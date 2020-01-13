MyHistoryDraw

This EA will make all the history trades appear on the chart,,





will make it easy to track each trade in history separately , it will show each trade open price + time and closing price + time





simply download the EA to your MT4 platform, then apply it on any chart that belongs to any trades in mt4 history,





for example, if you have traded on GBPUSD in the history, open GBPUSD chart and apply the EA on it, it will automatically print all info on the chart about the trades ,,



EA works per tick , so if the market closed and there are no live ticks the EA wont work









