EUR, and USD for SELL deals

– filter for opening trades by currency, if it already has deals open in that direction. For example, opened BUY on EURUSD, then suspend opening BUY deals on others currencies that contain EUR, and USD for SELL deals Filter negative swap – Drop-down menu for selecting a filter

– Drop-down menu for selecting a filter 3-Days swap - Filter 3-Days negative swap

- Filter 3-Days negative swap

All - Filter all negative swap orders

- Filter all negative swap orders

Off - Do not filter

- Do not filter Strategy – Drop-down menu for selecting the strategy

– Drop-down menu for selecting the strategy Type1 – Strategy №1

– Strategy №1

Type2 – Strategy №2

– Strategy №2

Type3 – Strategy №3

– Strategy №3 Pending_dist – Distance to place pending orders after a signal is received

– Distance to place pending orders after a signal is received If set to "0" – market orders will be placed



If set to greater than "0" – limit orders will be placed



If set to less than "0" – stop orders will be placed

News Filter – List for selecting the values

– List for selecting the values High – filter high-impact news

– filter high-impact news

High & Medium – filter high-impact and medium-impact news

– filter high-impact and medium-impact news

High, Medium & Low – filter news with any importance

– filter news with any importance

OFF – disable the news filter

– disable the news filter News hour range – the number of hours before and after the news release not to open new deals

– the number of hours before and after the news release not to open new deals Ignore News - semicolon-separated list of news, which will be ignored by the news filter, for example: "Bond Auction;Home Sales"

To use the news filter, it is necessary to add the following URL:

https://nfs.faireconomy.media

http://ec.forexprostools.com

to the list of allowed URL on the Expert Advisors tab.

Aggresive Mode – Aggressive mode, averaging instead of Stop Loss

– Aggressive mode, averaging instead of Stop Loss Grid Take Profit – Take profit when averaging

– Take profit when averaging StepNextOrder – The minimum distance between the indicator signals for opening an order

– The minimum distance between the indicator signals for opening an order LotMultiply – Lot multiplier for the second and subsequent orders

– Lot multiplier for the second and subsequent orders MaxOrders – Maximum number of orders for averaging

– Maximum number of orders for averaging Grid RSI Period – Period of the RSI indicator

– Period of the RSI indicator Grid RSI Level – The width of the channel at the exit for which the conditions for opening the averaging orders will be checked, at 20 it is 70/30 (50+20/50-20)

Trading Time

Hour start - Time to start trading

- Time to start trading Hour end - Time to end trading

Trade days

MONDAY (Open market trade) – trade at the opening of the market on Monday

– trade at the opening of the market on Monday MONDAY – trade on Monday

– trade on Monday TUESDAY – trade on Tuesday

– trade on Tuesday WEDNESDAY – trade on Wednesday

– trade on Wednesday THURSDAY – trade on Thursday

– trade on Thursday FRIDAY – trade on Friday

– trade on Friday FRIDAY (Close market trade) – trade at the closing of the market on Friday

The parameters are set in old points, on five-digit quotes they are automatically multiplied by 10

Recommended currency pairs: